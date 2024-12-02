Our first midweek Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline of 2024/25 means our first batch of early-week pre-match press conferences.

Six managers are facing the media on Monday ahead of Gameweek 14.

We’ll have the headline team news from these pressers in the article below. Quotes will be gradually added if and when the press conferences become available to watch in full.

We should hear from more top-flight managers on Tuesday but, for the first time this season, some head coaches won’t fulfil their media commitments until after the FPL deadline has passed.

We won’t know for certain until tomorrow but this could be as many as four managers. The clubs playing on Thursday evening – Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur – will be the ones affected.

GAMEWEEK 14 TEAM NEWS: MONDAY’S INJURY UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 14 TEAM NEWS: MONDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

CRYSTAL PALACE

Oliver Glasner has confirmed that Eberechi Eze is ready to start again after lasting an hour on his comeback from a hamstring injury on Saturday.

“Yes, I think he’s okay to start again. He played 60, 65 minutes. I think we could see that he didn’t have a lot of training in the weeks before but on the other side, he is important. “He can create situations, he can always score a goal. He had one big chance where he had a… that’s untypical for him: a bad first touch, otherwise he would have had a big chance in the first half. Physically, from his body, everything is fine.” – Oliver Glasner on Eberechi Eze

Chadi Riad (knee) and Matheus Franca (groin) remain out injured, while Gameweek 14 comes too soon for Adam Wharton (groin).

“For Adam [Wharton] it will be too soon. If everything goes as we planned, he will have his first training session with us after the Ipswich game, so he didn’t train with us until now. Also the [Manchester] City game will be too soon, but maybe then Brighton is possible for him.” – Oliver Glasner

Daichi Kamada serves the final game of his three-match ban.

The Eagles have suffered no fresh concerns from the draw with Newcastle United, however.

“Good news, all players who were fit and available against Newcastle are fit and available for the Ipswich game.” – Oliver Glasner

WEST HAM UNITED

Jean-Clair Todibo will be assessed ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League trip to Leicester City.

The centre-half is suffering from the same issue that forced him off against Newcastle United in Gameweek 12.

“We had a little problem in the last match with [Jean-Clair] Todibo. Let’s see if he is going to be ready or not.” – Julen Lopetegui

Elsewhere, forward Niclas Füllkrug (Achilles) is closing in on a return after almost three months out. The midweek clash with the Foxes may come too early, however.

“[Niclas Füllkrug] is definitely improving and is very close. Tomorrow is going to be difficult to [play]. But hopefully in the next matches, he’s going to be available. “For sure, not in his best fitness, because he has to recover all this fitness – three months is a lot of time without matches. But fortunately he’s in the end of the recovery time.” – Julen Lopetegui

Mohammed Kudus is available, however, having served his extended five-match ban.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen. We’re not going to talk about the line-up. “It’s true that he’s come back, he has stayed out a lot of time, too. Five matches, two months. Let’s see. He’s ready, working well and happy to come back, he’s one player more to use. It is good news for us because now we start with a lot of matches in a row, so it’s a good thing that we have more players.” – Julen Lopetegui on whether Mohammed Kudus will return to his line-up

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nuno Espirito Santo says that the Forest team news hasn’t changed since Gameweek 13.

“Basically the same, yeah, it’s the same.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahima Sangare (hamstring) remain unavailable, then, although the former returned to training last week. Nuno said ahead of the weekend that Danilo was still “a long way away” from being match-fit and reiterated that sentiment on Monday.

“Not yet, we have to be very patient and very careful with him. Yesterday he did a good training session again but today for example we have to offload, give him to the physios. We have to take patience and the right steps, looking forward. We don’t want to have any setback.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on whether he had a return date for Danilo

Morgan Gibbs-White (ankle), Elliot Anderson (foot) and Anthony Elanga (shoulder) all returned to the squad on Saturday, the first two starting.

IPSWICH TOWN

Kieran McKenna has confirmed that the Tractor Boys have lost Axel Tuanzebe “long term” with the hamstring injury he sustained at the weekend.

He joins George Hirst (knee) and Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) on the injury list.

“We’ve lost Axel, hamstring, long-term. He’s seeing specialists over the next 24 hours. Hopefully, it won’t need surgery, but it’s a significant injury. “He’s a very important player for us that we’re going to miss a large chunk of the season. It’s disappointing for him and for us as well.” – Kieran McKenna on Axel Tuanzebe, via the East Anglian Daily Times

McKenna said “a couple of other knocks” from Gameweek 13 will need to be assessed, meanwhile.

There’ll be late calls on Kalvin Phillips (ankle) and Ben Johnson (muscle), too. Both players trained today and should be fit for Gameweek 15 if they do miss Tuesday’s fixture.

“Kalvin had an ankle roll that he picked up shortly after the Leicester game. He’s trained with the group today and is feeling better. We’ll have to make a decision with regards to tomorrow night but he’ll definitely, touch wood, be in a great position come Sunday’s game. “Ben is pretty similar. He had a small muscular injury that he missed some training with but he’s trained a bit with the group today. Again, we’ll have to make a decision for tomorrow night. Hopefully, by the end of the week, both will be in a good place.” – Kieran McKenna on Ben Johnson and Kalvin Phillips, via the East Anglian Daily Times

LEICESTER CITY

Caleb Okoli has avoided serious injury despite leaving the field early in the defeat to Brentford.

Okoli was on the wrong end of a clash of knees before exiting but has since returned to training.

“Caleb was, before individual training today, a part of team training. That looked good. We’re waiting on his reaction because he pushed to be there today with the team. We’ll see how the reaction is. All being well, he can be in the squad tomorrow.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy on Caleb Okoli

It looks like Harry Winks (groin) will miss out, although the midfielder isn’t seriously injured.

“Harry is doing individual work. He is still not part of team training but his rehab is going well and it’s not a long-term injury. So, hopefully, we can welcome him soon in the squad too.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy on Harry Winks

Abdul Fatawu (knee), Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle) and Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) are on the injury list.

There were some interesting quotes from van Nistelrooy on his “football philosophy”, meanwhile.

“The structures that you talk about, off the ball, is a 4-4-2, where we look to give pressure on the opponent and using different formations in that. But the basic structure in that is a 4-4-2. On the ball, there’s a three-box-three that I liked to use at PSV, also at United. We were developing that and it’s something that has been very well developed here as well when Enzo [Maresca] came.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy



