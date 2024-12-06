102
  1. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    Can to Mbeumo to KDB. How worried should I be regarding his minutes?

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      He's in my radar, but personally I'm waiting to see a couple weeks.

  2. The Final Boss
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Solanke is awful, isn't he? Start Rogers over him surely? Rogers might be benched worries me.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      "Rogers off the bench against tired legs"

  3. Holmes
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    McNeil to Semenyo has been the plan since last few weeks but is there anyone else in same range that should be considered?

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Perhaps Rutter should be on the list with rest out of his way?

  4. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Captain Watkins anyone or stick to Salah?

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      just now

      worth a try but you know the risk

  5. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Need a Son and Wissa replacement. Who would you bring in?

    A. Semenyo
    B. Gordon
    C. Mitoma
    D. Kulu

    1. Jackson
    2. Isak
    3. Evalinson

    Raya
    Gabriel / Ait-Nourri / Lewis
    Son / Saka / Salah / Palmer
    Wissa / Pedro / Cunha

    Fab | Rogers | Mykolenko | Greaves

    Thanks

