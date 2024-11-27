Before the start of 2024/25, we put together a ‘hop on, hop off’ modified fixture ticker for Premium Members.

Most of those runs are now over or ongoing, so we thought we’d refresh this graphic ahead of a busy December.

As before, we’ve isolated the best fixture runs we can find for all 20 Premier League sides from Gameweek 13 onwards.

As Pras mentioned in his recent article, it usually pays to do some medium-term planning – especially at this time of the year. Being able to amass five rolled transfers also gives the opportunity to pencil in some bigger squad overhauls later down the line.

HOW WE IDENTIFIED FAVOURABLE FIXTURE RUNS

The colour-coded Season Ticker is the inspiration for this piece. With the fixtures coloured by difficulty (blue = easier, red = harder), we are able to see favourable runs at a glance.

The fixtures we’ve isolated belong to appealing stretches of games but sometimes there will be a less enticing fixture among an otherwise strong sequence.

We’ve set the minimum at five matches for each run.

Some players – Mohamed Salah (£13.1m), for instance – will, of course, be deemed fixture-proof by many of us.

But hopefully, this overview will help Fantasy managers decide when they want to increase or decrease the number of assets they own from each club.

TICKER OVERVIEW: BEST FIXTURE RUNS

We’ve gone up as far as Gameweek 28 in our lookahead below. Beyond that point, we’re likely to get some Blank/Double Gameweeks – although not as many as in previous seasons.