  1. Take Your Points
      7 hours, 23 mins ago

      *their servers

    • panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 23 mins ago

      The job of the FPL content creator has become a lot more difficult now! So many more scenarios and can't follow templates!

      1. FrankieTheGent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 21 mins ago

        The phrase: "It's context specific" will be flogged.

      2. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 32 mins ago

        Hopefully they will all give up

    • InsertPunHere
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 21 mins ago

      Repost after getting buried in the last page: who do we think benefits most from BPS changes, beyond the general Big 6 wingers?

      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        7 hours, 18 mins ago

        direct free kick takers,trent,foden,maddison,jwp etc,etc

      2. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        7 hours, 18 mins ago

        Big 6 forwards and attacking mids too. It will further separate the premium mids and fwds from the rest and from defenders.

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          7 hours, 17 mins ago

          And Grealish will outscore Haaland purely on the fouls he draws 😉

      3. tricky80
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 4 mins ago

        Brighton wingers, think the Bournemouth forward line as well. Midfield schemers may get an uptick, any high xGI merchant.

        And any of these guys and their ilk:

        https://www.planetfootball.com/premier-league/the-10-most-fouled-premier-league-players-in-2023-24

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 59 mins ago

          Ayew in!

          1. tricky80
            • 9 Years
            6 hours ago

            It almost sounds crazy, but when you look at how they finished the season and with Wharton progressive passes in....

            It might be worth keeping an eye on him.

    • A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 13 mins ago

      I feel like accumulating 5 FT is incredibly unlikely for engaged players. Feels like this is just a way to get players back who have abandoned their teams. “Sorry you didn’t set your lineup for 2 months, here are five transfers to build your new team”.

      That said, more players is better, so I support this.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 11 mins ago

        It’s basically a mini wildcard every month for the work league casuals who don’t watch football

        1. Travel Notes
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 56 mins ago

          'Casuals' as you like to call them, do actually watch football; live, and don't have time to be on a 'fantasy' site, because they have a real life.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 40 mins ago

            The old dorises in my office are not watching the footy on a Saturday afternoon mate

          2. European Bob
            • 12 Years
            5 hours, 36 mins ago

            Guess you're not one of those then posting ahead of the game launching

      2. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        7 hours, 11 mins ago

        Could be a good alternative to wildcarding.

      3. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        7 hours, 10 mins ago

        If you flukily pick an excellent GW1 squad, you can bank transfers and surge ahead. It'll make catching up that much harder when your mediocre squad needs constant tinkering.

        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          7 hours, 5 mins ago

          Or you could just as easily miss out on big hauls because you prioritised banking transfers instead of bringing in form players.

        2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 hours, 2 mins ago

          Wouldn’t that be amazing, Andy? I’ve never been that fortunate. Frankly, I think I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve had 2fts with nothing to do.

          1. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            6 hours, 51 mins ago

            Same, but that's me as a mediocre player. It will be even more of a remote possibility of closing the gap with early leaders.

            1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              6 hours, 47 mins ago

              Hadn’t thought of it that way but you are right. If you really nail your initial squad, you will be very well positioned.

    • tricky80
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 9 mins ago

      Fouls won and shots on target gather BPS? Brighton wingers will be bargains!

    • FrankieTheGent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 6 mins ago

      My right hand will be hitting refresh over and over in my sleep and I'll have a lot of explaining to do with my wife!

      1. ritzyd
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 13 mins ago

        Will release 11am tmw so you can relax

      2. Travel Notes
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 54 mins ago

        Sad.

        1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          LOL Sad, But true!!

    • GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 6 mins ago

      Chips are grand but trying to avoid the silicon chip is a challenge.

    • FPL Insanity
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 58 mins ago

      It's probably be done to death but is it true the mystery chip has been leaked on X?

    • Art Vandelay
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 40 mins ago

      It will be interesting to see what impact the 5 FT change has on price changes.

      Logically, you would expect less volatility.

      1. ritzyd
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 13 mins ago

        Will still be wild in the early gameweeks as usual

      2. Alan Watts
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 13 mins ago

        Dunno, many have problems rolling a single transfer let alone going 4-5 weeks without a transfer...

        The wise thought leaders will likely advise rolling transfers, while gains are to be made on weekly basis....

    • HVT
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      This may just bring me back as a ‘serious player’

