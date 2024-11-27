10
  1. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which striker to lose for Pedro?

    a) Solanke
    b) Evanilson

  2. Malinwa
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Lewis > Ait-Nouri for free, and bench Konaté?

    Sanchez
    Saliba-Konaté-Aina
    Salah-Saka-Palmer-Mbeumo
    Wood-Cunha-Welbeck

    Flekken-Semenyo*-Lewis-Faes

  3. ran
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Keep isak or get cunha?

  4. diesel001
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Haaland doing what he has been doing since his hat-trick (second one) in the PL this season. Overperforming his xGI in non-PL competitions (see for example international duty) and underperforming his xGI in the PL.

  5. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    I understand the accuracy metric on LiveFPL is not about the number of successful predictions, but I don't understand the True Alarms metric. Is this the percentage of successful predictions? It doesn't sound like it to me:

    "We also report the percentage of true alarms predicted by LiveFPL. This means for example the number of rises that happened divided by total number of rises predicted. For falls, we only include players above 1% ownership in this metric. From our experience, the best a predictor can have for the true alarm metric is ~60-70% (especially for falls)."

    Anyone with a brain able to help me understand it?

  6. Waynoo
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    I'm too scared to get rid of Haaland

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I got rid of him this GW. Haven't felt better the entire season. Trick is to plan it in a way that is not difficult to get him back.

    2. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Get rid and get him back in 18. I dont think he'll score vs Liverpool

  7. Fhhh35688
      3 mins ago

      Start 3 defenders:

      Digne CHE(A) , Pau CHE(A),
      Burn CRY(A), Van Dijk MCI(H),
      Saliba WHU(A) ?

    • hazza44
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Does B.Johnson start this week? Contemplating if him to Saka is worth a -4

