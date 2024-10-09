106
106 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Would you do VVD & DCL to Lewis & Solanke for -4? Or roll?

    1FT & 0.4itb
    Henderson
    TAA Vvd Saliba
    Saka Mbuemo Rogers Johnson
    Haaland Havertz DCL

    Fabianski ESR Robinson Barco

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Just the VVD move and start ESR over Rogers.

      Open Controls
    2. Lone_Wolf
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        You need 2nd prime midfield. No palmer/foden/Salah. Johnson scored his goals already. Not even nailed long term. Your defense is too expensive. Up to you really.

        Open Controls
      • Frank Bruno Guimaraes
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Dcl is fixture proof, he’s not going to score regularly against the top, middle or bottom sides. I agree vvd to Lewis is probably a good move but I’d also get solanke for a -4

          Open Controls
        • Lone_Wolf
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            Roll. No need for -4 in your current scenario

            Open Controls
        • One for All
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Flekken
          Taa, Gabriel, Lewis
          Mbeumo, Diaz, Semenyo, Saka
          Wood, Jackson, Haaland

          Valdimarsson, Rogers, Aina, Greaves

          2FT 0.9 ITB

          Gtg?

          Surely Diaz starts, was thinking GW9:

          Taa>Vdv, Jackson> Cunha, Diaz>Palmer/ Son

          Open Controls
          1. Lone_Wolf
              2 hours, 35 mins ago

              Interesting teams in this forum! If this gw haaland blanks with c who will step up in your team to compensate? Diaz and Lewis don't even know if they'll start. Your attack will meet your defs...

              Open Controls
          2. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 2 mins ago

            Solanke's a major hype job....he's near the bottom of 2nd page of points per match rankings despite playing fewer games and returning in his games played; not good enough for 7.6m

            Open Controls
            1. Drexl Spivey
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              xG and xA suggests otherwise.

              Open Controls
              1. Make FPL Casual Again
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 51 mins ago

                They don't reflect the full picture; missed chances, poor finishing, lack of baps etc

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 25 mins ago

                  xG takes into account the quality of the goal scoring chances he gets which includes the missed chances. Currently showing he is underperforming with 2 goals to 3.5xG

                  Open Controls
                  1. Make FPL Casual Again
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 17 mins ago

                    Doesn't reflect that he's not clinical, tends to miss chances, so misses out on baps, unlike even Wood, Jimenez who return roughly 50% more points per goal

                    Open Controls
                  2. JÆKS ⭐
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 6 mins ago

                    XG is a dangerous stat. I remember he scored a tap in against Brentford or United after the gk saved a shot. Obviously great positioning from him, but can imagine that that chance alone might give him an xG close to 1

                    Open Controls
          3. Lone_Wolf
              2 hours, 58 mins ago

              Only 1 prime midfield? Foden should be back in consideration too. B Johnson? Doesn't make sense.

              Open Controls
            • Bread and Johnson
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              You ever get an annoying hunch on a player, even though there are probably smarter moves to make in your team? For me it's Milenkovic. Forest obviously look pretty solid defensively and those next 4 fixtures might be the best in the league. He's also ranked 11th for xG out of all the defenders and picked up an assist so far. I can just see a 15 pointer in one of those lovely home fixtures and it's doing my nut in.

              It's one of those low priority transfers that I really don't need to make... but if he scores and I don't own him it will be a brutal feeling.

              Open Controls
              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 26 mins ago

                Sels is injured

                Open Controls
              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                Majority of his xG 0.98 (total 1.12) was from the missed header in the Southampton game, 0.14xG against Fulham and the rest (4 games) 0xG

                Open Controls
              3. Debauchy
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                Get Milton

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.