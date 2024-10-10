The October international break gets underway in earnest on Thursday, with England v Greece among the most notable fixtures.

There’ll be World Cup qualification, Nations League fixtures and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers contested over the next week.

But it’s not the results of these games that will be of paramout importance to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

As ever, most of us will be chiefly concerned about injuries – and maybe a bit of fatigue.

Well over 200 Premier League players will be on international duty over the next week, so there’ll be a nervous wait to see if any flags are added ahead of Gameweek 8.

In this article, we bring you all you need to know about your globe-trotting FPL stars.

From potential late returnees and early withdrawals to the dates of every relevant fixture, our comprehensive guide has you covered.

ANY LATE RETURNEES?

Players representing countries from outside of Europe are generally the last ones back through the door at their respective clubs. They are, therefore, typically the biggest concerns for starts or game-time in the following Gameweek.

As usual, there are some international fixtures taking place in the Americas in the early hours of next Wednesday morning:

Above: The international fixtures taking place next Wednesday morning, via Soccerway

Players representing African and Asian countries, such as Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Nicolas Jackson (£7.9m), tend not to be as big a concern. Those two players will have wrapped up their international involvement by early Tuesday evening, UK time.

Here’s a cherry-picked selection of which key non-European countries are playing where and when:

Country Players Matches being played in… Argentina Enzo, Buonanotte, Mac Allister, Li. Martinez, Romero Venezuela + Argentina (Oct 10 + 16) Brazil Gabriel, Martinelli, A. Pereira, Ederson, Guimaraes, Paqueta, Andre Chile + Brazil (Oct 11 + 16) Cameroon Mbeumo, Baleba, An. Onana Cameroon + Kenya (Oct 11 + 14 Colombia Duran, Sinisterra, Lerma, L. Diaz Bolivia + Colombia (Oct 10 + 15) Ecuador Estupinan, Caicedo Ecuador + Uruguay (Oct 10 + 16) Egypt Salah Egypt + Mauritania (Oct 11 + 15) Jamaica Pinnock, DeCordova-Reid, Antonio Nicaragua + Jamaica (Oct 11 + 15) Japan Mitoma, Kamada, Endo, Sugawara Saudi Arabia + Japan (Oct 10 + 15) Mexico Jimenez, Alvarez Mexico (Oct 13 + 16) Paraguay Enciso, Almiron, Sosa Ecuador + Paraguay (Oct 10 + 16) Senegal Jackson, I. Sarr, Gana Gueye, Ndiaye, P. Sarr Senegal + Malawi (Oct 11 + 15) South Korea Hwang Jordan + South Korea (Oct 10 + 15) Uruguay Darwin, Ugarte, S. Bueno Peru + Uruguay (Oct 12 + 16) USA Turner, Robinson USA + Mexico (Oct 13 + 16)

NOTABLE OMISSIONS

Aside from sidelined players (some of them listed further down this article) whose injuries render them unavailable for selection, there are some welcome rests for a number of key FPL assets over this international fortnight.

This might be because of international retirement, because they weren’t selected by their national teams or because they’re suspended.

Below are the most-owned FPL assets (4%+) who are fit but have two weeks without any competitive action:

