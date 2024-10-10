Nottingham Forest will assess Matz Sels (£4.5m) after he withdrew from the Belgium squad through injury.

Sels’ involvement in the Red Devils’ upcoming internationals has been spoiled by an adductor injury.

We’ve yet to hear about the extent of the issue or a timescale for his return.

Due to a problem with the adductor, Matz Sels is being replaced in the squad by Ortwin De Wolf. Speedy recovery, Matz! pic.twitter.com/es8pSkA46s — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) October 8, 2024

Should he be ruled out for any length of time, then Carlos Miguel (£4.3m) is poised to deputise.

The giant Brazilian goalkeeper has so far only been involved in one competitive Forest fixture: the EFL Cup second-round defeat to Newcastle United.

Sels has started all seven Premier League games this season, keeping two clean sheets. Only one club, Liverpool, have conceded fewer goals than the Tricky Trees (six).

Sels was subject to some mixed reviews in 2023/24. He posted the second-worst expected goals prevented (xGP, -9.20) tally of that campaign.

He’s ironically picked up an injury off the back of his best performance in a Forest shirt, which came in the Gameweek 7 draw with Chelsea.

