  1. Fergymac
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Chances of Joe Gomez starting the next game?

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Should start

  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Save FT here?

    Raya
    VVD Hall Konsa
    Salah Saka Palmer Rogers
    Havertz Jackson Pedro

    Matthews Mbeumo Greaves THB

    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep, roll

  3. Kabayan
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    Which one need to go first
    A. Lewis
    B. RAN
    C. Mbeumo

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends who for

    2. Begbie.
      • 11 Years
      just now

      The defender that plays for a team in the relegation zone with the most goals conceded in the whole league.

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Lopetegui confirmed for El Sackico on Monday.

    Balls in Wolves court

    https://x.com/sistoney67/status/1864688131162743270?t=_s2F5C54nVYYfPfaMKVBdA&s=19

  5. Dogs Of War
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Hello

    Isak or Jackson (and why)?

    Keep going back and forth on this one.

    Thanks

    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd favour Jackson purely based on form

  6. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Any truth in the rumours that Gabriel actually had a concussion but they claimed other injury to avoid concussion protocol? Would there be any benefit for Arsenal to do so?

    1. Maddamotha
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      For him to come back faster.

      1. Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        So there would have been a mandated off the pitch period if he was found to have a concussion by independent PL doctors?

        Wouldn't put it past Arteta if so.. kept away from the MUN game to pretend that the 'other injury' was real

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Only benefit would be to play the game last night as fewer days would have passed compared to concussion protocol

  7. BBC_TF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    47 mins ago

    Does it make sense to spend -4 to do:

    RAN/Mbeumo -> TAA/Semenyo?

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Tbh, no.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Not for a hit and Mbeumo/Brentford home fixture

    3. twoplustwo
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      RAN is likely a zero pointer

  8. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    Bench one

    a) Aït-Nouri (West ham away)
    b) Hall (Brentford away)
    c) Lewis (Palace away)

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Can’t bench them all lol? I don’t know whether Lewis will start? If doubtful then him.

    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

      Lewis might start because Pep needs to rotate at the back and has no other choice.

  9. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    I am tempted by this

    Gabriel to taa this week for free
    Konate to timber the following one

    I cannot afford Gabriel and taa

    Or I can do konate to vvd for free but I really want taa....

    Thoughts?

    Cheers.

  10. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Help me get over transferring Mykolenko (11p) already for gw14. Already awful gw.

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I was determined first getting Aina out due to higher price and also bad fixtures, ended up keeping him since he could rot on bench until better fixtures. Forest xgc is pretty good.

      Very close to dl I was sure I transfer out Greaves since he could be out the XI for good. Got news just before the dl that he starts so I kept him since he is cheaper than Myko and better fixtures (=better 5th def).

  11. MetallicaJack93
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    Who to bench?

    Davis or Ait Nouri?
    Pedro or Cunha?

    Rest of defence is TAA and Timber
    Rest of attack is Salah Saka Palmer Rogers Bowen Jackson

  12. Vasshin
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    I am having difficulty picking my keepers and defenders and their order in the bench. Can you guys help me

    Fab
    Gabriel Gomez RAN
    Bench: Sels vdberg Myko

    If I start Fab and Ran then I would like the score be 0-0 in that game but that is not so exciting. The other option is to start vdberg but brentford doesn’t seem likely to do defensively anyway…

    So what do you guys think?

  13. Khalico
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Suggestions for 4.7m defenders or less.
    Already own Hall, Robinson, Davis

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Greaves or Kerkez

  14. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    After thinking about it I would start Fabianski or RAN the upcoming gw, both managers will be so afraid of losing their jobs so they play very cautiously

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Tbf Lopetegui has played cautiously for the most part, they're just awful at defending.

  15. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Need to make defence transfer soon.

    A. Gvardiol
    B. Gomez

    Thanks

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

  16. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    a) Rashford/Amad & TAA
    b) KDB & Timber (already have Raya)

  17. Il Capitano
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    1 FT 1m ITB

    Fabianski
    Gabriel Gvardiol RAN
    Salah Palmer Saka Mbeumo Rogers
    Jackson Pedro

    Flekken - Wood Greaves Faes

    A) RAN > Timber
    B) RAN + Mbeumo > TAA + Semenyo (-4)
    C) Roll (B for free next GW)

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

  18. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    19 mins ago

    I just need a 15 pointer from Robinson today for a green arrow. No pressure, buddy.

  19. Mother Farke
      13 mins ago

      Don't forget the main cup starts this GW, folks. Unless, of course, you receive a bye.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        Do you have the access code?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Think he means the "overall cup" under "general cups", which everyone(?) is entered into. I haven't used a code anyway

        2. Mother Farke
            7 mins ago

            I'm talking about the main FPL cup, mate. You get automatically drawn into it. No code necessary.

            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Cheers!

        3. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Thanks for the reminder.
          Honestly though, the game needs to remind it's players about it somehow, they really need to vamp up the cup.

      2. Salah_Fingers
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Who to transfer out for trent:

        A - Dunk
        B - Ait Nouri

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          B

        2. Il Capitano
          • 4 Years
          just now

          B

      3. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cunha to Isak?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I'd stick with Cunha for the next 3 at least. Also Newcastle seem to be getting in the habit of showing up against big teams but struggling to be clinical in the games they're expected to dominate so I'm still not sure about Isak tbh

      4. SomeoneKnows
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Best defender to bring as Robinson replacement? (5.7 max)

        A) Gomez
        B) Digne
        C) Keep Robinson
        D) Other ideas?

        Raya
        Colwill, Ait Nouri, Robinson
        Salah, Palmer, Saka, Bruno
        Cunha, Wood, Isak

        (Fabianski, Rogers, Harwood-Bellis, Greaves)

