  1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    ffs no Veltman, Murillo zero point bench jam

  2. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Captaincy honestly ruins the fun of FPL. Soon we will be in the spot where everyone has Salah/Palmer/Saka and your rank will suffer whenever the one you didn't captain gets anything.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      I get your point, but depends on how the rest of your team does. I have the 4 premiums, captained Haaland and still on a green.

      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        What's your rank?

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          230k

          1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            I'm 500k captained Palmer, have Salah but still dropped to 600k

            But did have a few players blank

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              6 returns for me and 2 players left.

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      The solution is to just keep the captaincy on Salah regardless of the fixture. That is probably what I will do now going forward. Unless he's not fit of course.

    3. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Dont agree at all. Captain allows more avenues to gain rank

      Otherwise we’d all own the same players and have very similar teams all season and no one would gain much

      I’ve had lots of fun in the past captaining differentials and them hauling. I’ve also been burnt by going against high EO captains

      Risk/reward. As a fun game should be

    4. Esraj
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Respectfully disagree. Without captaincy, we would end up 20 point gameweeks too often.

      1. Esraj
        • 9 Years
        just now

        *with

    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      You've got to hit the captain to make gains

      So it's not that dynamic the game

      So no point worrying about it if you don't nail it week to week

    6. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      The return of Brosstan! What a time to be alive!

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Oh yes. I thought the name looked familiar

        1. Derbz87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          I agree with the OP. Generally this season if you get the captain right you rise and you get it wrong you fall. I've had weeks where the rest of the team was garbage but the captain nailed it and they've been the biggest rises and other weeks where the captain flopped but the team was good and you still fall. Its becoming a one player shootout most weeks

          1. Qaiss
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            That’s always been the case though. If you don’t want to fall then captain the highest EO, but you also won’t rise very quickly. It depends on your risk appetite. That has to be a part of the game, more avenues to points is a good thing for the game and captaincy hauls are fun

            FPL have nailed the pricing this season, making it hard to afford the two most expensive premiums in Haaland and Salah and then others like Palmer, Saka, Son

            So many ways to play this season and those not enjoying it probably aren’t having the best season or are annoyed they can’t control the game by affording every good player and captaining Haaland each week

  3. Totti
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    need your help guys don't know what to do?

    Raya fabianski
    aina nouri hall greaves keane
    salah palmer mbuemo semenyo ESR
    haaland wood cunha

    4 FT
    any suggestions

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Haaland Mbeumo RAN Keane to Jackson Saka TAA Timber

      1. Totti
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        who is RAN?

        doiuble up on arsenal?

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          11 mins ago

          Nouri, yep.

          1. Totti
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            jackson over isak?

            1. David Parkinson
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              That's right.

              1. Totti
                • 8 Years
                just now

                and leave wood?

  4. Gazzpfc
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Help

    1. Mitoma Virgil
    2. Kluivert/Semenyo Trent

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      just now

      2

  5. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    As a JPedro and Welbeck owner I feel like it's a win-win situation today. JP gets a start and Welbeck gets a much needed rest for the weekend against Leicester.

  6. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Solanke starts, Son and Porro benched

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Good news for Spurs that Dom's back

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Wanted Rogers off by bench but nevermind, Solanke haul hopefully

        1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Think it's just a matter of time till his form translates into fantasy points, not the same team without him

          1. Qaiss
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            He’s been a real pain in the back for me this season, apart from his Villa haul

            I’ve owned him almost every week this season because he plays for the most attacking manager in the league but it hasn’t translated into many points

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Cat is amongst the pigeons

  7. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    No welbeck ... at least i get RAN's zero pointer off the bench. Glorious.

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      I feel your pain brother

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Silver lining.

  8. james 101
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Keep or get rid of Raul?

    Also have Cunha and Jackson

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Probably get rid. He seems to have lost his magic touch from a few weeks ago.

    2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Get rid. I've got him too he's stinking up the place

    3. ted mcnure
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Gone for Evanilson..

  9. Urban Cowboy.
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Any update on Jotas return date?

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Nope.

  10. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    What's everyone doing with Mbeumo? I think I'm going to give him one more home game and then say goodbye unless he hauls.

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      already gone 13 for bowen,great stuff

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I'm still debating Bowen. Great player, but I'm not sure about that West Ham team.

    2. Crystal Alice
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      keeping (probably benching) until 17 for ESR in a triple transfer move

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        ESR. Interesting.

    3. Salarrivederci
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wanted to swap him for Bowen tonight, but now Welbz is put…

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'd hold onto Welbeck. He will be nice and rested for the Leicester game now.

  11. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is Bruno a keep or cash out for Semenyo?

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Be a nice buy at 8.4 in 17.

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd say Bruno is a keep for Forest at home, and then evaluate.

  12. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Going for the Watkins and Rogers double up as a punt this weekend.

  13. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Where Welbeck

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Probs rested.

      1. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Not even in the squad, though

    2. Captain Mal
        3 mins ago

        Wouldn't be surprised if he got injured. Same old story.

    3. Captain Mal
        3 mins ago

        Thoughts on Dibling's expected minutes?

      • Steevo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Why is Son benched?

      • DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Porro and Son benched

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Nice.

      • have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Anyone got some BIG strategies for FPL? For example, going triple arse defence, going 4 premiums. Things like that.

        1. Steevo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Was prepping for a Salah Palmer Saka Son midfield, but these Son xMins are getting annoying.

      • thepancakeman123
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I've got a very midfield heavy team - four premiums in midfield. My defence and attack are all cheap as a result. I'm definitely gonna sell Son but my question is which option is better?

        A) Son > Odegaard - allows me to do Wissa > Jackson but that's it
        B) Son > Semenyo/ESR - allows me to get Jackson AND a premium defender in

