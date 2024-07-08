24
  1. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Best France midfielder?

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Kante probably

    2. R.C
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      PP

    3. Travel Notes
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, Patrick Vieira.

    4. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Thierry Henry

    5. Welcome to Har vitzvah
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Don't fancy any of French midfielders. Spain play the possession game, that considered one might assume Kante for ball recoveries would be a decent call but Portugal had 63% possession and Kante had only 3 recoveries in 120 mins.

      I'm going Rice and Saka. Might change.

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Me neither, but ideally you have 3+ french players so you don't have to take hits in the final. Unfortunately for me, that means getting at least one France midfielder. Going with Kante for now

        1. Welcome to Har vitzvah
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          Why don't you bet on French defense instead to make it 5 French players? They've been solid. Better chance of a CS in final if England reach the final. Gonna be an all boring 0-0 CS points galore.

          1. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 38 mins ago

            I already have 4 defenders through to the semis, so i have one slot for a French defender. I don't want to sell playing players for hits!

  2. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    As this is my weakest part of the game. How do you build a GW1 team? What are you looking for in players to include them?

    1. ritzyd
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      https://x.com/alumleyholmes/status/1683867419960545280

      1. ritzyd
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Or actually just here 🙂
        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/04/the-data-led-optimal-fpl-squad-structure/

        1. Bluetiger1
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Ritzy nice link for Ginkap FPL which I agree is similar my weakest point
          as always behind the '8' ball after a few GWs & time thinking of
          temp plate teams left in the dust - thanks

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Basically just want high-scoring PL-proven players with good fixtures, mixed in with a few enablers.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Wouldn't say it's the strongest area of my game either, but trying to learn from my mistakes. I think I often mess up WC1 - last year I decided in advance that I'd WC4/5 & looked only at the opening 4 GWs' fixtures, but probably didn't really need it at the time & ended up regretting my WC structure shortly after e.g. selling Salah & then wanting him back. I think I want to give myself more flexibility around WC1 this time, and try not to rush into it within the first 6 GWs unless my start is really catastrophic.

      I think watching 1 or 2 friendlies (ideally the final ones) of the teams you might invest in can be really beneficial, although I had a mixed bag of results from this last season - Chilwell & Joao Pedro's roles sucked me in (perhaps a tad unlucky there though that Chilwell's attacking positioning didn't really pay off, and that De Zerbi abruptly decided JP needed more time), but Man Utd's evident unpreparedness led to a more successful ducking of Bruno & Rashford. I'm still pretty wary of new signings in general though, and scepticism over Nic Jackson prevailed.

      Taking decontextualised data from friendlies like top scorers is pretty risky given that you don't know whether they were e.g. scored in the final mins v opposition academy defenders, so I like to watch the first 60-70 mins in full to gauge rhythm & tactics.

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      you can go safe and sure by just picking players who A - have a full season under their belt in the Prem before and B - no managerial change in the summer. To escape as much early variance as possible as well just fill the front 7 with pen /set piece takers.

      can be boring but guarantees a steady start that won't leave you adrift

    5. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      My starts have gotten a bit better over the last few years and this is how I've been approaching it:

      Check if there are fixture swings early in the season that might be a good time to WC. If it's in the first 6ish weeks, pick your team based on quality of the player and their fixtures.

      The hardest part I think is to differentiate between a bandwagon and good FPL pick so don't bring in too many players like that or you may find yourself taking hits for benched/underperforming players in the first few weeks.

      I think it's best to avoid new signings at the start of the season unless it's a Haaland-type player who will be in their team's first 11 from the start. Also be weary of players who have been playing at the Euros or Copa America, they may have limited minutes/be tired for the first few weeks.

      I usually have a general plan of transfers for the weeks until the planned WC but am careful not to get too attached to it so I can adapt to injuries etc.

      There is a lot of variance in the first few weeks so don't panic if you find yourself ranked 3m after the first two weeks. Your team should be good for a few weeks if you've made your picks based on the above.

  3. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Removing all eliminated players besides Costa. Bringing in Mbappe, Kante, Hernandez, Saka & Olmo for -4. What do you think? 7.7m ITB so can pick anyone.

    Yamal Morata MBAPPE
    Simons Williams OLMO SAKA KANTE
    Cucurella Ake Stones Walker HERNANDEZ
    Verbruggen Costa**

    Olmo is the optional hit. It could be any other midfielder from any team, but I chose Olmo because he plays on the first day (another score finalised before making subs). It also seems like a good opportunity to pick him with Pedri out. And I feel he's a little likelier to make the final than mids from any other team.

  4. putana
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    anyone else feel penalties should only be worth 3 points? Way too impactful on the game and the game becomes warped around getting as many penalty takers as possible

    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      i would be okay with that. they should only be worth half a goal in football. Maybe players can take two, worth 0.5 each!

    2. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Should be 2pts to who wins penalty even if not scored .Quite happy with the points for scoring a penalty as there is more pressure on the taker.

    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      No - they are worth the same in real life, so they should be the same in the game. The offset is that you get docked points for missing. I would like to see the 'Penalty Won' points system from the UEFA games rather than assists, if there's to be any changes however.

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      less bps for scoring a penalty for sure. just a flat 15bps or so regardless of position.

      again if pricing wasn't ridiculous nowadays you wouldn't be a able to fit in 3/4 pen takers from top 6-8 sides, so didnt used to so much of an issue.

  5. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    my personal favourite to widen the player pool more, would be a maximum two players from any one team.

