FPL Gameweek 15: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 15 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

The goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

*While we’re waiting for the Leeds v Liverpool data to arrive, this article summarises the shots, xG etc from the other six Premier League fixtures



We’ll update this article when the data from Elland Road arrives

GAMEWEEK 15: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 15: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE