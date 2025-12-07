Scout Notes

FPL notes: Three in four for Dewsbury-Hall + Moyes on Barry/Beto rotation

7 December 2025 174 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) scored once and set up another as Everton triumphed 3-0 over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

DEWSBURY-HALL VALUE CONTINUES

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall continued to prove his value to Fantasy managers in Gameweek 15, as he racked up an impressive 16-point haul.

His perfectly struck low drive in the second half was his third strike in four matches, having earlier clipped the outside of the post with a curling effort.

He also provided the cross which Nikola Milenkovic (£5.2m) turned into his own net.

With Idrissa Gana Gueye (£5.4m) and Tim Iroegbunam (4.8m) suspended, Dewsbury-Hall was deployed in a slightly deeper, box-to-box role against Forest. This was a position he also played at Bournemouth on Tuesday, but in doing so, he became central to Everton’s offensive play.

“He’s given us something else. We’re having to play him a little bit lower at the moment and a bit deeper in the team because of the players we have missing.” –  David Moyes on Kieran Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall also banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points for the third time in five matches, with five clearances, one interception, five recoveries and four tackles.

With another three shots in Gameweek 15, it’s also worth noting he’s now averaging an attempt every 52.3 minutes at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this season, compared to 122.2 minutes per attempt on the road.

BARRY OFF THE MARK

Elsewhere, Thierno Barry (£5.7m) finally scored his first goal for Everton, having previously gone 14 Premier League games – including seven starts – without finding the net.

The former Villarreal man added to the Toffees’ lead when Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m), who also banked DefCon but will soon depart for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), broke at pace to tee him up beautifully.

It was Barry’s only attempt of the match, although his performances have visibly picked up in recent weeks, which has coincided with an extended run in the starting XI.

“He [Barry] will not be able to play another six games and only score one goal. He has been given the opportunity but I have to say Beto is beginning to show more. Barry will have to keep playing well.

“In the opening games of the season we were happy to change them around after 60 minutes because we were needing one of them to score and none of them scoring at the time.

“The choice was to give Thierno a run in the team to get used to the Premier League but we are really hoping Beto comes back into form as well as we need the goals from both of them.” – David Moyes

Substituted just after the hour mark on Saturday, Barry’s replacement, Beto (£5.1m), worked hard and had a couple of chances that he probably should have done better with.

ANOTHER EVERTON CLEAN SHEET

It’s now four wins and four clean sheets out of five for the Merseysiders, who had Michael Keane (£4.6m) back in the starting XI on Saturday.

The centre-back missed the trip to Bournemouth with a minor injury but recovered in time to partner James Tarkowski (£5.4m), with Jake O’Brien (£4.9m) consequently switching to right-back.

Both Keane and Tarkowski claimed DefCon as well as a share of the bonus, as they helped restrict Forest to just 0.46 expected goals (xG).

Keane and Tarkowski have now delivered DefCon points in 66.7% and 57.1% of their starts in 2025/26.

MURILLO LATEST

It was a miserable afternoon for Forest, who struggled to create any meaningful chances.

Their defending left a lot to be desired, too, not helped by the absence of Murillo (£5.3m) for the third successive league match.

The Brazilian should at least be back soon, however, potentially for Thursday’s trip to Utrecht in the UEFA Europa League.

“He has been ill. Yesterday he was 50% better. We will wait to see how he is in the next couple of days. Hopefully by Monday he should be back on the training pitch. That is what we are hoping for, of course, because we want as many people fit as we can.” – Sean Dyche on Murillo

Elsewhere, Elliot Anderson (£5.4m) banked DefCon and even in an off-day for Forest, produced four points for his Fantasy owners.

But Ryan Yates (£4.7m) was taken off with a suspected hamstring issue, adding to Sean Dyche’s concerns.

174 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    injuires and dgws aside, in 17 years of fpl i dont think ive ever brought in a player then sold him the following week just based on performance

    Minteh very close

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      I checked his data some time ago, it looked like he is very advanced in terms of his position on pitch and touches but totally lacks quality to deliver what he should deliver

      Open Controls
    2. Bada Bing
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yup, I've only had him for one week but already regretting my decision to buy him, he was so awful today.

      Open Controls
    3. fedolefan
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/12/07/brighton-v-west-ham-team-news-welbeck-paqueta-recalled-wilson-benched?hc_page=4&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27443106

      Open Controls
      1. fedolefan
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Then 2 weeks ago:
        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/11/24/fpl-gameweek-13-three-free-hit-drafts-to-consider?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27417750

        Can't complain about the 0.2m I made on him but the clamour to get him in was funny.

        Open Controls
      2. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        i shd have done more research in hindsight cuz i dont watch brighton at all. very rarely i get a player ive hardly ever watched.

        could be another iwobi that just gets a few lucky returns but eventually the lack of quality catches up

        Open Controls
  2. Aaa
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Mateta & Wolte -> Thiago & Jimenez ?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Could be, tho I don’t see Wolte as a very bad pick

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Raul not convinced, keep Wolte then Bowen from GW18?

      Open Controls
  3. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    What would you do with Gakpo?
    Tempted to punt on Wilson, or get KDH and some forward in place of Guiu.

    Open Controls
  4. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Thoughts on the below moves please.

    A. Mateta > Raul
    B. Minteh > KDH
    C. Gudmundsson > Keane

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      All for bench, starting XI?

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Sorry should have said, I still have my BB available.

        Below is my current team.

        Petrovic / Dubravka
        Calafiori / Munoz / O'Reilly / Gudmundsson / Alderete
        Saka / Eze / Foden / Minteh / Guimarães
        Haaland / Mateta / Thiago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Could play with selling Mateta eventually

          Open Controls
    2. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      13 mins ago

      None of them seem essential to be honest.

      Open Controls
  5. Sam (Team Sam)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    20 mins ago

    How's this wildcard looking?

    Sels, Dubravka

    Timber, Guehi, Chalobah, O'Reilly, Gudmundsson

    Saka, Bruno F, Foden, Semenyo, Bruno G

    Haaland, Thiago, Guiu

    0.0 ITB
    Let's me keep all 5 transfers going forward

    Open Controls
    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Sels? On wildcard?

      As in the same Matz Sels that conceded 3 goals to Everton just yesterday?

      Open Controls
      1. Sam (Team Sam)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        12 mins ago

        I haven't yet decided on keeper. Can't afford to go higher though.

        Verbruggen is someone I've considered, but still have faith in the prospect of a Dyche keeper.

        Rest look okay?

        Would you downgrade someone in order to upgrade the keeper?

        Open Controls
        1. #1 Salah Hater
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          The rest looks fantastic. I just stopped reading initially in shock at the Sels pick lol

          I've owned Sels myself since Ange and am looking to get rid. Fortunately my other GK has been Petrovic but he's hit & miss.

          Wouldn't recommend either nor do I fancy many others to swap them out for. GK spot tricky this year.

          Open Controls
          1. Sam (Team Sam)
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks mate.

            Yeah, the goalkeeper spot is definitely a tricky one. I've had Sels since the start and always felt things would turn around soon. Didn't even think much of swapping him out! Can't see any greener grass without spending another mil on it, but that feels like it would have a bigger impact elsewhere.

            Open Controls
  6. Ady87
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Want Saka in for Mbeumo as part of an overhaul but Mbeum has BOU, Saka has WOL. Should I just do it?

    Can already see the headlines about him hauling before jetting off.

    Open Controls
    1. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      11 mins ago

      Saka has the better fixture for sure.

      You'll get another chance to see Mbeumo tomorrow though before making this decision.

      Open Controls
    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      In the same boat myself

      Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Can do it for free tonight but only tonight, otherwise have to downgrade Gakpo whom I may be selling anyway

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Dunno what to do really

        Open Controls
  7. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Anyone consider Wilson as 5th midfielder at 5.2m?

    Open Controls
    1. C0YS
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      I hadn’t done, but maybe I should

      Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maybe punt for next 3

      Open Controls
    4. sminkypinky
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I was but just can’t. He’s made of glass.

      Open Controls
  8. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Differentials disappearing by the week 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep, sickening. Welbeck and Gakpo were actually two in my ML for a while, and now their points seem to be drying up

      Open Controls
  9. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Wow nice wasn’t expecting bonus for De Cuyper!

    Open Controls
  10. threeputt
    • 16 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is Mbeumo available GW16 ?

    Open Controls
  11. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best midfielder up to 7m?

    Open Controls
    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Morgan Rogers

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        You think? I’m debating moving him on or not again.

        Open Controls
        1. #1 Salah Hater
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Just me personally. I put too much emphasis on eye test. The guy is an absolutely phenomenal footballer.

          Open Controls
  12. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Wilson and Senesi on my bench outscoring everyone on my team besides Foden :\

    Open Controls
    1. threeputt
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      Senesi and Guehi looking up from the bench.

      Fortunately I used my BB 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Nice

        Open Controls
  13. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Raya
    VVD Munoz Van Hecke
    Bruno BrunoG Foden Minteh
    Haaland Mateta Thiago

    Dubravka Senesi Stach Gudmundsson

    Would you GW16 FH ??

    Will GW17 TC, and still have BB left so thinking it’s a good week to use the FH…

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      What would you FH to?

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Triple ARS to start, some AVL etc

        Open Controls
  14. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is Bruno G actually a good pick now or just all panning out well for a few games. Goes against every bone in my body to get a player like him for FPL.

    Think Rogers might be a sell again now after his double. West Ham are starting to look tighter.

    Was thinking of Rogers and Mbeumo to Saka and KDH.

    Leaves me with this for next week (depending on Munoz news)

    Sanchez
    Munoz, VdV, O’Reilly
    Saka, Rice, Gakpo, Foden
    Haaland, Welbeck, Thiago

    Dub, KDH, Senesi, Calafiori

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Might make a defensive change as well, but for Calafiori I’m not even sure who I’d get. Maybe Newcastle defender, but still will want an Arsenal defender and not much point jumping onto one of the uncertain CB options.

      Would be tempted to captain Saka with these moves, and probably move him on again soon after!

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        May get Saka busy to captain him

        Open Controls
  15. sminkypinky
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    The thing that’s putting me off Guiu is that I probably need him to come on at some point during the busy schedule. Will he then? Can we count on him?

    Cause if we can I’ll burn four of my ft’s tonight for sure.

    Open Controls
  16. Ohh1454
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    What option ?
    A. Rogers (3-5-2)
    B. Bowen (3-4-3)

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Neither convincing to much

      Open Controls
    2. sminkypinky
      • 14 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.