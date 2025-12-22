Frisking the Fixtures

Best FPL Gameweek 18 fixtures: Players + teams to target

22 December 2025 117 comments
Christmas is approaching and the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadlines are bunching together – but we have you covered when it comes to who has the best upcoming fixtures.

That’s right, it’s time for another instalment of ‘Frisking the Fixtures’. In this series, we pinpoint the teams and players with the most appealing medium-term runs of matches.

We usually have a six-game outlook – in this case, Gameweeks 18-23 – but will glance beyond that at times, if fixture swings call for it.

As always, our colour-coded Season Ticker is the primary source for this piece.

ABOUT THE FIXTURE TICKER

Gameweek 18 fixtures best

Using this tool as a Chief Member, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings. 

You can even set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with ours.

And new, as of this season, is the ability to customise the colours!

There’s the:

  • Premier League green/red colour scheme
  • Good old Scout red/blue
  • Colour-blind-friendly combo
  • Option to set your own colours – if you fancy pink and purple, you absolutely can!

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW: NEXT SIX GAMEWEEKS

Gameweek 18 fixtures best

WEST HAM UNITED

Gameweek 18 fixtures best

West Ham begin a fine run of fixtures in Gameweek 18 by hosting Fulham, who they’ve beaten – often by a couple of goals – in all but one iteration of this fixture since 2010.

The Hammers’ two most recent victories this season have been earned at the London Stadium and they made life difficult for in-form Aston Villa there in Gameweek 16. So, Nuno Espirito Santo will be pleased that four of his side’s six upcoming games are on home soil. After the Cottagers, their other three opponents in those matches – Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland – have all played comparatively worse on the road this season. 

Even when West Ham must venture further afield in this run, it’s only to face Wolves and Tottenham, who have two of the worst home records in the division.

Wins have been few and relatively far between for the Hammers, so FPL managers likely won’t be going big on West Ham representation. Talismanic skipper Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m), however, is someone who has prospered in Fantasy over the years, regardless of the quality of teammates around him.

The defence is still an issue, and Nuno will be missing first-choice full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.2m) and El Hadji Malick Diouf (£4.1m) for as long as the pair are at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). They’ve yet to keep a clean sheet since their current manager took over, indeed. That’s a 12-match shut-out drought. Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.2m) is assured of stars while AFCON is playing out, for those after a bench fodder option – but really, there’s little incentive to move for a Hammers defender.

There’s little to appeal in midfield, too. Neither Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) nor Mateus Fernandes (£5.5m) has reached 1.0 xG since Nuno took over! Freddie Potts (£4.4m), who has started seven of the last eight games, is at least a cheap fifth midfielder option for those FPL managers moving to a 3-4-3 to accommodate Hugo Ekitike (£8.8m).

EVERTON

Gameweek 18 fixtures best

Another team enjoying a fixture swing at the moment is Everton, who begin this six-match run with a trip to Burnley. 

It’s Forest after that, who the Toffees beat 3-0 a fortnight ago, followed by three home matches in four. Those are against Brentford, Wolves and Leeds, three teams with just three away wins between them all season.

The Gameweek 22 trip to Villa Park is a tricky task, but overall this stretch should provide ample opportunity for David Moyes and co to solidify their status in the top half of the table by the end of January.

They’ll, of course, have to embark on the majority of this run without influential Senegal pair Iliman Ndiaye (£6.3m) and Idrissa Gueye (£5.4m), while summer signing Thierno Barry (£5.7m) is yet to really get going up top and Beto (£5.0m) isn’t any better. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) is also currently injured. Might we see some reinforcements arrive on the blue half of Merseyside during the winter transfer window?

So, then, it may be a case of defence-first football for the time being unless replacements Tyler Dibling (£5.3m) or Dwight McNeil (£5.5m) can pick up the slack. It’s far too early to be punting on those two, leaving Jack Grealish (£6.5m) as the sole viable attacking option for now. Even then, there are probably better options out there in FPL land.

At least defensive contribution (DefCon) earners Michael Keane (£4.7m) and James Tarkowski (£5.5m) haven’t gone anywhere, with Jordan Pickford (£5.5m) still raking in returns at a fairly reliable rate behind them. Those three are averaging a very respectable 5.1, 4.5 and 4.1 points per match in 2025/26, and are the stand-out targets from the Toffees.

Be aware that Tarkowski is on four bookings, so is one away from a ban.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Newcastle’s home record (P9, W5, D2, L2) stands in pretty stark contrast to their away record (P8, W1, D3, L4). It’s in large part due to their lack of firepower – the Magpies have conceded 10 goals both home and away, but scored just seven on the road compared to 14 at St James’ Park.

Thankfully, Yoane Wissa (£7.3m) is finally available to help Nick Woltemade (£7.3m) with the burden. The ex-Brentford striker has already scored on his first start for the Magpies.

The upcoming double-header at Old Trafford and Turf Moor is followed by three home games plus a visit to bottom side Wolves. They plus Leeds have well-documented defensive deficiencies, while Crystal Palace are haemorrhaging goals at present and Man Utd have kept just one clean sheet all season!

Newcastle are unbeaten in four home Premier League encounters (W3, D1) with Palace, winning the last two by a combined score of 9-0. They are unbeaten in a staggering 17 home league games against Aston Villa, too, last losing to the West Midlanders at St James’ Park way back in 2005. 11 of those results have been wins, the last three by a combined score of 12-1!

History suggests the Magpies should be confident even ahead of those trickier-looking games, then.

As for transfer targets, Howe will freshen up his squad over the holidays and most players will probably experience at least one benching. Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) will likely be one of the exceptions, although the 10-match clean sheet drought is not a great advert for the Magpies’ defence.

Further forward, Anthony Gordon (£7.3m), Woltemade and Bruno Guimaraes (£7.0m) are the three names that leap off the page. None of them will be free of rotation risk over Christmas and New Year (and often subbed off early) but the Friday-Tuesday-Sunday-Wednesday turnaround is on the generous side, so we’d expect that trio to start at least three of those fixtures. Gordon looked particularly lively in Saturday’s draw with Chelsea and is on penalty-taking duties.

LIVERPOOL/MANCHESTER UNITED

Based on an initial glance at the main Fixture Ticker at the start of this article, you might wonder why we’re choosing to highlight Liverpool or Manchester United here. After all, neither rank particularly highly overall between Gameweeks 18 and 23. However, you’ll find that this has much to do with both teams facing Arsenal away from home.

Take out Gameweek 21, when Liverpool make that trip to the capital, and the Reds jump from ninth to first in the Fixture Ticker over the remaining five rounds. Do the same for United’s Gameweek 23 trip to the Emirates, and suddenly the Red Devils jump from fourth from bottom to fourth from top between Gameweeks 18 and 22.

The Gunners game aside, both clubs have at least four appealing fixtures.

For Liverpool, that run starts brilliantly with two home ties against leaky Wolves and Leeds. Gameweek 20 opponents Fulham have also conceded their fair share of goals recently, and after the Arsenal match, it’s back to Anfield to host struggling Burnley before a trip to Bournemouth, another porous backline that Arne Slot’s men already knocked four past this season.

For United, Gameweek 18 may not be as hard as it initially appears given Newcastle’s poor away form. After that, it’s Wolves at home, who Ruben Amorim’s men recently made light work of on the road, followed by promoted duo Leeds and Burnley.

Both clubs could be without their AFCON players for most of this period, which for Liverpool means no Mohamed Salah (£14.0m). However, Hugo Ekitike (£8.8m) is in strong form and Florian Wirtz (£8.0m) is playing an increasingly pivotal role. Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m), annoyingly for his owners, misses Gameweek 18 due to suspension.

Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) and Ibrahima Konate (£5.4m) appear safe bets from the backline, capable of combining DefCons with some attacking threat – and maybe even the odd clean sheet, if their defensive numbers continue trending in the right direction.

United-wise, the loss of Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) and Amad Diallo (£6.3m) to AFCON may be felt more keenly, while FPL all-rounder Bruno Fernandes (£9.4m) looks set for a spell out.

The absences could open the door for someone like Mason Mount (£5.9m) to excel alongside versatile attacker Matheus Cunha (£8.0m), who has had a league-best 22 shots in the last three Gameweeks. Diogo Dalot (£4.4m), who registered three attacking returns in as many games between Gameweeks 14 and 16, could be a decent differential, but we wouldn’t expect many shut-outs from this side on current evidence.

ALSO CONSIDER

Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, are ranked above Liverpool and United on the Ticker overall for Gameweeks 18-23. On second glance, however, some of their respective fixtures may not be as nice as they first appear.

The Bees do at least have four games at home, where they’ve been markedly better (P8, W5, D2, L1) than on away days (P9, W2, L7).

Gameweek 18 opponents Bournemouth haven’t been great on the road either, despite Gameweek 16’s trip to Old Trafford showing they certainly still have goals in them. Spurs, who come to the Gtech in Gameweek 19, have actually won more away games than home games so far this season. Sunderland and Forest, meanwhile, have both played better on their own turf than away from it but are both tough teams that will test Brentford’s resolve.

The other two matches in here for Keith Andrews to navigate are trips to top-half clubs Everton and Chelsea. With the trouble-making Dango Ouattara (£5.9m) off to AFCON, the west Londoners will need striker Igor Thiago (£7.1m) to stay fit and firing during this period, particularly given clean sheets haven’t really been the team’s forte so far this year. Keane Lewis-Potter (£4.8m) is at least playing ‘out of position’ on the right wing.

As for Spurs, four away days in six might be enticing for a team with a torrid home record. Still, London derbies on enemy soil versus Palace and Brentford – the latter out to avenge this month’s loss against their old gaffer – mightn’t be easy. Nor should the Gameweek 21 trip to Bournemouth, who’ve lost just once at home all season and beat the Lilywhites in the reverse tie.

The West Ham and Burnley matches are more appealing but are a little while away.

Another team we’ll mention here is Manchester City, who have a 3-3 split of home and away matches.

Dyche’s Forest will undoubtedly try to make things difficult for the Sky Blues. As will Sunderland, who are unbeaten at the Stadium of Light in 2025/26. We all know that anything can happen on a derby day, especially away from home (at United, Gameweek 22).

Mixed in with those road games are the visits of Chelsea, Brighton and Wolves.

  1. tbos83
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Which combo (for BB):

    A) Cunha, Stach, Raul, Rice
    B) Ekitike, H.Wilson, Minteh, Xhaka

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. tbos83
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Really helpful, thanks 😉

      Open Controls
  2. cescpistols1
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    What changes would you recommend? 2FT, 1.3 ITB.

    A. Woltemade + Guehi -> Ekitike + Ballard/Richards (exact funds)
    B. Thiago + Guehi -> Ekitike + Mukiele
    C. Thiago -> Bowen

    Raya Dubravka
    Virgil O'Reilly Guehi Andersen Gudmundsson
    Saka Cunha Semenyo Rogers King
    Haaland (c) Woltemade Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      A with Ballard

      Open Controls
  3. Kantelele
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Start one :
    A) Andersen (whu)
    B) Mukiele (LEE)

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      53 mins ago

      Muky B

      Open Controls
    2. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Lord of Ings
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Which option looks best? Pretty confused here
    1) Bowen + Cunha
    2) Ekitike + Gordon
    3) Ekitike + Cunha (-4) ( will downgrade to 1 are def from 2)
    Which option looks best? Leaning towards 1 or 2 and avoiding the hit..
    Preferring 1 atm for the minutes

    Open Controls
    1. PogChamp
      • 14 Years
      51 mins ago

      I’d much prefer Ekitike over Bowen.

      Open Controls
      1. Lord of Ings
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yeah I’m leaning ekitike as well.
        Also Cunha for -4 or Gordon?

        Open Controls
        1. PogChamp
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Not sure if I would be hitting so soon after the 5 FTs but I’m also thinking of buying Cunha.

          Open Controls
    2. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      1 but try to get Bowen, Ekitike, and Cunha if possible.

      Open Controls
  5. chocolove
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Yikes, everton blunt attacking. No ndiaye, no kdh. Shtty strikers.

    And defense, Tarkows 4 yellow, braintwaite come back soon (Keane at risk)

    Not going near them anytime soon.

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Avoid like the plague.

      Open Controls
    2. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Pickford?

      Open Controls
  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Tempted to wildcard as soon as the second wildcard becomes available while rolling 3 FTs to 5 FTs as insurance. Lots of players I don't have; lots of teams embarking on a fixture swing involving Wolves, Burnley and Leeds.

    Open Controls
    1. z13
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Have fun in the DGW's later then

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          DGWs are not what they used to be.

          Open Controls
      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        You'll regret it later on imo. Try to reschuffle your team with your 3fts

        Open Controls
      • The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Too soon

        Open Controls
      • Over Midwicket
        • 13 Years
        54 mins ago

        I am definitely not doing that.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          It's not a strategy for the timid FPL manager.

          Open Controls
      • The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        49 mins ago

        Are you a Chief Member?

        Open Controls
        1. Ausman
          • 2 Years
          44 mins ago

          Chief whinge alot.

          Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Thiago, Bruno & BrunoG to Ekitike, Rice & Cunha/Rogers?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        42 mins ago

        Should work

        Open Controls
      2. PogChamp
        • 14 Years
        41 mins ago

        I’m also thinking of BrunoG to Cunha. I like Newcastle’s fixtures though.

        Open Controls
      3. Over Midwicket
        • 13 Years
        33 mins ago

        Love it. That's what I did, basically.

        Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Done obvious BrunoF to Cunha for GW18. What would you eye for GW19 with 1FT and 2.1ITB? Tempted by Newcastle, considering their fixtures, but Gordon will be too xMins concerning?

      Verb/Dub
      Timber/VVD/OReilly/Rodon/Hartman
      Saka/Foden/Cunha/HWilson/Potts
      Haaland/Ekitike/Thiago

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        41 mins ago

        I didn't think the move was that obvious too be honest:) save imo

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          20 mins ago

          To be honest

          Open Controls
        2. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          I was strongly considering Gordon but some xMins concerns as folks noted and Newcastle are worse away. I kinda liked Wirtz punt as well but not sure about his fitness in the congested schedule.

          Open Controls
      2. Aim for the top
          36 mins ago

          I'd be interested in how Wisa may get a starting place.
          If he gets a regular start he could be a consideration.

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Yeah, Newcastle striker with these fixtures, just again, xMins could be painful

            Open Controls
        • Over Midwicket
          • 13 Years
          34 mins ago

          Save.

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Yeah, considering as well.

            Open Controls
        • Conners
          • 7 Years
          30 mins ago

          I'd upgrade one of your subs to provide better cover for the Xmas period.

          Sunderland def maybe?

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            just now

            This or just hope all stay fit...

            Open Controls
      3. Kantelele
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Rank these under 6 mid from best to worst (FH in GW 19) :
        A) Alcaraz
        B) Pino
        C) Paqueta
        D) Fernandes Matheus
        E) Le Fee

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          35 mins ago

          Drop down to Stach/Anderson

          Open Controls
        2. Over Midwicket
          • 13 Years
          34 mins ago

          Stach or Wilson.

          All of those you listed are rubbish

          Open Controls
          1. Kantelele
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Wilson fix is over

            Open Controls
      4. Conners
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I'm a bit stuck on the best move for next GW - Which of the below looks best please?

        a) Mateta to Ekitike (-4)
        b) Mateta to Bowen (free)
        c) Roll FT and save as is

        Dubravka
        Timber - VVD - O'Reilly
        Semenyo - Wilson - Rice - Foden - Rogers
        Thiago - Haaland

        Henderson / Mateta - Andersen - Thiaw

        Open Controls
        1. Over Midwicket
          • 13 Years
          34 mins ago

          Maybe A if you (c)

          Otherwise B

          C is fine too

          Open Controls
          1. Conners
            • 7 Years
            26 mins ago

            Cheers - think I'm erring towards a save at this point.

            Open Controls
            1. Over Midwicket
              • 13 Years
              17 mins ago

              Always a great option.

              Open Controls
      5. Over Midwicket
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I cannot believe people are considering Gordon. Once bitten twice shy, and all that.

        The first rule of FPL is try to pick 90 min players. Most goals are scored in the last 15+ minutes compared to any other period of the match. Over the Xmas period, you NEED players that are guaranteed to play. Gordon is averaging 60-70 mins per match with even the odd sub 60 appearance. Newcastle are still bad away from home. Remember Gordon is a psycho (admittedly I'm burned by his RC and other antics recently).

        Avoid. Go for Cunha, Rice, Rogers, Saka, even Wilson, Stach and Neto.

        Open Controls
        1. FC Hakkebøf
          • 8 Years
          29 mins ago

          He has done excellent for me the last three weeks.

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          27 mins ago

          Wait why were you suggesting Gordon over this period?

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27466789

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27466784

          Open Controls
          1. FC Hakkebøf
            • 8 Years
            25 mins ago

            :/

            Open Controls
          2. Over Midwicket
            • 13 Years
            16 mins ago

            That was before I came to my senses. And I'm also pandering to the Gordon-lovers.

            Personally, I won't touch him for the reasons above.

            Open Controls
      6. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        What happened to Bruno hammy injury. No flag any more?

        Open Controls
        1. Over Midwicket
          • 13 Years
          29 mins ago

          It's not confirmed - wouldn't be surprised if he recovers and bangs a peno, given his incredible injury record.

          Wait for Amorims presser on the 25th

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          25 mins ago

          Refresh your browser or app...

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I did.. still no flag. but now I did it again the flag came back.

            Open Controls
      7. Mighty Wings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Cunha or Rogers as Bruno replacement?

        Stats and fixtures point to Cunha, but Rogers seems full of confidence and I trust Villa much more than United...

        Open Controls
        1. Over Midwicket
          • 13 Years
          42 mins ago

          I think we're witnessing Rogers taking it to the next level - Villa are on a rocket straight to the top and he's the engine. I'd get him ASAP and ride the wave.

          Then you can get Cunha for WOL if they look decent vs Newcastle.

          Open Controls
          1. FC Hakkebøf
            • 8 Years
            39 mins ago

            You think Villa will beat Chelsea and Arsenal? They might beat Chelsea, but they will struggle vs Arsenal imo. Rogers can wait two weeks.

            Open Controls
            1. Over Midwicket
              • 13 Years
              29 mins ago

              I reckon they'll give both a good game. Winning both is a stretch but wouldn't be surprised if they do. Actually think they'll lose to Chelsea and beat/draw with Arsenal. Not sure of the bookies odds.

              Open Controls
            2. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              19 mins ago

              They will be raring to go against Arsenal, full of confidence. Will be a close game imo, Arsenal arent that good.

              Open Controls
            3. Ruinenlust
              • 7 Years
              just now

              They literally just beat Arsenal lol

              Open Controls
        2. FC Hakkebøf
          • 8 Years
          42 mins ago

          Cunha or Wirtz. Rogers later.

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            20 mins ago

            This

            Open Controls
          2. Mighty Wings
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            17 mins ago

            I don't get the Wirtz love at all. Ekitike seems to be more than enough from Pool

            Open Controls
            1. Over Midwicket
              • 13 Years
              15 mins ago

              Same. He didn't look THAT involved vs Spurs.

              Open Controls
      8. trafalgarlaw
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        A. Munoz -> VVD
        B. Thiago, Muoz -> Ekitike, Dalot/4.5 deff (-4)

        Dub
        Timber Calafiori Mukiele Munoz
        Saka Foden Semenyo Wilson
        Thiago Haaland

        Kelleher DCL Rogers Thiaw

        Open Controls
      9. FC Hakkebøf
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Why do people prefer Wirtz over Cunha? The latter is on penalties and the focal point of United (as Mbeumo and Bruno are out).

        Is it in general a worry about how United will perform? If so, couldn’t the same be said about Liverpool with all their absentees? Im struggling to pick between the two myself, so it is genuine question.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          59 mins ago

          Primarily 1GW play and targeting Wolves

          18: Wirtz v WOL (H)
          19: Cunha v WOL (H)

          Open Controls
          1. FC Hakkebøf
            • 8 Years
            23 mins ago

            Waste of transfers as neither have proven to be a explosive picks.

            Open Controls
            1. Over Midwicket
              • 13 Years
              14 mins ago

              Cunha is explosive IMO, he's been a whisker away from bracing/hatty multiple games recently - check the highlights. The fact he's on pens now adds to that.

              Open Controls
          2. Gubby-Allen
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Wolves tend to ship more goals at home than away.

            The loves are fine, I will captain Ekiteke over Haaland but be apprehensive going all in for a big win.

            Open Controls
            1. Gubby-Allen
              • 4 Years
              just now

              moves

              Open Controls
          3. Tonyawesome69
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            If folks have the luxury of transfers to take 1GW punt and a robust team, I don't see the problem of targeting the fixture.

            Open Controls
        2. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          57 mins ago

          Go for the nailed 90min man

          Open Controls
        3. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          47 mins ago

          People really need to stop assuming penalty-takers and stating it like fact

          Open Controls
        4. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          46 mins ago

          Picking Wirtz is a sign that you are a bad FPL manager.

          Open Controls
        5. chilli con kone
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Cunha is clearly a better pick than Wirtz but I’m not convinced he’s on pens either. Sesko has an excellent record and Mount could easily take one too

          Open Controls
      10. mookie
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Wolves to park the bus and Thiago to haul vs the 2nd worst defense on the road(over 2 xGC/game and 2,87 goals conceded/game).
        It wouldn't be FPL, if this wouldn't happen.

        Open Controls
        1. FC Hakkebøf
          • 8 Years
          56 mins ago

          Arsenal struggled vs Wolves.

          Open Controls
          1. mookie
            • 12 Years
            53 mins ago

            Wolves away - 8 games - 14 conceded - 10,9 xGC
            Bournemouth away - 8 games - 23 conceded - 17,2 xGC

            Open Controls
        2. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          43 mins ago

          I own Ekitike and I’ve had Thiago since he was £6.2 so I won’t be selling him

          Even if I was tempted to, I wouldn’t do it before Bournemouth at home with the way they defend. No doubt you’ll have people saying they’re unlucky if Thiago does haul

          Open Controls
        3. chilli con kone
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Looking forward to having Thiago as a differential again

          Open Controls
      11. Tinfoil Deathstar
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        2FT's left and £1.3 ITB.

        Roll or move Senesi to Keane/Tarkowski?

        Raya
        Andersen Virgil O'Reilly
        Saka Cunha Foden Le Fee
        Haaland Ekitike Thiago

        Dubrabka; Anderson, Senesi, Gudmundsson

        Open Controls
        1. FC Hakkebøf
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          Only if you play him - that Said I have no idea when Branthwaite will return,

          Open Controls
          1. Tinfoil Deathstar
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I'd likely play over Andersen. Will see how Fulham get on tonight though

            Open Controls
      12. ran
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        BrunoF + Welbeck > Cunha + Ekitike

        In order to fund the above,
        1) Saka > Rice with a -4 hit
        2) Semenyo > Miley with a -4 hit

        Open Controls
        1. FC Hakkebøf
          • 8 Years
          36 mins ago

          Looks good to me.

          Open Controls
          1. FC Hakkebøf
            • 8 Years
            35 mins ago

            If you can keep Saka then I would.

            Open Controls
            1. ran
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Was thinking of keeping Saka too.

              Semenyo is on 4 yellows and fixtures aren't great either.

              Open Controls
      13. Emiliano Sala
        • 9 Years
        50 mins ago

        Semenyo to join liverpool…

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          20 mins ago

          Source: your backside?

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          There's ongoing speculation

          Open Controls
      14. DagheMunegu
        • 5 Years
        43 mins ago

        Raya
        VVD O'Reilly Rodon
        Saka Rice Bruno Foden Minteh
        Thiago Haaland

        Dub Andersen Van Hecke Guiu

        3ft 0 itb

        What about Thiago Bruno Andersen to Ekitike Cunha/Wirtz Clyne/Gudmonson ?

        Open Controls
        1. jonnybhoy
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes with Cunha

          Open Controls
      15. jonnybhoy
        • 13 Years
        37 mins ago

        Best bruno replacement?

        A) Gordon
        B) Cunha

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          C) Rice
          D) Rogers

          Depends who you have already

          There's a few good options tbf in midfield.

          Open Controls
      16. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        33 mins ago

        Rice and Ekitkie closing in on price rises and predicted to hit the threshold tonight.

        I held off yesterday because I'll go to Rogers after the next two.

        Looks like moves may be required, unless you can eat out the price changes.

        https://www.livefpl.net/prices

        There's the final match tonight then Arsenal v Palace on Tuesday, so it's not ideal but I think it's okay to risk it. Obviously there's a risk if Rice plays in the cup game.

        Open Controls
      17. Mainoo Magic
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        Hi all, what are the best moves here, £1.1m itb but only 1ft and need to probably get rid of Bruno F rather than szobozlai given the injury. Is it worth the hit to get ekitike in for Thiago?

        Verbruggen (dubravka)

        Richards Andersen o’reilly Timber (rodon)

        Bruno F* Szoboszlai* saka foden rice

        Haaland Thiago Guiu

        A) Bruno F > cunha
        B) Bruno F and Thiago > Cunha and Ekitike (-4)
        C) something else

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          16 mins ago

          Bruno to Rogers.

          Open Controls
        2. chilli con kone
          • 12 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      18. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        31 mins ago

        Have no Saka, is getting Rice a priority over Cunha?

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          10 mins ago

          Neither are a priority and won't make Saka's points increase ir decrease. Plenty of midfield options.

          Open Controls
        2. chilli con kone
          • 12 Years
          just now

          I’d be prioritising Cunha for the haul potential

          Open Controls
      19. Ronnies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Best mid for 7.4m or below;

        A) Rice
        B) Gordon
        C) Rogers
        D) Grealish

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          Rogers by far

          Open Controls
        2. chilli con kone
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        3. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Currently C,A,B,E

          Open Controls
      20. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        The only player in the league who's better than Rogers is Haaland. Villa to win the league with Arsenal second?

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Haaland is a better goalscorer than Rogers.

          Open Controls
      21. chilli con kone
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        What’s your top 3 goalkeeper options please in terms of value from this week until a DGW wildcard?

        My current thinking:

        1. Pickford 5.5m (top fixtures, top scoring keeper 2 years in a row, Keane and Tark have issues)

        2. Sels 4.7m (underpriced, ok fixtures and a dyche team that will result in saves and clean sheets sprinkled about. Possible fitness issues)

        3. Roefs 4.8m (amazing at home, good saves numbers but fixtures not the best in short term and expect to struggle away)

        Discounted Raya on basis of too expensive and don’t want to lock a third Arsenal spot

        Open Controls
      22. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Petrovic (Dub)
        Lacroix, O'Reilly, VDV (Rodon, Alderete)
        Saka, Bruno, Foden, Rogers, (LeFee)
        Haaland, Mateta, Thiago

        4FT, 1.5m ITB

        Having a mare of a GW despite getting Rogers points. Already on 14 point,. 82% (56-99k) red arrow with nobody left to play and feel like a shake up is needed.

        How does this sound?

        VDV, Bruno, Mateta to Calafiori (or Gabriel if fit), Cunha & Ekitkie leaving 0.6m ITB

        Open Controls
        1. chilli con kone
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Not sure on Calafiori with fixture congestion but the rest is good. Get Virgil as a fixtures play he’s going to get a 17 pointer sooner or later even though everyone takes the p*ss

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 14 Years
            3 mins ago

            He's been poor defensively this season.

            Open Controls
          2. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Would like Timber but 0.2m short, could downgrade Lacroix, Thiago (to DCL), or Rodon to 3.8m with 4th FT.

            Open Controls
      23. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        LeFee Miley also and option.

        Open Controls

