FPL Gameweek 15: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

6 December 2025 36 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 15 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

The goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

*While we’re waiting for the Leeds v Liverpool data to arrive, this article summarises the shots, xG etc from the other six Premier League fixtures

We’ll update this article when the data from Elland Road arrives

GAMEWEEK 15: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 15: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

HomeScoreAway
Tottenham Hotspur2 – 0Brentford
Newcastle United2 – 1Burnley
Manchester City3 – 0Sunderland
Everton3 – 0Nottingham Forest
Bournemouth0 – 0Chelsea
Aston Villa2 – 1Arsenal

  Magic Zico
    
    
    

    VVD gives me bad mood

    
    Magic Zico
      
      
      

      *upps fantastic top post

      
  1912 F.A Cup Winners
    
    
    

    Good evening all!!

    Will saliba be back for Wolves??

    
    Saka Punch
      
      

      As an Arsenal fan there's no date given but I hope so (Teta said last week it's a 'matter of days')

      
  Count of Monte Hristo
    
    

    Thoughts on Virgil, VDV, Gudmundsson > Guehi, Cash, Hincapié?

    
    Count of Monte Hristo
      
      

      0.1 off affording Calafiori over Hincapié

      
      FPL Virgin
        
        
        

        Calafiori may go down 0.1 now he's on 5 YCs

        
    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      
      

      I like it

      
  Tsparkes10
    
    

    Thiaw, Mbeumo to Foden, Timber?

    
    Count of Monte Hristo
      
      

      Yes

      
    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      
      

      Thiaw feels like a hold to me

      
  THFC4LIFE
    
    
    

    Chalobah and Stach sitting on bench, hate this game sometimes

    
    Sid07
      
      

      stach and sensi here
      have BB left as well

      
  Brosstan
    
    

    Szoboszlai literally sounds depressed in the post match interview. Liverpool are in a bad spot mentality wise now.

    
    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      
      

      That's been quite obvious for many weeks now

      
  Gudjohnsen
    
    

    Just noticed Sanchez got 10 points and I just got rid of him for this gw.

    
  Atimis
    
    

    VVD and Gakpo cant stop giving since I bought both before Forrest lol

    
  F4L
    
    

    sorry havent watched everton too much recently, is there a reason kdh's defcon numbers have shot up recently? didnt hit the threshold in the first 10 matches, but now has 3 in 5

    
    F4L
      
      

      *first 9 matches

      
  Bob B
    
    

    Thoughts on this:
    .
    VVD to Anderson
    King to Palmer
    J. Pedro to Guiu
    Mateta to Thiago

    
  Gudjohnsen
    
    

    Most useless transfers ever

    Robert Sanchez, VDV to Verbruggen, Thiaw

    I give up

    
  Pep Roulette
    
    

    Planning to keep both Szobo and VVD for the next 4 games as they play thrice at home and both of them are nailed starters. Is this a good plan?

    
    Bolivian Seaman
      
      

      I have both, I think I'm getting rid of both. They only have four more games in december too. My plan is upgrade szobo to gakpo and downgrade vvd to another defender, for me I like collins. But I will wait after the inter game

      
      Flynny
        
        

        I have vvd and also planning to keep for the next 4

        
      jacob1989
        
        

        Gakpo is frustrating to own. Just sold him. Liverpool not worth it imo. Random scorers, no cs, unpredictable

        
  Atimis
    
    

    Worth keeping Mateta?
    Mbeumo Mateta to Minteh Thiago or just Mateta to Thiago for tonight?

    
    Atimis
      
      

      Mateta to Thiago opens Mbeumo to Saka.

      
    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      
      

      Based on form he is a sell. Benched him this GW and gonna sell tonight

      
  My heart goes Salalalalah
    
    

    Best mid up to 8.6? Thinking getting Semenyo back in. Have Foden, Bruno, Bruno G, Stach...

    
    Nightcrawler
      
      

      rice

      
    Nightf0x
      
      

      Me too good fixtures coming up

      
  Saka Punch
    
    

    Who out for Foden:

    A) Semenyo
    B) Mbeumo

    
    jacob1989
      
      

      B.. he will anyways go soon

      
  Nightf0x
    
    

    Alison
    Burn mukiele oreily (richards cala)
    Saka gakpo mbeumo neto (king)
    Haland mateta thiago

    Alison & whom out to which ?

    A) mbeumo to raya semenyo/7.9 mid.
    B) neto/gakpo to raya 6.6/7.0 mid.

    
  Flynny
    
    

    Is richards to munoz worth an ft?

    When you consider their price difference it is quite close i think. Thanks

    
    jacob1989
      
      

      Yes definitely. Munoz best defender.

      
  Hutchiniho
    
    

    Best striker under 6m

    
    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      
      

      None

      
  MetallicaJack93
    
    

    Calafiori to who?

    Rest of defence is Timber Munoz Guehi De Cuyper

    Chalobah? Not very convinced by anyone for long term

    

