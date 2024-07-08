We’re at the semi-final stage of this summer’s European Championship, which is significant for those players on one yellow card.

We’ve got the regular round-up of all things disciplinary for Euro 2024 Fantasy managers in this article.

PLAYERS NOW IN THE CLEAR

A one-match suspension was dished out to anyone collecting two bookings in Matchdays 1-5. A two-match ban would have been handed out to any player booked on four occasions over the same period.

But crucially, the slate was wiped clear after the quarter-finals.

So, everyone on one (or three) yellow cards is now off the hook.

That means someone could only miss the final through suspension by being sent off in the semis.

HOW MANY GAMES WILL A PLAYER MISS AFTER BEING SENT OFF?

A red card at any stage of Euro 2024 will result in a one-match ban.

In the event of more serious offences, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body can increase the length of a suspension.

WHO WILL BE SUSPENDED IN MATCHDAY 6?

Spain’s Robin Le Normand (€4.5m) was booked for the second time in Matchday 5, falling at the final hurdle. Consequently, he will miss out on the semi-finals.

Team-mate Dani Carvajal (€5.5m) also collected his second booking of the tournament in the quarter-final win over Germany. He then went on to be cautioned again in the same match, being sent off as a result.

However, the end result is the same: a one-match ban.

WHO RETURNS FROM A BAN IN THE QUARTER-FINALS?

Meanwhile, two players who were banned in Matchday 5 are newly available.

They are England’s Marc Guehi (€4.7m) and France’s Adrien Rabiot (€6.5m).

