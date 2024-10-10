23
  1. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    7 hours ago

    Might have to take Saka out of the scout picks :/

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      And put him in the Gout Picks! Huzzah!

  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    6 hours, 49 mins ago

    Last Man Standing open for entry (1023 teams qualified)

    Scores needed after hits - 52, 57, 59, 33, 53, 36, 37

    Code is 69toy6

    1. Surgical Attack
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      missed in 2nd, sad

  3. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 30 mins ago

    Why is this not being asked more?

    Gvardiol vs Lewis? Who and why?

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      Lewis questions absolutely done to death and both mentioned plenty on content creator videos.

    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      It's bad enough as Lewis owner since 4.5m City not 1 CS wth would anyone want to spend more money on another City defender

  4. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    I bet Saka has recovered from his injury by now.

  5. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Price changes 11th October

    No rises

    Fall: Adingra (5.4)

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      No rise, she bring in the morning

    2. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Cheers rainy

    3. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Tnks mate

  6. Solly The Seagull
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Best rotating 4.5 GK combo on WC? Currently on Kepa+Hermansen.

    1. Nanook
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      If you can stretch 0.2 then Sels and Sanchez look nice for rotation.

  7. Oz lotto
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Slow day in the comments so I’ll put this here. I won’t say who I’m talking about coz I ain’t a hater…. Some of the content creators fall victim to absolutely empty rambling and raising points purely for the sake of it. Makes some of my favourites hard to listen to when they pod with the ramblers.

    1. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Content creators are fighting a lost cause on an international break. On top of that they fall into line as their FOMO is even greater than ours. Their income depends on it. There are a few around that entertain and a few are really good at FPL.

      1. Oz lotto
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        This is why I have started listening to the solo podders of the guys I really like. The conversation pods are the ones that have annoyed me (except the FPL wire… so I ain’t talking about Pras, zoph or lateriser!)

        1. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          I like the 3 you mention. I have some time for FMLFPL as an entertainment route too. (Not so much for FPL) Know all James from Planet FPL a no no. But his employer is good for a chat.

  8. Weeb Kakashi
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Saka to Salah for me if Saka is ruled out.

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      What sort of injury was it?

  9. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Already made transfers so hoping ESR can bag something against AV

  10. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Well done Greece!

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Indeed

