WEDNESDAY IN BRIEF

There were 25 goals on Wednesday, the most in a single matchday this season. Almost half of them were scored at St James’ Park and St Mary’s.

Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) continued his fresh assault on the FPL record books with yet another double-digit haul, his 10th of the season. That’s more than he got in the entirety of last season.

Alexander Isak (£8.4m) shrugged off an injury to secure 11 points of his own as Newcastle United and Liverpool served up a six-goal thriller.

Salah’s exploits once again put the other premiums in the shade. Bukayo Saka (£10.4m) blanked in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Manchester United. Erling Haaland (£15.0m) could only contribute an assist in Manchester City’s 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. Cole Palmer (£11.0m) was on the scoresheet, but one solitary goal in Chelsea’s trouncing of 10-man Southampton felt underwhelming – particularly as his expected goal involvement (xG) figure (1.82) was the highest in the division on Wednesday.

At least Palmer got on the pitch. Gameweek 14’s most-bought player, Nicolas Jackson (£8.2m), watched the goals fly in from the bench, while Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) missed out on an Arsenal clean sheet – and two more set-piece goals – through injury. Rico Lewis (£4.7m) owners also couldn’t enjoy the shut-out points at the Etihad, just City’s second in 13 Gameweeks, as he was reduced to a second-half cameo.

Even Everton got in on the goals bonanza with a four-goal win over beleaguered Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Ashley Young (£4.6m) somehow climbing to joint-fourth in the FPL defenders’ points table in the process.

Aston Villa meanwhile bounced back to winning ways, with Morgan Rogers (£5.3m) scoring at home for the first time this season. Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) netted a penalty in the same game.

GAMEWEEK 14: WEDNESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 14: WEDNESDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

