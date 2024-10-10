A low 308,835 Wildcard activations took place last week, the second-fewest in a Gameweek so far this seaosn. Yet, a section of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community will surely be interested in Gameweek 8 usage.

Managers have until the Gameweek 19 deadline to use the first Wildcard. These unlimited free transfers are a chance to fix all mistakes and start planning for the future.

So let’s list the pros and cons of a Gameweek 8 Wildcard, then provide a few draft ideas.

PROS

With a two-week gap between domestic fixtures, Wildcarders not only have longer to tweak and perfect their squad but can also react to injuries from around the world. Change team structure: If your current squad’s funds are focused more towards a heavier defence than an expensive midfield, Wildcarding is an instant way to alter this. Those managers desperate for Cole Palmer (£10.8m) or Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) over the long term can get them immediately.

CONS

Teams about to have good fixtures are in poor form: The only noticeable positive fixture swings are for Manchester United, Southampton and Crystal Palace. One is defensively sound but has managerial uncertainty, whilst the other two remain winless and inside the relegation zone.

GAMEWEEK 8 WILDCARD IDEAS

DRAFT 1: Three premium attackers

With Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) not included, it’s still possible to possess a ‘three premium’ attack that has balance and depth.

Chris Wood (£6.2m), Danny Welbeck (£5.8m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.3m) have a two-from-three rotation, with Brennan Johnson (£6.5m) the chosen Tottenham Hotspur attacker over Dominic Solanke (£7.6m). The Welsh midfielder has netted in three consecutive matches, warming up nicely for Spurs’ strong fixture run.

At the back, for all Man United’s problems, they’ve kept four clean sheets from seven games. Andre Onana (£5.0m) is currently FPL’s leading goalkeeper and Erik ten Hag’s side sits top of our Season Ticker for the next half-dozen Gameweeks.

DRAFT 2: No Haaland or Salah

