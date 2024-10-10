5
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    Bloody love a late night emergency scout article. I remember when Mark did one when Ibrahimović got injured for United.

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    Skipping the Carsley press conference and going back to Arsenal for an Arteta press conference is not a good thing. At least, Carsley won't play games with the injury news.

  3. Bank$y
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Saka to Son time.

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Is Son fit?

  4. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Don't have Saka so would be perfectly fine if he is out next game week.

