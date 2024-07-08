87
87 Comments
  1. iFash@FPL
      8 hours, 4 mins ago

      First?

      1. iFash@FPL
          8 hours, 3 mins ago

          Bring on the new season…

        • Sun God Nika
          • 3 Years
          8 hours, 1 min ago

          Ive miss seeing this - last couple months have flown by

      2. Charlie Price
        • 3 Years
        7 hours, 59 mins ago

        Maybe fpl points being awarded for ball recoveries as we see in UCL & Euro 24 fantasy?

        1. Thug
          • 11 Years
          7 hours, 46 mins ago

          then I want cant back 🙂

          1. Thug
            • 11 Years
            7 hours, 46 mins ago

            Kante

        2. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          7 hours, 45 mins ago

          Yeah that’s what I smell

      3. Camzy
        • 14 Years
        7 hours, 44 mins ago

        Sat down for about an hour today to do my price prediction sheet.

        https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1tOXOHLkK5PaJPke_a7o4uQT707lDpKWAlr5y6VmcXU4/edit?usp=sharing

        I've been doing it for the past 3 seasons and I've started very well in all of them so will keep doing it. The goal of the sheet is for me to price all the FPL relevant players based on the value I think they should have.

        Once FPL price reveals come out, I will then compare them with my own predictions and likely form a draft around the players I consider to be underpriced.

        Euros/Copa America has been quite a distraction so far and very few transfers have happened yet so these are probably going to be a little bit more off base than in the past. I've also done very little research on the Championship key players so I've just plugged in the top performers from last year and if there are big signings, obviously that will change things.

        I'd encourage you to do your own if you have time, but feel free to use mine as a reference. I'm not trying to guess exactly what the price of each player is, it's more like, I feel that Saka is worth 11m and FPL should price him as that. In reality, he'll probably come in less than that and my actual prediction would be closer to 10m/10.5m.

        1. Hangman Page
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 48 mins ago

          I think I tend to have an idea in my head on what players should be priced at. Couldn't believe Saka was 8.5 last year, was expecting 10.0. Interesting way to see where you think the value is to be fair.

      4. Supernova
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        7 hours, 36 mins ago

        Maybe goalkeepers now get 7 points for a goal instead of 6.

        Gamechanger.

        1. Camzy
          • 14 Years
          7 hours, 30 mins ago

          It won't be any of that. I've given up on FPL actually making meaningful changes. It'll be something like the first WC window will now be from GW1-19 instead of GW1-20.

          1. RedLightning
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 13 Years
            7 hours, 21 mins ago

            That's a near certainty, considering that GW20 will be the first Gameweek in January this season.
            I don't think even FPL Towers would claim that to be an exciting new change.

      5. CaptMidnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 hours, 15 mins ago

        I hope they don't ruin the game trying to make defensive midfielders more viable. I ain't wanna play no Sky fantasy. I wanna play FPL.

        1. CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 44 mins ago

          More likely it will become somewhat similar to Euro/UCL Fantasy than Sky.

          I think FPL Challenge was a test run for these new changes.

          Like adding ball recoveries as option to score more points for example.

          1. CoracAld2831
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 41 mins ago

            Or turning Free Hit to Limitless.

        2. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          6 hours, 42 mins ago

          why would it ruin the game?

          It would be so much better if all players were actually viable picks rather than the way it is now where only certain players are picks

          one of many fairly simple changes that could be made, other fantasy games are so much better now than FPL

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            6 hours, 31 mins ago

            Casuals don't want to be picking players based on their ability to rack up recoveries and interceptions - they just want the names they recognise.

            1. Funkyav
              • 15 Years
              5 hours, 36 mins ago

              this doesnt stop that, but it also makes more players viable

              The pool of players is now so small that we all pick from, id like to see more ways to score points so that every player is a pick

              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                5 hours, 20 mins ago

                Like I said on another post, unless there's a big gap between a DM's price compared to a more attacking MID, they still won't be viable picks. Gordon cost as much as Rodri last season, for example.

                1. Funkyav
                  • 15 Years
                  4 hours, 54 mins ago

                  it would if they changed the ways to score points, other games have managed to done this and this means the player pool is kept as large as possible but with FPL now we all pick from a fairly small pool of players.

                  Id like to see every player become an option, or certainly more than there are now, this would help in the battle against all our teams looking the same

                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 9 Years
                    4 hours, 51 mins ago

                    FPL's main goal is to encourage as much interaction as possible so I can't see them potentially alienating casuals by having the game become harder for anyone who's not a complete stats nerd

                    1. Funkyav
                      • 15 Years
                      4 hours, 41 mins ago

                      that i agree with, ive focused more and more on other formats in recent seasons

        3. corbea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 30 mins ago

          Any change that breaks the template'iness' of FPL will be good. Agreed that going the Sky route is too much but they could definitely learn from the Uefa game and maybe from the Bundesliga one as well.

      6. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        7 hours, 13 mins ago

        Might they perhaps do something like promoting some of the midfielders to forwards and change the squad composition form 2-5-5-3 to 2-4-5-4 (i.e. one less defender and one more forward)?

        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          6 hours, 53 mins ago

          Or they could increase the squad size to 16 and allow formations such as 2-4-4 by adding an extra forward and reducing prices by about 0.3-0.4m each.
          I would be very surprised if they actually do that though!

        2. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          6 hours, 27 mins ago

          Or a flexible squad that could switch between 2-5-5-3, 2-5-4-4 and 2-4-5-4 during the season, with additional valid team formations of 2-5-3, 2-4-4, 3-3-4 and 4-2-4?

      7. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        7 hours, 7 mins ago

        Or perhaps they might just make the prices more challenging than they have been recently.

      8. Hangman Page
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 hours, 5 mins ago

        The likelihood of people throwing their dummies out the pram increases.

      9. Dunk and Disorderly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        7 hours, 2 mins ago

        Clearly two sets of chips to use in each half of the season. 2 Bench Boosts. 2 Free Hits.

        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          7 hours ago

          I hope not. We need fewer chips, not more.

          1. Dunk and Disorderly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            6 hours, 58 mins ago

            True that.

      10. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 34 mins ago

        Chance of them moving the deadline back to an hour before the first game? Lineups will be out 75 mins before kickoff now, so that should eliminate all the leaks nonsense.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 31 mins ago

          If anything, I think it'll be something like this. After last year's hyped up / messed up new format release, I don't see major changes to chips/scoring

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            6 hours, 28 mins ago

            Yeah - I'm not sure why they would want to make any major changes to the format like some are suggesting. The most we'll get is a deadline change, Free Hit becoming Limitless, etc.

            They had about 11 million teams last season and the game has become massively mainstream - it's not like they need to drum up more "interest" from the 1% who take it seriously.

            1. RedLightning
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              6 hours, 22 mins ago

              There must be more than 1% who take it seriously.
              More like 5-10% in my opinion.

              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                6 hours, 18 mins ago

                Depends how you define "seriously" - the portion of the players who go out of their way to research chip strategies, wait for team leaks, pay for memberships, etc is minute compared to those who just play for a laugh with their mates or colleagues.

        2. CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 26 mins ago

          Just make the deadline until kickoff and be done with it.

          1. CoracAld2831
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 25 mins ago

            Kickoff of the first match of the GW, I mean.

          2. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            6 hours, 24 mins ago

            I've been in favour of this since "ITKs" became a thing. I still can't believe there are people out there actually willing to pay real money to know whether De Bruyne's starting or not.

          3. Funkyav
            • 15 Years
            4 hours, 53 mins ago

            this would be the best change they could make! remove as much of the fake ITKs as possible that have ruined the game in the last couple of seasons

        3. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 49 mins ago

          And re-alienate people who aren't available/awake during that 15-minute window

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 43 mins ago

            Do other fantasy games base their deadlines around other timezones? They've made it clear they want to stamp out leakers giving the hardcore players an advantage, and by bringing the deadline forward is how they do that.

            1. theplayer
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 41 mins ago

              Hardcore players will still have the advantage anyway of getting leaks for 3pm kickoffs.

              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 30 mins ago

                The leaks would have to land pretty early, i.e. hours before kickoff (which is rare), for anybody to take advantage of them.

            2. Deulofail
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 38 mins ago

              I don't see the relevance of other fantasy games. PL is a global brand. I'm sure they see their product differently than Sky, for example, which only allows entries from UK.

              1. Funkyav
                • 15 Years
                4 hours, 31 mins ago

                yes but you have to base the times on the country where the games are located, its madness to worry about those in Australia/USA etc. its always going to be a bad time for someone somewhere but surely people from other countries dont expect the rules to be made for them at the expense of those that live in the country where the game is based,

                If i played Australian fantasy id expect Australian deadlines

                1. Ginkapo FPL
                  • 12 Years
                  4 hours, 27 mins ago

                  How is this for a uk deadline. Midnight

                2. Deulofail
                  • 8 Years
                  4 hours, 27 mins ago

                  They have always had the deadline before lineups are known, presumably for this very reason. How does that make them mad? The deadline is still related to the kickoff time, not the bedtime of a random Australian Joey.

                3. Deulofail
                  • 8 Years
                  4 hours, 24 mins ago

                  And it's not at the expense of people in UK, what are you talking about? It just levels the playing field for everyone, including people in the UK versus others in the UK.

              2. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 25 mins ago

                PL is a global brand but the vast majority of the userbase is based in the UK. Bet there's a decent amount of Brits who play fantasy NFL for example, but I wouldn't expect the deadline to be brought forward for us.

                1. Deulofail
                  • 8 Years
                  4 hours, 20 mins ago

                  Why should PL care about NFL? You're just speculating now. The userbase of FPL is probably much more international than that of American Football. But even if it weren't, so what? PL presumably believes engagement would go down if people had to tune in at a certain slither of time to do well in the game. I would stop playing for one, and I'm British in a time zone only 1-hour different.

                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 9 Years
                    3 hours, 58 mins ago

                    I didn't say they should care about the NFL, nor am I speculating on anything.

                    More than 25% of the teams last year were from England alone - now add all the other countries where the deadline is during active hours (pretty much everyone else in the world except the US West Coast). People are already getting an advantage because of where they live and moving the deadline up would benefit more players than not.

      11. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 31 mins ago

        A captain change each day and able to do manual subs between days (like they introduced in FPL challenge) could also be happening.

        This is all speculation of course.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 25 mins ago

          The manual subs thing would massively annoy an overwhelming majority of players, I think. Only the hardcore/saddos would make it up to the Xmas period, never mind to the end.

          1. Travel Notes
            • 1 Year
            5 hours, 38 mins ago

            It would give the part-timers a chance to catch up a little now and then.

            Maybe make it a chip; or a bag of chips to go with the fish.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 35 mins ago

              I don't get your logic? If the hardcore are changing their teams every day, the only way the casuals could catch up is with rare luck (rival subs on a player who gets sent off, for example) surely?

              1. Travel Notes
                • 1 Year
                4 hours, 29 mins ago

                To catch up.... in their mini leagues of other part-time slackers.

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  4 hours, 24 mins ago

                  Every work mini-league I've been in has had at least a couple of hardcores who just run away with it

                  1. Ginkapo FPL
                    • 12 Years
                    4 hours, 21 mins ago

                    The first time I joined a work league I was so far ahead by christmas everyone quit. Had to bring a degree of professionalism to it in the years after. Cant imagine how poor the standard was before that

                    1. x.jim.x
                      • 9 Years
                      4 hours, 3 mins ago

                      We tend to have a prize for coming second-to-last as a way to incentivise the stragglers

        2. THE SLOT MACHINE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 21 mins ago

          I'd agree with you

      12. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 15 mins ago

        Adding ball recoveries to FPL seems quite contentious.

        What would folks suggest to increase the appeal of CBs and DMs that tend to have low points ceiling in only CS points?

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 11 mins ago

          would prefer something to do with tackles, blocks, interceptions.

          the players racking up ball recoveries are more often from the dominant teams, would make game even worse in regards to everyone just picking top 6 sides' players.

          it's not happening though, can only see a change being to do with one of the chips

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 47 mins ago

            Those actions are already in the BPS.

            I know it's unlikely to be added, just a discussion point.

            https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/rules

        2. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 4 mins ago

          They already have an appeal by being cheaper than their more attacking counterparts. Anything else and the game becomes overly-complicated and off-putting imo.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 50 mins ago

            I don't think I would consider that as an appealing factor.

            Recoveries is already including in the BPS system which quite a lot of folk don't understand. I don't see any issue converting the BPS into an actual point.

            Currently 3 recoveries is 1 BPS

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 40 mins ago

              It's not necessarily appealing, but that's the appeal of picking them. Do you save 1m and get Gabriel instead of Ben White, for example? Do you spend 6m on a lower table winger or just get Rodri?

              I doubt casuals know or care how the BPS works. I do and I certainly don't want to be cheering for recoveries, blocks, interceptions, etc. People whinge enough about goal/assist decisions and the price change system - imagine the uproar when highest-selected captain Rice misses out on 1 point and max bonus because a recovery wasn't judged properly.

              I think people are trying to solve a problem that doesn't exist by trying to wedge DMs into the game - is there anyone out there who's seriously upset that they're better off picking Bruno F over Bruno G?

              1. PartyTime
                • 3 Years
                5 hours, 39 mins ago

                No I would always pick White.

              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 37 mins ago

                There are folks out there that complain about FPL teams being the same/template due to the pool of players to choose from.

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  5 hours, 23 mins ago

                  I would say that comes down to the state of football itself, rather than the game:

                  - Only two consistently good teams in the league at any one time (City and Arsenal now, City and Liverpool previously)
                  - Wingers are bigger goal threats now, so there are fewer out-and-out 20+ goal-a-season strikers available
                  - Number 10 as a position has pretty much vanished, so all midfielders are wingers
                  - Clean sheets were basically nonexistent last season, and top teams have started playing centre-backs instead of fullbacks.
                  - Top sides don't keep clean sheets anymore, so their keepers are useless.
                  - Rules around penalties have become so one-sided in favour of the attacker, penalty saves are rarer than hen's teeth, so that's also a non-factor.
                  - Lack of top quality / consistent players in the league.

                  With the generous pricing, are you going to be picking DMs anyway? Palmer was cheaper than Rodri last season and Gordon cost the same as him.

      13. F4L
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 14 mins ago

        Budget is 105mil, and only Haaland over 10mil.

        1. THE SLOT MACHINE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 6 mins ago

          dream on

        2. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          5 hours, 44 mins ago

          id go the other way, add at least a million to everyones price and keep budget at 100m, its become way too easy to pick a team of top 6 players now.

          1. theplayer
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 10 mins ago

            Agreed. There needs to be more difficulty in picking a team as it's been far too easy the last couple of seasons.

            Defenders have been massively undervalued. Was it not 2 seasons ago where you could buy the likes of Ben White at 4.5, the same price as the promoted team's defenders?

            1. PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              5 hours, 3 mins ago

              “Far too easy” not sure about that tbh

              1. Funkyav
                • 15 Years
                4 hours, 53 mins ago

                yeah it was far too easy, you shouldnt be able to pick a team full of superstars

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 46 mins ago

                  Pickford - Raya
                  White - Saliba - Gabriel - Porro - Branthwaite
                  Palmer - Foden - Saka - Son - Salah
                  Watkins - Haaland - Solanke

                  It would have only cost you £105m to build this team (top scorers per position) at the start of the season. Absolutely criminal pricing.

              2. theplayer
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 51 mins ago

                Well there's certainly not been enough of a price difference in defenders. Gabriel was 5m at the start of last season. Only 0.5 more than the bottom of the league's starting defenders. That's not enough of a price difference to me.

      14. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 5 mins ago

        I think they may amalgamate the Free Hit and Bench Boost chips, so when you play it the whole squad score points - so in effect a free hit chip where the whole squad are active - then increase this to two per season as per the wildcard.
        To me this would make sense due to the potential lack of blank and double game weeks next season.

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 59 mins ago

          Another benefit to this for the serious players is you'd need a full playing squad at least twice in the season - possibly after wildcard usage.

      15. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 44 mins ago

        The ability to change captain during match days like Champs league and Euro fantasy would be nice.

        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 3 mins ago

          Absolutely

        2. CaptMidnight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 1 min ago

          That would probably be the absolute worst thing they could do.

          1. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 51 mins ago

            Seconded. Engagement would plummet (by 100% for me)

          2. Weasel Boy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Knew it would be controversial but I like it.

      16. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        Hopefully eliminating Selling Price changes. Only the Buying Prices change

      17. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 52 mins ago

