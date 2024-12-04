1536
  1. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    What to do below? 2FT / £1.7 ITB. Will do A tonight as got exact cash as leaning towards that

    Pickford
    Gvordiol Mazraoui RAN
    Saka Palmer Salah Bowen
    J Pedro Cunha Jackson

    Fabanski VDB Rogers Robinson

    A) Gvordiol and RAN to TAA and Timber (although they have decent fixtures)
    B) RAN to Gabriel
    C) RAN to Virgil
    D) Pickford to Sanchez
    E) Roll

  2. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Those rice corners are even scarier than Sakas

    1. Sarri-ball
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      A)

    2. Sarri-ball
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Sorry for comment above

  3. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Need a quickfire Bruno brace

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Please

  4. rokonto
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Has a player ever scored 2 own goals in a Premier League game before tonight?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      for sure.

    2. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Carragher, Chelsea CB springs to mind...black lad what's his name...

      1. Oi! Shadders!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Grandad, is that you?

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      faes not long ago did it

    4. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah Jonathan Walters I'm sure did it for stoke and missed a pen im sure

    5. Mother Farke
        2 mins ago

        Didn't Jon Walters score 2 own goals and miss a penalty, too?

      • Poison Apple
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Only remember jamie carragher

      • _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Jon walters scored 2 og's and missed a pen

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Got sent off as well lol

    6. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yoro already looks ace. biggest takeaway.

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Agreed

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        just now

        they conceded after he came on. Cant be that great.

    7. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Is Gabriel definitely missing the next game? (Is it concussion?)

      Who is the biggest priority sell? Ait Nouri or Lewis?

    8. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      City get a cs and Lewis get a a cameo.
      Ars cs no Gabriel.
      Myko cs and assist on bench
      Fpl eh

    9. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      How on earth did Schar score from there

    10. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mykolenko saving my gw. But might need to go now. Sell Myko (fixtures) or Lewis (rotation)?

      2FT.. 1.1m .. Was looking at Myko or Lewis / Mbeumo out to TAA / Semenyo but would have a benching headache this week.

      Raya
      Gabriel Lewis Hall
      Salah Palmer Saka Rogers
      Cunha Jackson Pedro

      Muric Mbeumo Greaves Myko

    11. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      18pts loss by not capping Salah, eurghh

      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 12 Years
        just now

        It’s sickening

        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 12 Years
          just now

          If I just left the captaincy in Salah every week I’d be no.1 now

      2. Slurpy
        • 9 Years
        just now

        18 minus half your captains points actually

      3. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        11 no? just painful

      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        11 points assuming Palmer (C)

      5. Gudjohnsen
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Who did you cap?

        If it's Palmer it's 11 points

        Salah 18
        Palmer 7

    12. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      What's the goss with Gabriel? Expected out for a long time ?

    13. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Would you get Bruno out for Mitoma?
      Other mids are:
      Salah - Saka - Palmer - Semenyo
      Looking for a differential

    14. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Utd a little unlucky to not come away
      with something there

    15. estheblessed
      • 9 Years
      just now

      This GW has made me wanna pull the wild card trigger!

      - Palmer captain over Salah
      - Transferred Sanchez in as my only keeper
      - Gabriel and Jackson owner

