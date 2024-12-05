151
  1. waltzingmatildas
    • 14 Years
    57 mins ago

    Only got 0.5itb so defensive upgrades are limited. 1ft.
    Any suggestions?

    Sels Fabianski
    Gabriel RAN Collins Myko Greaves
    Salah Saka Palmer Semenyo Rogers
    Watkins Jackson Cunha

    1. Baron Penguin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Myko to Kerkez?

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Interesting, thanks. Perhaps next week

  2. No Professionals
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel Lewis Konsa
    Salah(c) Palmer Saka Bruno Rogers
    Isak JPedro

    Flekken Davis Ait-Nouri Chiwome
    1.5m 1FT

    Probably going to get stung by rotation, but most will be in the same boat, so not making FTs based on that.

    A) Davis > Saliba
    B) Bruno > Semenyo
    C) Flekken > Raya (bench Verbruggen)

    1. Baron Penguin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm in a vaguely similar position below. I like double Arsenal defence but leaning towards waiting until after Fulham game.

      1. No Professionals
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I think if you have no other fires, and are relatively well set up for the festive season, getting another nailed Arsenal defender now probably makes sense (otherwise you might never find chance to do it).

  3. Baron Penguin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    1.8 ITB 1FT

    Flekken Valdimarsson

    RAN TAA Gabriel Hall Andersen
    Salah Palmer Saka Rogers Mbeumo
    Wood JP Cunha

    Early thoughts

    1. Flekken - Raya
    2. Mbeumo - Mitoma
    3. Roll, do both next week
    4. Something else!

    1. Lucky Z
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      3

    2. No Professionals
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      probably A.

      Think I prefer Semenyo to Mitoma (and saves some money)

    3. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      just now

      1 or 3

  4. Lucky Z
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Gabriel | RAN | Dalot
    Salah | Saka | Palmer | Bruno
    Cunha | Pedro | Jackson

    4.0 | Mbeumo | Greaves | Faes

    2FTs, 0.2IT

    A. Bruno + Mbeumo => KDB + Mitoma
    B. Faes + Mbeumo => TAA + Dibling

    1. Joke Insurance™
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A, if you must.

  5. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    With these consecutive scores, last to most recent, who am I?

    0, 6, 5, 6, 6, 6, 2, 5, 9, -1, 15

    1. juicewagz
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Ashley

      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Noone owns him at all. Figuratively!

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Essential with those fixtures

      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        The past ones, or future

  6. juicewagz
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Mbuemo, Rico Lewis, Son > Kluivert, Trent, Saka -8?

    1. Joke Insurance™
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Absolutely

    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Son against Chelsea and Saints will be alright, should not be too +/- Vs Saka over two-three games. Maybe wait on that one.
      I don't think Trent's urgent to own against Everton if you can stomach his inevitable price rise.
      Hits perhaps not required.
      What to do with Boomo is tricky, keeping is not a bad option if it's unclear, and having a couple of frees next GW

  7. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Lewis to Timber? Or Myko out first?

    Flekken/Fab
    Gab/Lewis/Hall/Myko/Greaves
    Salah/Palmer/Saka/Bruno/Rogers
    Jackson/Cunha/Pedro

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same front 8 as me, who you benching? Mykos fixtures are horrific.

  8. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    My defence is currently
    Gabriel, Lewis, Hall, Mykolenko, Milenkovic
    2.2itb

    Fancy Liverpool coverage, although also tempted by double Arsenal. Choices:

    A) Lewis - TAA (exact money)
    B) Lewis - VVD
    C) Mykolenko - VVD
    D) Mykolenko - Timber
    E) Other?

    1. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      C

  9. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    4 FT's & 1.5m ITB

    Thinking about Solanke>Watkins and double up vs that Soton shambles?

    Or could move Mbuemo to Ode or Bruno...

    Fab
    Gabriel Gvardiol Ait-Nouri
    Salah(c) Palmer Saka Mbuemo Rogers
    Solanke Strand-Larson

    Areola Pedro Robinson Greaves

    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Solanke is a tricky one, playing Saints themselves after Chelsea. Solanke to Watkins to Isak/Solanke would be nice. But may be better to ignore the Villa-Saints game, and hope Watkins gets rested for Duran

  10. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Worth doing Myko > VVD for a -4 and bench RAN?

    Raya
    Konsa - Gvardiol - RAN
    Salah - Palmer - Saka - Semenyo
    Cunha - Jackson - Pedro

    Valdi - Myko - Winks - Mosquero

    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      I'd give it a week and save the hit

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      No

  11. Sharkytect
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    It's just dawned on me that I still have a wildcard so only need to plan a few weeks ahead. Can start picking up punts...

    Just to make absolutely sure, am I correct in my reading of the rules that I can use the first wildcard FOR gameweek 19 transfers?

    Quote:
    "The first wildcard will be available from the start of the season until Sun 29 Dec 13:00:

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      This is the FPL equivalent of "it just dawned on me that I have a son and I need to go pick him up who's stranded at the school since the last 2 days".

      1. Sharkytect
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Hahaha.

        I've not forgotten I had a wildcard spare, it's just that I've kept making transfers with 6-7 gameweeks of fixtures in mind, when I only need to think up to gw19 (or maybe 18)

  12. BLUEARMY83
      28 mins ago

      Is it time to move for KDB?

      1. No Professionals
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        no, he'll wait til the summer

        1. BLUEARMY83
            1 min ago

            Sorry I didn't word that very well, I meant is it time to transfer him in. Played 73 mins so can't be far from full match fitness

      2. Count Olaf
          25 mins ago

          Guys, how many points did you score?
          I'm on 53 points - which isn't great I know, but thought should be somewhat decent - and I'm looking at a big, fat red arrow.
          Did everyone captain Salah or is it Timber/Saliba that did the damage?
          The only good thing is I have Pedro, Welbeck and Semenyo today, but i don't know what to expect.

          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            22 mins ago

            54 here with Porro Robinson Pedro to play, also had a huge red arrow, captained Palmer over Salah and have Raya

          2. No Professionals
            • 7 Years
            22 mins ago

            Salah captain and double arsenal defence will have hurt a fair bit.

            Bit of bench jam going around too (if you're looking at the official site, then it's probably going to get worse).

            1. Count Olaf
                14 mins ago

                Yeah, many Jackson owners got lucky with Rogers.

                1. Derbz87
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Did we get lucky though? IMO Jackson would easily have outscored Rogers if he'd got an hour against that Saints defence.

                  1. Captain Mal
                      3 mins ago

                      FPL is a game of skill

                      1. AC/DC AFC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        FPL is a game of timing

                        And limited transfers

                    • Ausman
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      2 mins ago

                      Agree, but I'll take the 9 points for McNeill first sub and look ahead to next GW 🙂

              • Ausman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                11 mins ago

                65 with Evanilson to play. Capt Salah.

              • Salarrivederci
                • 8 Years
                9 mins ago

                61 with Palmer (C). Also got Evanilson, Welbeck and Robinson later

              • shirtless
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                1 min ago

                66 plus Solanke and Robinson

            2. tbos83
              • 4 Years
              23 mins ago

              2ft, 1.1itb.

              A) Lewis > Timber
              B) Haaland + Amad > Cunha + Saka
              C) Something else
              D) Roll

              Flekken
              RAN Lewis Greaves
              Salah(c) Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Amad
              Haaland Pedro Wood

              Muric Wood Hall Colwill

            3. Efan Ekoku Pops
              • 12 Years
              16 mins ago

              Mbeumo + Wood > Enzo + Isak (-4)

              A) Yay
              B) Nay

              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Roll and do it next week is probably more sensible.

            4. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              7 mins ago

              Is Enzo a better replacement for Mbeumo than Odegaard?

              Recent form and price suggests so.

              If so, roll transfer this week? Especially if Mbeumo is first sub, ahead of Jackson in my team.

            5. Ballito
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              De Bruyne or Fernandez?

              1. bigwig
                • 14 Years
                3 mins ago

                Too risky. For a one week punt, sure but the Chelsea attack is a minefield other than Palmer and Jackson.
                De Bruyne is massive rotation risk due to ongoing injury that he discussed last night

                1. Derbz87
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I was just going to say that hernia is a problem until he has an op probably

            6. bigwig
              • 14 Years
              5 mins ago

              Hi guys,
              Liverpool could go with Quansah at CB, right?
              Feel like Gomez is a risk. He made a bit of a clanger last night that should have resulted in a toon goal

              1. x.jim.x
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                Quansah was worse though so by this logic neither will play

                1. Derbz87
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Unfortunately at least one of them has to play and potentially both at times. Enough reasons to avoid them now for me

              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                It's possible but I'm still going with Gomez/VVD for the derby

            7. Old Gregg
              • 7 Years
              just now

              notating with Rogers and an enabler for Taa.

              Who is better

              A) Enzo

              Or

              b) Amad

