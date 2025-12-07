Scout Notes

FPL notes: Is Salah’s time at Liverpool coming to an end?

7 December 2025 312 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

It needed something extraordinary to outdo the six-goal thriller at Elland Road but Mohamed Salah‘s (£14.0m) post-match interview pretty much did it.

That’s where we start, as we look back on Leeds United 3-3 Liverpool.

SALAH “THROWN UNDER A BUS”

Will Gameweek 16 be Salah’s last match in a Liverpool shirt? If he even gets onto the field, that is…

It seems a sensationalist thing to say but with the Reds’ legend departing for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after that, and only returning when the January transfer window is back open, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility.

The backdrop: Salah was benched for the third successive Gameweek on Saturday evening, failing to even get on the field. Arne Slot has preferred the off-the-ball attributes of Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) on the right wing in recent games and, on Saturday, even Conor Bradley (£5.0m) was ahead of the Hungarian in terms of average position:

Salah's Liverpool

In fairness to the Liverpool boss, his side were twice ahead at Elland Road – so those situations of protecting a lead are maybe not Salah’s strong suit.

That was Slot’s argument.

“We were 2-0 up. We were 3-2 up. I think it was at that moment of time, more about controlling the game and we didn’t need a goal at that moment of time and normally when you need a goal like last week against Sunderland, I’ve brought Mo in. Today, it felt to me that we needed different players like Wata [Endo].” – Arne Slot on why he didn’t use Mohamed Salah

But then, more drama. Salah entered the mixed zone and had his say in front of the media.

Below is a snippet, with Bennerman posting the full quotes here.

“The third time on the bench, I think it’s the first time in my career. I’m very, very disappointed, to be fair. I have done so much for this club, everybody can see that, during the years and especially last season.

“I’m sitting on the bench, I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That’s how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

“I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club.

“I will be in Anfield [in Gameweek 16] to say goodbye to the fans and go to the Africa Cup of Nations. I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there.” – Mohamed Salah

Cooler heads may prevail by next weekend. Slot is also the bookies’ favourite to get the chop next; could he be off, rather than Salah? If it is the end for the Egypt international, this would trump Joao Cancelo’s fall from once-essential FPL pick to outgoing outcast.

LIVERPOOL’S DEFENCE IMPLODES AGAIN

Liverpool looked to be heading for a low-key victory at Leeds, leading 2-0 at the 70-minute mark. The hosts hadn’t carved out much; the Statsbomb xG was 0.47-1.49 at that point.

Salah's Liverpool

Then, a moment of madness from Ibrahima Konate (£5.4m) – not for the first time this season – prompted a collapse. A needless foul in the box from the Frenchman gave Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.5m) the chance to reduce the arrears from the spot, with Anton Stach (£4.8m) drawing the Whites level soon after.

Even after Szoboszlai put Liverpool up 3-2, the visitors found time to allow Ao Tanaka (£4.8m) to poke in from a corner.

Set-piece goal concessions are becoming a real problem:

From scarcely troubled to 3-3. Slot summed it up in one sentence:

“There’s not a lot the other team needs to do to score a goal against us.” – Arne Slot

In consolation corner, Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points again. He was the only player to do so at Elland Road this weekend. He’d also gone close with two set-piece attempts of his own.

It’s Brighton next for the Reds. Where once owners of Danny Welbeck (£6.6m) and Yankuba Minteh (£6.3m) would be thinking of benching their Albion assets for a daunting trip to Anfield, now you’d have few reservations about starting them.

Bradley will be suspended for that match after picking up his fifth booking of the season.

EKITIKE LAYS DOWN MARKER TO ISAK

Further forward, there was a bit more to cheer.

Szoboszlai was, as he has been all season, very good. He finally converted a strong performance into FPL points for Liverpool’s well-taken third goal, netting his first open-play strike of 2025/26. He carved out a match-best four chances for others, too.

Hugo Ekitike (£8.4m) bagged a brace, meanwhile, capitalising on two Leeds errors. The Frenchman finished on a game-high five shots.

All that does is cool whatever tepid interest there may have been in Alexander Isak (£10.4m), following the Swede’s three successive league starts and Gameweek 13 goal. Ekitike may now be in line to continue in Gameweek 16, depending on what happens in Milan on Tuesday. Regardless, the packed winter schedule will likely see starts divided between the two.

THE LEEDS REVIVAL CONTINUES

While they were given a helping hand by Liverpool, Leeds’ revival continues. They very nearly emerged unbeaten from a week that could have sealed Daniel Farke’s fate, with only a late Manchester City goal costing them a point at the Etihad.

Encouragingly, they scored eight goals against City, Chelsea and Liverpool in Gameweeks 13-15.

Calvert-Lewin now has three goals in as many matches, and has posted some decent numbers in that time:

Stach, incidentally, is benefitting from Sean Longstaff‘s (£4.9m) absence. Not only is there one less positional rival but he’s now back on corners, which he had lost to Longstaff in the autumn. He’s supplied seven chances in the last two Gameweeks.

Farke stuck with the 3-5-2 that worked well in the last two games, with midfielder Noah Okafor (£5.5m) joining Calvert-Lewin up top. He abandoned that formation at 2-0 down, however, so it’ll be interesting to see what he does at Brentford next weekend.

price change predictions
312 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Gtg
    Gw16 califirori to Hincapie
    Gw17 vdv to oreilly
    Gw18 2 FTs

    Open Controls
  2. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Anyone else thinking of triple captaining Saka vs Wolves instead of Haaland vs West Ham?

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not explosive enough

      Open Controls
    2. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's not a bad shout - with a week until their next game he should have good minutes too. But Madueke has Arteta's trust you could come on at any time.

      Haaland on the other hand has no equal, and should be rested for the EFL game before the West Ham match. It's very difficult to bet against him imo

      Open Controls
    3. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Me. Raya. Timber and only 1 up top - Saka

      Open Controls
  3. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team after 4FT?
    0,0 ITB

    Dubravka
    VVD, Muñoz, Timber
    Saka, Bruno, Foden, Rice, Gordon
    Haaland, Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Nice Midfield is very good

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      Nice..is that Bruno F or G?

      Open Controls
      1. thetommy14
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Bruno F.

        Open Controls
    3. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      Make Welbeck your 5th since no Minteh?

      Open Controls
    4. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      I'd ditch VVD too.

      Open Controls
    5. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Dubravka after 4 FTs?

      Open Controls
      1. thetommy14
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Have Verbruggen on bench

        Open Controls
  4. jayzico
    • 14 Years
    32 mins ago

    Took my 5 replacements too quickly. Why Wolte not Welbeck arghh!

    Anyway, decentish?

    Raya.
    Timber. RubenD. Cucurella.
    Saka. BrunoF. BrunoG. Foden.
    Haaland. Thiago. Wolte.

    Dub. King. Bijol. Rodon.

    Gone from inside 10K to almost 100K in a month. Disaster.

    Thoughts? Cheers guys.

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Good team!

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        just now

        *a sigh of relief

        Thanks BM

        Open Controls
  5. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    28 mins ago

    Do I start Senesi v Man U away - almost a cert for DC, or Munoz v Man C home - attacking threat? Or start both and bench DCL v Brentford away?

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      I'm leaning Munoz. Feel like he is a player you just play every week.

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        11 mins ago

        Ta

        Open Controls
    2. Ball Ake
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Munoz

      Open Controls
    3. Whazza
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      You might not have that dilemma since Senesi might be injured or Munoz suspended by then. But if both okay I'd play Munoz at home I think.

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        6 mins ago

        Good points

        Open Controls
    4. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Play Munoz

      Open Controls
    5. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cheers all

      Open Controls
  6. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    "You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain" - Mo Salah

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      I prefer your quote about luck that you posted the other day 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ask yourself this, how can he perform when the whole team is playing rubbish.

      How does Konate continue to keep making mistakes yet start?
      It’s no wonder he has reacted the way he has, some things he said he shouldn’t have agreed, but I do feel for the guy.
      Could understand if they were smashing it without him, but in reality they’re even worse.

      Defintion of scapegoat.

      Open Controls
    3. Ball Ake
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Do not go gentle into that good night, rage, rage against the dying of the light.

      Open Controls
  7. Whazza
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    Matete owners beware, dropping tomorrow

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      Long gone. Cheers for heads up though, got my wee boy's to do today.

      Open Controls
      1. Whazza
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Knew there was a Matete owner in here somewhere

        Open Controls
  8. Bucket Man
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Early thoughts. Need to sell Pope, thinking Sanchez. Some people want to sell Saka I thought he looked sharp and want to bring him in. May be wise to keep Gakpo for the next few fixtures.

    Current team is:

    Pope
    Timber, Munoz, VVD
    Gakpo, Foden, Semenyo, Rice
    Haaland, Mateta, Thiago
    Dubravka, Mateta, Thiago

    A) Pope, VVD, Gakpo to Sanchez, Andersen, Saka
    B) Pope, VVD, King, Mateta to Sanchez, Andersen, Saka and Guiu(Could afford Nmecha)
    C) Anything else

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      The bench haha isn't that. It is Rodon, Senesi, King

      Open Controls
    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      It’s getting hard to keep Gakpo now I think though, even though has served me well for a few weeks as a differential in ML.

      Pity about his minutes

      Open Controls
  9. balint84
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Considering Wissa for Mateta. What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Not for me. Won't be match fit and will be 2nd choice to Woltemade, and then rotation between the two.

      Open Controls
    2. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      20 mins ago

      I want to see him start and preferably finish first.

      Open Controls
    3. Ball Ake
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Would need to see how they set up with him first, could work though with him and Wolte as 9 and 10

      Open Controls
    4. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Need to give it a few weeks first

      Open Controls
    5. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Same vibe as getting Palmer or Isak recently

      Open Controls
  10. El Copo
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Would you do Senesi to Chalobah or Cash?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Iraola said Senesi's issue was most likely cramp. But they'll still assess him, hence the flag

      https://x.com/BenDinnery/status/1997358444676854168

      I'm holding Senesi until the Burnley game, unless he's ruled out or injury rumours emerge during the week

      Open Controls
  11. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    3 FT left, good to go?

    Pickford
    Munoz Timber Andersen
    Mbeumo Foden Gakpo Rice Minteh
    Haaland Thiago
    Dub Welbeck Guehi De Cuyper

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Id

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        *I'd start Welbeck over Gakpo

        Open Controls
      2. MetallicaJack93
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Id?

        Open Controls
        1. MetallicaJack93
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Okay thanks

          Open Controls
  12. balint84
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Enzo+Mateta to Bruno+Thiago

    Is the move make sense?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Which Bruno?

      Open Controls
      1. balint84
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Newcastle one

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Looks good to me

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.