53
53 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Raya
    Trent Gabriel Lewis
    Palmer Saka S-Rowe Rogers
    Haaland (c) Calvert-Lewin Solanke

    Fabianski Winks Faes Robinson

    Save FT?
    Good to go?

    Open Controls
    1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Do you have a plan to get Mbeumo?

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Not sure I’m going to get him…

        Open Controls
    2. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I’d prefer Konate + Mbeumo over TAA + DCL personally

      Open Controls
      1. Brehmeren
        • 14 Years
        just now

        You need two more players to make that comparrison

        Open Controls
  2. Slurpy
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Raya
    Lewis Gvardiol Konsa*
    Semeyo Mbuemo Salah Palmer
    Haaland Ndiaye Wood

    Fabi Mazaroui* Winks Bednarek

    A) Konsa and Mazaroui to Milenkovic and Robinson (Bench Semenyo)
    B) Mazaroui and Semenyo to Milenkovic and McNeil

    Open Controls
  3. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Best Konsa replacement ?

    A) Lewis
    B) Milenkovic

    Open Controls
    1. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Lewis for me but make sure you have good cover on your bench

      Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I'm tilting towards A or RAN maybe

      Open Controls
  4. V-2 Schneiderlin
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    are players likely to rise in the next few days? I have exact funds for Solanke (Pedro out) and Van der Ven (Konsa out) - do it now or wait?

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Not today, but tomorrow is a small possibility after the first international fixture.

      Open Controls
    2. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Fplstatistics suggest Solanke is the only one anywhere close to changing but Fantasyfootballfix that I believe has been far more reliable so far this season suggests none of these 4 change until well into next week

      Open Controls
  5. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      RAN is going to score 1 point 90% of the time is my prediction irrespective of him being a good player. I guess there aren’t any 4.5-5m defenders who are likely to score well.

      Open Controls
    • Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Surely the players playing for the likes of Brazil and Argentina will suffer a bit of jet lag if there international fixture is on the 16th, they fly on the 17th and then play a PL game on the 19th? Gabriel for example.

      Diaz is safe as his international game is on the 15th and then his PL game is on the 20th.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Playing on the 15th in Brazil though. Probably arrive in the London on the 16th

        Bournemouth away isn’t a guaranteed win so he’ll be back I’m sure

        Open Controls
    • Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Who would you rather have for the next 4 fixtures?

      A. Gabriel
      B. Gvardiol

      Open Controls
      1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
          4 mins ago

          Tough one that. Coin toss . I’d slightly favour gvadiol maybe

          Open Controls
        • x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Gvardiol cos of fixtures, Gabriel for the big game goal threat

          Open Controls
      2. josepe
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Who would you rather have for upcoming fixtures:

        A) Havertz and bench fodder
        B) Raul & Mbembo

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Carsley ramming in all the attacking mids with F9 setup abd benching Watkins and Solanke

        https://x.com/England/status/1844430927784706272?t=km9pyEBgsbPOt1cooCiUyg&s=19

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          really encouraging for English strikers in the post Kane era lol

          Watkins 100% should be starting jeez

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            13 mins ago

            Yeah, but then how would he fit in a player who's scored 1 non-friendly international goal? He's in amazing form after all

            Open Controls
        2. Jafooli
          • 12 Years
          43 mins ago

          Worth a try, should play Grealish over Rice and just go full tonto…

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 12 Years
            38 mins ago

            FlashScore have them lining up like this - https://www.flashscore.com/match/6Fl7txyp/#/match-summary/lineups

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 13 Years
              37 mins ago

              Bbc has 4-2-2-2
              Itv has 4-2-4

              Open Controls
              1. Jafooli
                • 12 Years
                33 mins ago

                No one knows because it’s basically six attackers and TAA lol…

                Open Controls
                1. x.jim.x
                  • 10 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Such a daft lineup, Watkins must be wishing he declared for Jamaica now

                  Open Controls
        3. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          42 mins ago

          Not sure its a false 9. Appears to be a no 9 set up

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Reported yesterday Carsley is considering Bellingham in the F9

            https://x.com/Matt_Law_DT/status/1844258785369653489?t=2TL-1ATazE10y2TZ8g6ifQ&s=19

            Open Controls
        4. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          38 mins ago

          Finally the courage to drop sluggish Kane,

          Saka, Gordon, Palmer, Foden, Bellingham cheat code

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            21 mins ago

            Kane's injured...

            Open Controls
            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Poch would have wheeled him out.

              Open Controls
          2. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            21 mins ago

            Pretty brave to not play an injured player

            Open Controls
          3. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            17 mins ago

            that attack (insert drooling face).

            Open Controls
            1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                just now

                This is a glorified friendly so I’m pleased he’s experimented now by basically putting all our best attacking players on the pitch. Watkins could come on and shine after half time.

                Open Controls
          4. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            Beware of Greeks bearing gifts!

            Open Controls
          5. Runnerboy31
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            I’ve wondered for a while if this is a post Kane setup. Tough on Watkins but if building for the long term trying to see if Rice, Bellingham, Foden, Palmer and Saka can all play together feels the way to go.

            Foden, Bellingham and Palmer all have successful experience at club level of playing essentially false 9

            Open Controls
        5. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour ago

          Shame there is no football to watch during this break in the PL.

          Open Controls
        6. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          56 mins ago

          5 of my players starting in this game. Boring 0-0 and walking around the pitch please

          Open Controls
          1. Alan The Llama
            • 14 Years
            10 mins ago

            Many of the Greece team?

            Open Controls
          2. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            at least Solanke is benched, less injury chances!

            Open Controls
          3. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            I kind of want Saka to get injured so that I can transfer Foden in for him.

            Open Controls
            1. Qaiss
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Ban

              Open Controls
            2. im1974
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Open Controls
        7. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          40 mins ago

          Can we play rush keeper?

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 12 Years
            31 mins ago

            Watkins on for Pickford…and everyone’s happy

            Open Controls
        8. Jafooli
          • 12 Years
          31 mins ago

          I’d swap Palmer with Bellingham as the F9 and Bellers in front on Rice and behind Foden:

          1 - 2 - 3 - 1 - 1 - 3

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 12 Years
            28 mins ago

            0-0 incoming….

            Open Controls
          2. ClassiX
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            26 mins ago

            That team is basically 1-2-8! 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Jafooli
              • 12 Years
              22 mins ago

              Will be added to FPL next season…

              Open Controls
              1. ClassiX
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                21 mins ago

                LOL
                Basically the football equivalent of Bazball.

                Open Controls
                1. Jafooli
                  • 12 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  Football equivalent of ‘ It's a Knockout’…

                  Open Controls
        9. Jafooli
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          John Stones has 81 caps 😮

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.