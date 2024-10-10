Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) handed his owners in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) a scare on Thursday evening.

The Arsenal winger was visibly struggling in the build-up to Greece’s 49th-minute opener, hobbling off soon after.

🇬🇷 GREECE HAVE THEIR FIRST-EVER GOAL AT WEMBLEY! 🇬🇷 Vangelis Pavlidis points to his arm to pay tribute to George Baldock ❤️#ITVFootball | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/dRiGKY1h0U — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 10, 2024

Noni Madueke (£6.5m) subsequently replaced Saka, with the Three Lions ultimately falling to a last-gasp but deserved defeat.

Interim head coach Lee Carsley was asked about the injury after full-time.

“Yep [it was an injury rather than a precautionary substitution]. He’s being assessed. “In the build-up to the first goal, I think you could see he felt something in his leg.” – Lee Carsley on Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka limping slightly after England’s 2-1 defeat to Greece. pic.twitter.com/VpkpcLHFXH — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley) October 10, 2024

Carsley will face the media again before Sunday’s clash with Finland, so we should get another update on Saka soon.

We may not even have to wait for the presser, if the medical assessment deems Saka to be injured enough to be sent back to Arsenal.

The Gunners are next in action on Saturday 19 October away at Bournemouth.



