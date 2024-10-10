72
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 25 mins ago

    Subway Socceroos leading China 2-1. I’ve always loved them!

  2. Derbz87
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 17 mins ago

    Slightly curious about the description of Joachim Andersen:

    He has totalled over 120 FPL points in two of his last three seasons and his 121 points last term was only one fewer than Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.1m) and two fewer than Josko Gvardiol (£5.9m). He can certainly improve on those returns, too, given that Marco Silva’s upwardly mobile side are by far the best team he has played for.

    Feels a bit fishing for responses (congratulations I took a bite) on the comparisons with Trent and Gvardiol who played over 1000 minutes less than him. The last line is ridiculous too I think. Fulham might be slightly better than Palace have been the past few seasons but 'by far' is pushing it.

    Despite all of that he's a nice pick I think tends to do well in the bonus too I believe and Robinson probably isn't as attacking as you think he is for the price difference between the two.

    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 10 mins ago

      Fulham might get some decent league points but don't look such a good cleansheet bet. Their attack is decent. 1 CS in 7 games against average opposition. If Andersen doesn't get attacking returns like he did at Palace he's not a good pick. I'll, mischievously, argue that Sampdoria and Lyon are historically better than Fulham 🙂

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      Rather go RAN for the attacking returns.

  3. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 16 mins ago

    Diaz to Johnson?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      Sure

  4. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 9 mins ago

    If only there was a nudist WC to comment on! Oh well, I’m off to bed. Goodnight all!

    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      What part of the world are you in Knight? Just after midday in Ireland.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 20 mins ago

        Terra australis incognito!

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          6 hours, 17 mins ago

          The land of plenty

        2. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          6 hours, 9 mins ago

          Good stuff sir. Sleep tight.

  5. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    7 hours ago

    C Haaland

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      Ok

    2. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Ballsy

    3. Pumpkinhead
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Okay...

  6. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 27 mins ago

    All good here?

    Raya
    TAA Porro Greaves
    Palmer Mbeumo Johnson Rogers
    Haaland Havertz Solanke

    Matthews Semenyo THB Konsa

  7. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 16 mins ago

    What this team misses most in your opinion?
    Im planning to roll for 4 more gws and play a mini WC in gw12, only playable sub is Van den Berg
    Raya; TAA Gabriel Lewis; Saka Mbeumo Bowen Semenyo Dibling; Haaland Watkins

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      Semenyo's next 3 fixtures are tough, not ideal to start him in those games. Not a huge fan relying on Dibbling as a main starter either.

  8. The Mandalorian
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 11 mins ago

    FPL strategy

    Reviewing the 2023 winner I noticed that he kept many of the high scoring players for long periods, 18 weeks or more and caught most of their hauls.

    He made alot of transfers on low value players especially defenders which got double digit hauls. Probably some luck there.

    Hoping on and off big players sounds good but when you have value tied up it's not so easy.

    Selling some of the higher value players might work best towards the final weeks to create a bigger bench that captures new opportunities and player changes on the final day.

    Thoughts

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      I feel like selling Diaz right now before a possible haul might be a good example of this.

    2. JAC THE CAT
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      This is how I play.

      Pick my premiums and stick with them for a long time.

    3. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I feel like that’s sensible but might be very different this year. The emergence of additional premiums and the ability to collect multiple FTs increases the ability and need to periodically to switch.

  9. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours ago

    Already ditched Konsa for James Justin earlier this week before Justin’s price rise to £4.6m because I like chasing last weeks points.

  10. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 56 mins ago

    Anyone with Saliba / Gabriel double-up shipping one of them for Gvardiol?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      Certainly would consider losing Saliba and open the Arsenal spot for GW12 onwards. Target 3 from Raya/Gabriel/Saka/Havertz.

      Not sure Gvardiol would be the replacement when you factor in cheaper option in Lewis and potentially move funds for premium attacker

    2. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Ship for Gvard. I'd love him with those fixtures. But I want Salah as a priority.

  11. RafaBenitez
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      Did WC, took Kocacic and Lewis only because of fixtures, not sure about Palmer and Saka because of fixtures.
      Any suggestions?

      Sels Bergström

      Lewis Justin Gabriel Keane

      Mbeumo Palmer McNeil Saka Kovačić

      Solanke Haaland Cunha

      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        Palmer and Saka might score less in tougher fixtures but should still bring attacking returns, though reduced. For me trickier fixtures are low CS probability for your keepers and defenders. Wouldn't ship form attackers for tougher fixtures.

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 8 mins ago

        Only 14 players listed.

        Not a fan of Kovacic/Bernardo as an FPL pick, would look at non City mids for that spot

      3. Funkyav
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        a few issues here - Sels, berg, Justin, Keane, Kova

        and missing a player

      4. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Yea don’t pick Kovacic

    • Bayern Swine Flu
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 30 mins ago

      Is the below WC worthy, or hold for a week?

      Henderson
      Trent, Gabriel, Robinson
      Saka, Martinelli, Rogers, Mbeumo, ESR
      Haaland, Watkins

      4.0, Barco, Hall, AArmstrong

      1. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        Def hold. Wish I had. I'm in a total mess (below)

        1. Bayern Swine Flu
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 43 mins ago

          Thanks, WC tempting but I’d probably only transfer out 4-5 players which feels like a wasted WC

          1. jayzico
            • 13 Years
            4 hours, 30 mins ago

            I transferred five 2 weeks ago cos I'd used my WC and the unlimited card. 14 years at this and never learn.

            Open Controls
          • 15 Years
          4 hours, 42 mins ago

          if its any consolation i wc in 4 and its been a disaster since

          injury after injury

    • jayzico
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      Chaps. Merry Thursday. I hate these European breaks from our beloved FF.

      Anyway, how would you get Salah in here (Keeping Haaland, Saka and Palmer. Guessing Mbeumo has to go sadly. And will probably need at least 4 transfers).

      MANY THANKS FOR ANY HELP.

      Onana
      Lewis | Aina I Robinson
      Saka | Mbeumo | Palmer | McNeil
      Haaland(c) | Havertz I Wellbeck

      King I Onana I Greaves I Tuanzebe

      3m ITB

      1. Funkyav
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 48 mins ago

        Salah in? i have him and am considering losing him

        youd have to lose at least one premium to get him

        1. jayzico
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          Yeah. Think you're right. Might beef up the back with Gvard instead.

      2. Bayern Swine Flu
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        Very hard to own all 4 without getting a horribly unbalanced team. I’d pick 3 and build around them.

        1. jayzico
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 30 mins ago

          Agreed

    • Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

    • Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      BREAKING! Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui will be sidelined for TWO MONTHS due to a cardiac arrhythmia diagnosis.

      1. Funkyav
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        think this is fake, although its hard to know, i saw it earlier and its being reported by loads of big accounts now but i think the source is a super chat on mark goldbridge youtube stream

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 9 mins ago

          Seems to be true

          https://x.com/samuelluckhurst/status/1844371100421194064?t=ujZK3DptcLuJEZXw04n1Yw&s=19

          https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1844371212048400400?t=LNbNaE-W4xCFlm5kzLhhJg&s=19

      2. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Unfortunate that he'll be out for a few months but he's a lucky man that he can be back on the mend soon. Others have not been as lucky.

      3. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        The 26-year-old Morocco international is expected to make a full recovery from the precautionary procedure and should be available for selection within the next few weeks.

        https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cwy933kz128o

    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Nothing signifies the dead zone on here more than an article on a 4.5m defender who will be back after the international break anyway.

      1. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Konsa was a terrible pick, so I appreciate this article a lot

    • SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Is Kovacic a genuine option for the next 4?

      You’d imagine city will be camped in the opponents half and he will sit in the Rodri role and get loads of balls breaking to him from 18 yards much like how his Fulham goals came?

      Proper international break post this. Imagine most would say just get Lewis ?

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        Could be a good short term punt

      2. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Could get both. Nice price for City players but restricts your other City options.

      3. Prinzhorn
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Nope

      4. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Kovacic scored 25% of his total Premier League goals in the last game

        1. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          He's more focussed now is what I hear you saying!

      5. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Absolutely not an option

    • Salarrivederci
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Gtg? 1FT 0ITB

      Sanchez
      TAA - Gabriel - Gvardiol - Robinson
      Palmer - Saka - Mbeumo
      Haaland (C) - Wood - Welbeck

      (Fab, Rogers, THB, Bergvall)

    • Gubby-Allen
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      I have a transfer or two free.

      Is Kelleher worth bring in for Verbuggen. 0.1 cheaper and Brighton aren't keeping any clean sheets?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Rather stick with Verbruggen or go with another long term GK than use 2 transfers on Kelleher

    • Surfreak
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      He's 4.6m but Justin stands out as another bargain def with good fixtures

      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        He looks good but points skewed to last 2 GWs and just 1 CS in 7. Himself and Davis are decent punts all the same. CS could be rare but good attacking threat.

      2. Prinzhorn
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        I wouldn’t except if on WC

      3. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        3 hours ago

        I haven't really watched Leicester but the last two hauls seem like freak results surely? If he hadn't somehow scored 2 against arsenal then no one would be talking about him

    • Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Surely this team is a roll and 4FT next week

      Sels
      Gabriel - TAA - Lewis
      Saka - Johnson - Rogers - Mbeumo
      Havertz - Wood - Haaland

      Valdimarsson - Semenyo - Greaves - Mykolenko

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Yeah just play Semenyo if Havertz is out

        1. Prinzhorn
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          If Havertz is out I will go for Solanke

    • Slurpy
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Konsa and Mazraoui to Milenkovic and Robinson?

    • fgdu
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      what are the main choices from this article above for 4.5s?

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Read it and find out?

      2. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        What the heck kind of comment is this?

        1. Dthinger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          so disrespctful

    • n1bruv
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Did James Justin not make the cut because his price increased by 0.1 before the time of writing?

      Surely he is right up there...

