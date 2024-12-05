Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) isn’t even finished yet but the team news for Gameweek 15 is already starting to reach us.

Four Premier League managers staged their pre-match press conferences on Thursday and we’ve got the headline updates from these pressers in the article below.

We should hear from most, hopefully all, of the other 16 top-flight managers on Friday.

GAMEWEEK 15 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S INJURY UPDATES

🚨 Thursday's #FPL Press Conference Times ⏰ 🐺 1.15pm – O'Neil

🌳 2.30pm – Nuno

🐝 2.30pm – Frank

🍬 3.45pm – Dyche

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Facing the media barely 16 hours after defeat at the Etihad, Nuno Espirito Santo said he was “still assessing” his players.

“Still assessing, was just a couple of hours ago, you know, so we’re still assessing the players. Some of them had knocks and yeah, still assessing.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahima Sangare (hamstring) are set to remain unavailable, although the former returned to training last week. Nuno said last week that Danilo was still “a long way away” from being match-fit and reiterated that sentiment on Monday.

In unusually forthcoming quotes from the Forest boss, Nuno said his early substitutions at the Etihad – Chris Wood, Morgan Gibbs-White and Ola Aina off after 63 minutes – were made with one eye on the weekend.

“After a period of the game, yes, we cannot say that… yeah, I think after the third goal then it becomes really a big, big task and a difficult one. You start thinking and looking at the players, so it’s a quick turnaround. We have to take care of that also, yeah.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

BRENTFORD

Christian Norgaard could be back after missing out in midweek with a “minor injury”.

Kristoffer Ajer (foot) looks less likely to feature after a lengthy spell out, despite his own return to training.

“I’m still very hopeful that Nørgaard will be available. He trained today on the pitch, so that’s positive. Kristoffer Ajer [trained] as well. I’m more positive that Nørgaard will be involved than Ajer.” – Thomas Frank

Mathias Jensen (hamstring), Gustavo Nunes (back), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (hamstring) and Josh Dasilva (knee) remain sidelined.

EVERTON

The visit of Liverpool comes too soon for Youssef Chermiti (foot), who is starting to get fitness-boosting minutes with the under-21s.

James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) remain out, too.

Michael Keane, absent in Gameweeks 13 and 14, is “touch and go” to feature in the Merseyside derby.

“A couple of knocks but nothing serious – nothing that we think is going to put anyone out. “Michael Keane will be touch and go coming back into it – he’s got a minor knee ligament injury which has kept him out – then Youssef [Chermiti] is getting stronger but not there yet. Tim [Iroegbunam] is a bit of a way behind and so is Jimmy Garner but they’re in process of getting back fit.” – Sean Dyche

Armando Broja (foot) made the squad for the first time last night after a lengthy lay-off.

“We’ll learn about him because we haven’t seen hardly any of him. He’s been out training with us for a couple of weeks but, obviously, we can only manage so many training sessions when we’ve got [three games] in a week. “I like what I saw. I like what I’ve seen in training – his attitude towards it and his attitude to get fit. He’s worked very hard to get fit. “I thought he gave a good cameo last night [against Wolves] and he’s certainly a player who we want to [provide] internal pressure from the group – the more people you’ve got fit, the more internal pressure there is for players to play well all of the time. I hope that will stimulate others, including himself, to play well.” – Sean Dyche, when asked if Armando Broja was ready to start

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Gary O’Neil confirmed that his players had come through Wednesday’s defeat at Everton unscathed – physically, at least.

Pablo Sarabia, who didn’t make the trip to Merseyside, has had a recurrence of his calf injury, and will be a late call.

“Very early on some, I think everyone has come through the game okay. Pablo’s calf was sore on Tuesday morning, so he didn’t travel with us – sort of a recurrence of the calf injury that he had before. We’ll see how he goes later on in the week.” – Gary O’Neil

Yerson Mosquera (knee), Boubacar Traore (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) remain on the injury list.

Nelson Semedo returns from suspension, at least.




