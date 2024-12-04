151
  1. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Start Collins or Greaves?

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Collins is a fraction off Gabriel's xG and ahead of Gvardiol.

  2. bobbyg
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    So..Haaland to Jackson, Isak or Watkins please guys?

    1. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Think it's gotta be Isak, he was electric today

    2. Fantasy Football Friend!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      Obviously Isak, as he scored the most points this week. Ask again next week for a different answer.

      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Hahah people were jumping off Isak the game before last, now he's electric

      2. Non-template FPL is for Kin…
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        The most correct answer ever given

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      I really like that Watkins fixture this GW. But longer-term probably Isak. Jackson - do we think impacted by Nkunku having a decent game?

  3. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Any thoughts on Lewis + Mbeumo > TAA + Rogers (-4) ?

    Allows enough cash to upgrade Flekken to Raya week after. TIA

  4. Casual Player
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    The FPL merry-go-round is hilarious

    Prior to his IB injury, nobody wanted TAA over other Liverpool defenders, Gvardiol, Arsenal defenders, various other cheap defenders etc. due to lack of returns relative to xGI. A couple of bench assists later and people are looking at hits to bring him in.

    All fine - times change.

    But I think people really need to think about this in the sense of long-term returns and team structure rather than reacting to last weeks points all the time.

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Relative to xGI, specifically the xA bit. It's important too as the quality around him shouldn't make that so, if you see what I mean. Essentially not his fault others were missing good chances, but not tonight.

    2. AlleRed
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I think he felt like a luxury when the Haaland money was tied up. Now that folks don't have Haaland and there's no obvious upgrade on Mbeumo above that price point, TAA makes a lot of sense

  5. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Gabriel or Timber?
    What you guys think?

  6. Norco
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Best fifth midfielder to fund TAA from Mbeumo?

    1. Rogers
    2. Semenyo
    3. Other up to 6.1m

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      As 8th in a 3-4-3? Dibling, you will need the funds, believe me.

      1. Norco
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Would fit in this 8:

        Salah Saka Palmer Johnson ____
        Isak Pedro Cunha

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Still Dibling, with 1.6m banked. You're then close to BJ to Bruno?

  7. David Parkinson
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Some locked players (suspended for this week) predicted to fall? Can't be right.

  8. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hey gents

    Team is:

    Raya
    Lewis - Gabriel - RAN
    Mbuemo - Saka - Salah - Palmer
    Cunha - Jackson - Pedro
    _____________________________
    Fabianski: Rogers: Konsa: Mosquera*

    1FT, 2.2 ITB

    A) Immediately correct Jackson back to Isak
    B) Lewis/Konsa > VVD
    C) Lewis + Mbuemo > TAA + Mitoma/Gordon/Enzo for -4

    The way I’m feeling right now I feel option C as my defence needs a shake up.

    Appreciate any input thank you.

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Everyone is stroking their chins looking at their defences with pensive, even expensive, expressions on their weary faces.
      C sorts 2 problems quickly. How much funding remaining for the mid?

