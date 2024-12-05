74
74 Comments
  1. Khalico
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Mbeumo to Gordon or Bowen?

    Don’t have Isak

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Bowen against toothless wolves. Gummy wolves!

      1. Poatan
          14 mins ago

          Shredded Ham is easily devoured by a toothless wolf.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Tis not ham, tis luncheon meat, made from ground up lips and a#%soles!

    2. The Mighty Whites
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      2FT, 4.0 ITB, thoughts on what to do with this mess?

      Flekken - Valdimarsson
      Gabriel - Ait-Nouri - Colwill - Greaves - Bednarek
      Salah - Palmer - Saka - Mbuemo - Rogers
      Cunha - J Pedro - Strand Larsen

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Lose a Wolves attacker for Evanilson/Isak maybe? Mbeumo has to go also, Mitoma/Bruno?

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      Mbappe drowning under the pressure at Real Madrid, you love to see it. He has never been a great penalty taker so not sure why that persists.

      1. Poatan
          30 mins ago

          A mere illusionist. An inner camponês has been revealed.

        • Warby84
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Some dressing room issues there definitely with them really struggling in Champs league as well

      2. DagheMunegu
        • 4 Years
        52 mins ago

        A Wissa to Isak
        B Mykolenko to TAA

        Gabriel Lewis Hall
        Salah Saka Palmer Semenyo
        Jackson Pedro Wissa

        Mbeumo Greaves Mykolenko

        1. Flynny
          • 9 Years
          just now

          B

      3. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        52 mins ago

        So...in the end the Konsa and Hall -8 to Trent and Gomez went alright in general, 7 points vs 3. cost -2 per transfer, happy with that!

        Anyone else saving a transfer this week after some risky hits last gameweek?

      4. Flynny
        • 9 Years
        50 mins ago

        Which defender makes way for trent (for a hit)

        A...RAN

        B...mykoleko

        Thanks

        1. The Tonberry
            22 mins ago

            B

          • Jet5605
            • 10 Years
            just now

            B. Horrendous fixtures

        2. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          50 mins ago

          My moves where Colwill, Jackson and Saka in. Out went Mbeumo and Haaland - not a huge return from them but being in Haaland last week against Saka's 18p quite annoying

          Cherry on the top? Decided to keep Greaves since someone told he is starting and decided to move Mykolenko to Colwill instead. -10p. Also was very close to move Aina but decided to keep him because "I have money" and Forest is good long term keep.

          1. The Tonberry
              6 mins ago

              Bobby should look

              1. BobbyDoesNotLook
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                Especially should have seen Myko 11-pointer after 4 goal defeat against United 😀

          2. The Tonberry
              49 mins ago

              Do Aina to Gomez, or roll transfer and start one of Ait Nouri or Lewis?

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                16 mins ago

                Roll

            • Karan14
              • 8 Years
              48 mins ago

              Fabianski
              Gabriel Timber Pau
              Salah Saka Palmer Mbuemo
              Isak Pedro Cunha

              (Flecked Dunk Greaves Winks)
              2 FTs

              Mbuemo & Pau to TAA & Semenyo?

              Appreciate your thoughts!

              1. The Tonberry
                  24 mins ago

                  Solid moves

                • The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  Yes

                  1. Flynny
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Thinking similar for a hit. So yes

              2. Solly The Seagull
                • 7 Years
                46 mins ago

                Best GK up to 5.0 mil long term?

                1. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  Sels

              3. Count of Monte Hristo
                • 11 Years
                45 mins ago

                Start Digne (h) to Southampton or Mazraoui (h) to Forest?

                1. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  Diggers

                  1. Count of Monte Hristo
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Cheers

              4. The-Red-1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                45 mins ago

                Is this a crazy play?

                Bruno, Johnson, Ait Nouri out
                KDB Amad Gomez in

                1. Count of Monte Hristo
                  • 11 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Poor moves

                2. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  Nope

                  1. The-Red-1
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Not crazy?
                    Or don't do it?

                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 11 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Don’t do it please.

                3. Captain Mal
                    21 mins ago

                    All 3 players you are looking to buy are rotation / injury risks.

                4. keefy59
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  I've just been playing around with potential transfers
                  How about this for a long term plan
                  Pick 2 defenders from both Arsenal & Liverpool
                  Only 2 red rated fixtures each until gw28
                  Gives the opportunity to play 433 with just Saka, Salah & Palmer in midfield

                  1. FPL FROST
                    • 14 Years
                    33 mins ago

                    It's feasible. What you thinking Trent, VVD, Gabriel & Timber and cheap mids of Amad and Enzo?

                    1. keefy59
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      Spot on with the defenders plenty of goal & assist options if they concede
                      My current other mids are Rogers & McNeil not a great deal of choice around their price point
                      Dibling @ £4.5m has a good run of fixtures from gw17

                      1. FPL FROST
                        • 14 Years
                        18 mins ago

                        Yeah that's fine.

                5. Captain Mal
                    39 mins ago

                    Continuing from my post on the previous article, where I contemplate on using a WC, assuming I get the big 3 (Saka, Salah, Palmer), plus Gabriel and Trent, where would you invest next?
                    A) Defence (Timber or Van Dijk)
                    B) Midfield (Bruno)
                    C) Attack (Isak or Jackson)

                    I have poor team value, so some compromises will have to be made.

                    1. Poatan
                        30 mins ago

                        Aboulomania is rich here. Look within.

                      • keefy59
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        29 mins ago

                        C-With Isak (Jackson 1 game away from a one game ban)
                        In defence you could always go for Gomez as a place holder until Konate returns as a cheaper option

                      • FPL FROST
                        • 14 Years
                        26 mins ago

                        If I had poor team value I would work out a defence rotation comprised of 4.5m defenders and probably run a double united defence of Yoro (4.3m) and Martinez (4.4m).

                        Mazraoui (4.7m) - I'm expecting Mazraoui to oust Dalot at wingback soon or even play in defensive midfield alongside Ugarte. He's that good a player I think Amorim will find a way to play him most games. Yoro and Martinez will be mostly nailed at RCB & LCB respectively.

                        Brennan Johnson at 6.7m is the best 4th midfielder, get him and I'd use transfers most weeks on getting strikers against good opponents.

                        1. Captain Mal
                            14 mins ago

                            Thanks for the detailed answer. Interesting points, I'll give it some thought.

                            1. FPL FROST
                              • 14 Years
                              just now

                              take a look at Brennan Johnson's xG.

                      • BobB
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 15 Years
                        37 mins ago

                        Just moved Gvardiol for Gabriel....should I waste a transfer reversing it?

                        1. FPL FROST
                          • 14 Years
                          24 mins ago

                          Why would you? Gabriel is the superior pick.

                      • bruik
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        27 mins ago

                        Overall happy with points since GW12 wild card, but concerned about Wolves players and lack of Liverpool defender.

                        Just enough cash to do
                        - Van Dijk for Ait-Nouri
                        - Evanilson for Cunha
                        at 4 penalty points

                        Worth it?

                        Full squad:
                        Fabianski/Sels
                        Timber/Mazraouie/Ait-Nouri*/Colwill/Hall
                        Salah/Palmer/Saka/Odegaard/Rogers
                        Jackson/J Pedro/Cunha*

                        1. FPL FROST
                          • 14 Years
                          24 mins ago

                          Yes I agree.

                      • Jet5605
                        • 10 Years
                        26 mins ago

                        1 FT and 4.5 ITB. Still have my WC and so can dead end into GW19 without thinking about fixture difficulty after GW19.

                        A - Henderson > Raya
                        B - Myko > Timber (and bench RAN)
                        C - Myko > VVD (and bench RAN)

                        Henderson
                        Konsa - Gvardiol - RAN
                        Salah - Palmer - Saka - Semenyo
                        Cunha - Jackson - Pedro

                        Valdi - Myko - Winks - Mosquero

                        1. FPL FROST
                          • 14 Years
                          23 mins ago

                          RAN will return this week.

                          Get Raya.

                          1. Jet5605
                            • 10 Years
                            just now

                            That's what I'm leaning towards. Lopetegui gets his FBs to push right up and so RAN could get some joy. Could easily end up 3-3 or something crazy

                      • FPL FROST
                        • 14 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        Play 3:

                        a) Trent
                        b) Gabriel
                        c) Mazraoui
                        d) Ait Nouri
                        e) Gomez

                        1. The Knights Template
                          • 11 Years
                          17 mins ago

                          Abe

                          1. FPL FROST
                            • 14 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Is that because Mazraoui is rotation and mins risk? Yeah probably right.

                        2. Captain Mal
                            12 mins ago

                            Are we sure Gomez starts after last night's horror show?

                            1. Tonyawesome69
                              • 5 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              Doubt Quansah starts at CB in the derby

                              1. FPL FROST
                                • 14 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                he's a local lad, he might do pretty well if he played 2bh. I agree with you though.

                                Where's this grav mate?

                                http://www.gravatar.com

                            2. FPL FROST
                              • 14 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              I didn't watch the game in detail. was he that bad? I may have to embark on operation Virgil.

                        3. panda07
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 12 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          Start Rogers or Wissa?

                          1. Waylander
                            • 8 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            Rogers at home to leaky Southampton

                          2. Man Chest Hair United
                            • 10 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Probably Rogers

                          3. dhamphiir
                            • 9 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Rogers

                        4. Khalico
                          • 9 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          What to do with Mbeumo?

                          Current team

                          Sels, Fabianksi
                          RAN, Robinson, Moreno, Hall, Davis
                          Son, Salah, Saka, Palmer, Mbeumo
                          Jackson, Pedro, Cunha

                          1. Tonyawesome69
                            • 5 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            Bench or sell are options

                            1. Khalico
                              • 9 Years
                              just now

                              Sell for who? Gordon, Rogers, Bowen, Semenyo?

                          2. Man Chest Hair United
                            • 10 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Downgrade to Semenyo and upgrade defence

                        5. Man Chest Hair United
                          • 10 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Who to bench

                          A Rogers SOU
                          B Pedro lei
                          C Cunha whu
                          D Bowen WOL

                        6. Blueface
                          • 2 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Need a route to get Palmer in 2 FTs. The maths (and decision) is too much for my brain!

                          Have 3.5m ITB, need to free up another 0.6 minimum. Options are B Johnson to Palmer and one of these:

                          Alt Nouri or Aina to 4m Def

                          Jackson to 7.5m FWD

                          Mbuemo to 6.8m MID

                          Robertson to 5.3 DEF

                          Full current squad is;
                          Flekken | Fab
                          Robbo | Gab | Alt Nouri | Aina | Van Den Berg
                          Salah | Saka | Johnson | Rogers | Mbuemo
                          Jackson | Jao Pedro | Cunha

                          Open Controls
                          1. Captain Mal
                              just now

                              If you do Mbeumo to Semenyo will you have the money to do Robertson to Trent next week?

                            • FPL FROST
                              • 14 Years
                              just now

                              would keep BJ, sell Mbeumo and RAN.

                          2. Stimps
                            • 11 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Mbuemo ->

                            A) Kudus
                            B) Bowen

                            Kudus allows Myko -> TAA the following GW
                            Bowen allows Davis -> VVD the following GW

                            1. HurriKane
                              • 12 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Neither. Prefer Gordon. Newcastle on the up and nice fixtures in next 4

                              West ham cannot be trusted

                          3. HurriKane
                            • 12 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Which trio do you prefer for Christmas?

                            A) Salah Isak Jackson

                            B) Mbeumo Haaland Cunha

                            Currently on B. Cunha to Jackson can wait for 2 gws when wolves fixtures turns really tough

