FPL notes: Three in four for Dewsbury-Hall + Moyes on Barry/Beto rotation

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) scored once and set up another as Everton triumphed 3-0 over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

DEWSBURY-HALL VALUE CONTINUES

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall continued to prove his value to Fantasy managers in Gameweek 15, as he racked up an impressive 16-point haul.

His perfectly struck low drive in the second half was his third strike in four matches, having earlier clipped the outside of the post with a curling effort.

He also provided the cross which Nikola Milenkovic (£5.2m) turned into his own net.

With Idrissa Gana Gueye (£5.4m) and Tim Iroegbunam (4.8m) suspended, Dewsbury-Hall was deployed in a slightly deeper, box-to-box role against Forest. This was a position he also played at Bournemouth on Tuesday, but in doing so, he became central to Everton’s offensive play.

“He’s given us something else. We’re having to play him a little bit lower at the moment and a bit deeper in the team because of the players we have missing.” – David Moyes on Kieran Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall also banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points for the third time in five matches, with five clearances, one interception, five recoveries and four tackles.

With another three shots in Gameweek 15, it’s also worth noting he’s now averaging an attempt every 52.3 minutes at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this season, compared to 122.2 minutes per attempt on the road.

BARRY OFF THE MARK

Elsewhere, Thierno Barry (£5.7m) finally scored his first goal for Everton, having previously gone 14 Premier League games – including seven starts – without finding the net.

The former Villarreal man added to the Toffees’ lead when Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m), who also banked DefCon but will soon depart for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), broke at pace to tee him up beautifully.

It was Barry’s only attempt of the match, although his performances have visibly picked up in recent weeks, which has coincided with an extended run in the starting XI.

“He [Barry] will not be able to play another six games and only score one goal. He has been given the opportunity but I have to say Beto is beginning to show more. Barry will have to keep playing well. “In the opening games of the season we were happy to change them around after 60 minutes because we were needing one of them to score and none of them scoring at the time. “The choice was to give Thierno a run in the team to get used to the Premier League but we are really hoping Beto comes back into form as well as we need the goals from both of them.” – David Moyes

Substituted just after the hour mark on Saturday, Barry’s replacement, Beto (£5.1m), worked hard and had a couple of chances that he probably should have done better with.

ANOTHER EVERTON CLEAN SHEET

It’s now four wins and four clean sheets out of five for the Merseysiders, who had Michael Keane (£4.6m) back in the starting XI on Saturday.

The centre-back missed the trip to Bournemouth with a minor injury but recovered in time to partner James Tarkowski (£5.4m), with Jake O’Brien (£4.9m) consequently switching to right-back.

Both Keane and Tarkowski claimed DefCon as well as a share of the bonus, as they helped restrict Forest to just 0.46 expected goals (xG).

Keane and Tarkowski have now delivered DefCon points in 66.7% and 57.1% of their starts in 2025/26.

MURILLO LATEST

It was a miserable afternoon for Forest, who struggled to create any meaningful chances.

Their defending left a lot to be desired, too, not helped by the absence of Murillo (£5.3m) for the third successive league match.

The Brazilian should at least be back soon, however, potentially for Thursday’s trip to Utrecht in the UEFA Europa League.

“He has been ill. Yesterday he was 50% better. We will wait to see how he is in the next couple of days. Hopefully by Monday he should be back on the training pitch. That is what we are hoping for, of course, because we want as many people fit as we can.” – Sean Dyche on Murillo

Elsewhere, Elliot Anderson (£5.4m) banked DefCon and even in an off-day for Forest, produced four points for his Fantasy owners.

But Ryan Yates (£4.7m) was taken off with a suspected hamstring issue, adding to Sean Dyche’s concerns.