Fantasy Premier League (FPL) had previously said there will be “exciting new features” in next season’s game.

Today, they delivered on that promise.

In an article released on Tuesday, FPL announced a series of rule changes, some of which will significantly impact how we play the game.

FIVE FREE TRANSFERS

FPL have increased the number of free transfers that we can bank, from two to FIVE.

Also, you will keep your banked transfers even after playing a chip!

So, Fantasy managers could now save five free transfers, Bench Boost, then immediately have five free transfers to use in the following Gameweek, allowing us to redistribute funds accordingly.

There is an opportunity to do a few mini-Wildcards throughout the season, too, so this particular announcement creates real opportunities for long-term planning.

MYSTERY CHIP

It’s all a bit vague, but next season, there’s going to be a Mystery Chip.

This will be in addition to the usual ones from last season.

FPL aren’t saying what it is yet, but it will be available to use from January.

POINTS SCORING

Next season, there will be a very minor tweak to the scoring system.

Goalkeepers will now be given 10 points if they score, having previously been awarded six.

In addition, there are some slight adjustments to the Bonus Points System (BPS).

Action BPS score in 2023/24 BPS score in 2024/25 Goalkeeper saving a penalty 15 9 Goalkeepers/defenders conceding a goal N/A -4 Goalline clearance N/A 3 Foul won N/A 1 Shot on target N/A 2

As you can see, saving a penalty will now be worth only nine points in the Bonus Points System (BPS), rather than 15.

This means that Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) would have lost both his bonus points from the penalty save v Chelsea last season, for example.

Meanwhile, the extra BPS points being awarded for winning fouls and shots on target will surely benefit attackers like Phil Foden (£9.5m).

Not since the introduction of the Free Hit chip, and the removal of All Out Attack, in 2017 has there been any significant tweak to FPL.

So, today’s reveal is a real game-changer, with further analysis to come on Fantasy Football Scout in the coming days.

