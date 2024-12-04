49
49 Comments
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Looking at Mbeumo to Bowen.

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      > El khanouss instead.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        *El Khannouss.

    2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        I’m thinking Mbeumo out for Maddison or Mitoma

      • FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        I went Mbeumo to Enzo Fernández...fingers crossed! He will mostly sit on the bench, will probably will play Bruno away at City.

    3. bobbyg
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Haaland, Mbuemo and Konate to

      Jackson, Saka and VVD/Gab/Taa -4

      If yes which defender of the 3?

      Tia

      1. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Gabriel, that goal threat is unmatched.

    4. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Mbeumo to Odegaard a good move?

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        As good as they come

      2. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Would rather have double defence plus Saka personally.

      3. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Thanks guys

      4. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I think there are better options than Odegaard and you might want double Arse defence.

      5. Joke Insurance™
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Yes, and that is because Odegaard can ‘cover’ Saka.

    5. Price Changes
      rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      3 hours ago

      Price Changes 4th December

      Rises: N.Jackson 8.2, Rashford 7.0, J.Timber 5.6, Cucurella 5.1, Kelleher 4.6

      Falls: Isak 8.4, Mbeumo 7.7, Solanke 7.5, Garnacho 6.3, Calvert-Lewin 5.5, Kovačić 5.4, Minteh 5.1, Wieffer 4.7, Krafth 4.3, Boly 4.2, Coufal 4.2, Hill 3.9

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        I don't want a Wieffer thin Minteh, I'm full.

        1. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Oh, sir, just—just one

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Awww go on then!

        2. Wild Rover
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Tough crowd, probably too young 😉

      2. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Thank You Rainy, once again.

      3. FP El Wonky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Nice work Rainy

      4. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Danke

    6. putana
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Konate injury is really annoying. Hard for me to get to trent/van dijk and Gomez isnt guaranteed to play every game

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Will still play majority games though. Still a good option if you have an okay backup.

      2. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Why is everyone so low on Gomez, it doesn't make sense to me. Quansah will be coming on at RB for Trent when he needs a rest.

        1. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          30 mins ago

          Maybe don't want to have to book in another transfer and prefer the threat of VVD and TAA?

          1. FPL GREG
            • 14 Years
            23 mins ago

            if I could afford TAA and VVD I would, might do it if someone like Amad can be a reliable 7th attacker.

            1. Waylander
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Yeah next 3 difficult fixtures for Man Utd is a good chance to assess the options and jump in GW17.

    7. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Did rogers to eze. Hoping rogers getting less than 6 pts

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        That’s going to either fail spectacularly or be a great success.

        1. Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Yeah man haha. Maybe is the week that rogers get 12 pts or more):

      2. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Villa really aren't coping well with the midweek schedule additional CL games. Exactly the same as Newcastle last year.

      3. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        58 mins ago

        What made you go for Eze with Palace's fixtures?

        1. Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          I think their fixtures is still okay although they have manc. I dont think manc defense is good this season thats why

          1. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Man City, Arsenal, Brighton (away), Bouremouth (away), and Chelsea as 5 of the next 6. I think it's one of the worst fixture runs in the division. Hopefully it pays off for you.

    8. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Chances of njackson being benched?

      1. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        5%? More chance he starts and is subbed 65-75

      2. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Maybe, Spurs in a few days so he could get a rest against a depleted Soton and come on if the game is tight.

        1. Joke Insurance™
          • 1 Year
          38 mins ago

          + he’s only 1 yellow away from a suspension.

          Don’t think Maresca would want to risk that right before Spurs, but then again, I’m not Maresca; just a confused looking rabbit.

          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            Good point.

            I think players get a rest when it’s convenient and not necessarily when it is 100% needed, and it keeps the replacement happy, fresh and match ready too.

      3. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        He got brought off early in the last game so he presumably starts this one.

        1. FPL GREG
          • 14 Years
          22 mins ago

          Just don't go with the narrative he would need a rest considering all season Chelsea have been using that entirely different team in Europe. One midweek shouldn't change anything.

    9. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      On the basis that Amad is a solid 8th attacker, with a -8 I could have this:

      Raya Fabianski
      VVD TAA Gabriel Mazraoui Ait Nouri
      Salah Saka Palmer Amad Enzo
      João Pedro Cunha Jackson

      Come on Amad be the little legend so I can have this team!

      1. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        7th*

    10. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      What a crazy experience to own Vardy against West Ham. He scores on the first minute after a VAR decision, almost scores a second soon after, then gets a yellow, comes off on the 59th minute, and loses all bonus points for a grand total of 4.

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        When you own Vardy, you have to be up for the party!

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          just now

          It was a crazy party, I’ll take the 4 points—better than 1.

      2. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Be happy you werent a Bowen owner. XGI 1.5 and owners must have had a nightmare watching it. Really unlucky not to haul.

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yeah he was in some great positions. I’m sure his goals will come soon.

          1. HelmutCool
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            One would imagine so.

