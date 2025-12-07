Brighton v West Ham team news: Welbeck + Paqueta recalled, Wilson benched

The first of two Premier League matches to be contested on Sunday takes place at the Amex Stadium.

West Ham United are the visitors to Brighton and Hove Albion, with the match set to kick off at 14:00 GMT.

READ MORE: FPL notes: Senesi update + Delap injury good for £4.2m Guiu?

READ MORE: FPL notes: Is Salah’s time at Liverpool coming to an end?

TEAM NEWS

Nuno Espirito Santo makes four changes to the West Ham side that drew with Manchester United.

Max Kilman, Guido Rodriguez, Crysencio Summerville and Lucas Paqueta, who returns from suspension, are brought in.

Soungoutou Magassa, Freddie Potts, Tomas Soucek and Callum Wilson drop to the bench.

Brighton have reinstated Danny Welbeck to their starting XI.

The injured Stefanos Tzimas makes away.

Fabian Hurzeler’s one other change sees Georginio Rutter come in for Brajan Gruda, who is named among the substitutes.

There is still no Yasin Ayari or Kaoru Mitoma, however.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Baleba, Gomez, Minteh, Rutter, De Cuyper, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Gruda, Hinshelwood, Kostoulas, Boscagli, Veltman, Coppola, Knight, Oriola

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Mavropanos, Todibo, Diouf, Rodriguez, Fernandes, Paqueta, Summerville, Bowen

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Wilson, Fullkrug, Magassa, Soucek, Potts, Irving, Mayers

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: