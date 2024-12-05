124
  1. dhamphiir
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    Raya
    Gvardiol - RAN - Robinson
    Salah - Palmer - Saka - Rogers
    Jackson - Cunha - J.Pedro
    Fabianski - Mbeumo - THB - Barco*
    1FT 1.8m Still got WC to play

    What to do with this team?
    A. Mbuemo —> Gordon/Bowen/Semenyo
    B. Sell RAN or Robinson —> VVD/Timber/Gabriel
    C. GTG

    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Good team - If Mbeumo is on bench then I'd ditch him

    2. Captain Mal
        35 mins ago

        Mbeumo isn't a priority sell, I'd rather upgrade defence first.

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          This

      • dhamphiir
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

    3. Cheeky Onion
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      3FT & 0.4m ITB

      Sanchez
      Lewis - RAN - Konsa
      Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Semayeno
      Haaland - Cunha - Welbeck

      Fabianski - Hall - Keane - Winks

      A) Haaland + Mbuemo + Lewis > Jackson/Watkins/Isak + Saka + TAA/Saliba/Timber (Leaves plenty ITB for upgrades)
      B) Mbuemo + Lewis > Rogers + TAA
      C) Mbuemo + Keane > Rogers + Saliba/Timber

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        B

      2. Captain Mal
          27 mins ago

          A looks the most sensible

          1. Cheeky Onion
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I like A but feel like I missed the boat on selling Haaland now that KDB is back in the team - surely he's going to come good again soon...

      3. R.C.
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        Is getting KDB risky?

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          12 mins ago

          Seems like he’s fit to play, but could he still get managed game time?

        2. Captain Mal
            10 mins ago

            High risk high reward

        3. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          35 mins ago

          Which move?

          A) RAN/Lewis to one of Timber/TAA most sensible move this week?

          B) Or Semenyo to someone like Bowen or Bruno?

          Raya
          Mazraoui, Lewis, RAN
          Saka, Palmer, Salah, Semenyo, Rogers
          Pedro, Cunha

          Subs: Fab, Jackson, Robinson, Nedel

          1 FT, 4.7 mill. In the bank

          1. Captain Mal
              10 mins ago

              Keeping Semenyo for Ipswich makes sense, so I'd focus on upgrading the defence

              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                8 mins ago

                Cheers! Would you make the higher spend on TAA or just go for Timber?

                1. Captain Mal
                    1 min ago

                    Ideally I'd like them both, but I'd start with Timber because I have some concerns regarding Trent's fitness. Plus Liverpool are a slightly weaker defence during Konate's absence.

            • TheBiffas
              • 4 Years
              30 mins ago

              Bench one

              a) Aït-Nouri (West ham away)
              b) Hall (Brentford away)
              c) Lewis (Palace away)

              1. Robson-Canoe
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                A

            • Solly The Seagull
              • 7 Years
              24 mins ago

              Bench one?

              A) Davis
              B) RAN
              C) Hall

              1. Robson-Canoe
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                B

            • Robson-Canoe
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              Which forward do you prefer?
              A) Isak
              B) Watkins

              1. WVA
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                I want both eventually but I’m going to start with Isak in 16

