Brighton v West Ham team news: Welbeck + Paqueta recalled, Wilson benched

7 December 2025 368 comments
avfc82 avfc82
The first of two Premier League matches to be contested on Sunday takes place at the Amex Stadium.

West Ham United are the visitors to Brighton and Hove Albion, with the match set to kick off at 14:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Nuno Espirito Santo makes four changes to the West Ham side that drew with Manchester United.

Max Kilman, Guido Rodriguez, Crysencio Summerville and Lucas Paqueta, who returns from suspension, are brought in.

Soungoutou Magassa, Freddie Potts, Tomas Soucek and Callum Wilson drop to the bench.

Brighton have reinstated Danny Welbeck to their starting XI.

The injured Stefanos Tzimas makes away.

Fabian Hurzeler’s one other change sees Georginio Rutter come in for Brajan Gruda, who is named among the substitutes.

There is still no Yasin Ayari or Kaoru Mitoma, however.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Baleba, Gomez, Minteh, Rutter, De Cuyper, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Gruda, Hinshelwood, Kostoulas, Boscagli, Veltman, Coppola, Knight, Oriola

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Mavropanos, Todibo, Diouf, Rodriguez, Fernandes, Paqueta, Summerville, Bowen

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Wilson, Fullkrug, Magassa, Soucek, Potts, Irving, Mayers

368 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    39 mins ago

    Commentators think the goal should have been ruled out for a dangerous high kick

    Open Controls
  2. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Transfers went well.

    Cucurella, Bowen > Livramento, Woltemade.

    12 points down. Oh, and Rutter on bench! Class.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      *hugs*

      Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Nah mate, the transfers didn't go well.

      Open Controls
  3. Thunder Warrior
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Pedro, Mbuemo and Gordon to Ekitike, Bruno F and Bruno G?

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah

      I did Pedro, Mbeumo, Porro and Vicario to Ekiteke, Saka, Esteve and Sanchez

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        1 min ago

        Already owned BrunoG

        Open Controls
    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Eki isn't nailed.

      Open Controls
  4. JBG
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    1-0 victory with Andersen G would be nice in next match

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Ban

      Open Controls
  5. paulojdsc
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Muñoz out?

    Open Controls
    1. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Would seem so. Quite grateful for that. Senesi off the bench could save my gw

      Open Controls
      1. paulojdsc
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        My first sub is Chalobah 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. JabbaWookiee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Byoodiful

          Open Controls
  6. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Not sure Welbeck is the 3rd striker solution either. Might as well give him the Pool game still but meh

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yeah I might just end up getting Guiu and move to a 442 formation

      Open Controls
    2. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      3-5-2. This is the way.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Or this

        Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      Aye, may have to rejig that too.

      Open Controls
  7. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    36 mins ago

    West Ham should have won it

    Header from a corner went a foot wide

    Open Controls
  8. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Play Alderete(NEW) or Guehi(MCI) next week?

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Alderete

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Guehi

      Open Controls
    3. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Guehi

      Open Controls
  9. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Will Ekitike get regular minutes now? Worth getting him in?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Regular minutes or regular starts?

      Regular minutes - of course
      Regular starts - rotation risk but can see him replacing Gakpo soon

      Open Controls
  10. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Not sure what's the point of press conferences and predicted lineup....last week surprise Keane exclusion and this week Munoz

    Open Controls
  11. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    I HATE this game. Where is Munoz? Can the bad luck in this trash game ever end?

    Open Controls
    1. tuturututu
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Fortunately have VdV coming in for him. Also sold him for Guehi last night.

      Open Controls
    2. Glasner Ball
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      Hopefully its not because of this breaking news, age and location fit...
      https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/c78vmek3x3po

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        I heard the same

        Open Controls
      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        4 mins ago

        Doesn’t he have a knee injury?

        Open Controls
  12. tuturututu
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    A clear hand ball by Rutter that helped him control the ball. Before that a clear offensive foul and dangerous play, almost hit his head with a bycicle kick. PL refereeing and usage of VAR is getting really ridiculous.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      VAR and refs are useless

      Open Controls
  13. mookie
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    You can almost hear the sound of Brighton players being transferred out.

    Open Controls
  14. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Muñoz is nursing a minor knee injury but Glasner is hopeful he will return for the Manchester City game next week.

    https://www.cpfc.co.uk/news/first-team/team-news-double-change-for-palace-against-fulham/

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Fake news cover up by Glasner it seems

      Open Controls
  15. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Bowen owner. Delighted with that goal and maximum bonus. Also nice to get some bench jam for a change VDV. Six pointer coming on for Muñoz

    Open Controls
  16. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    27 mins ago

    Munoz out following arrest for assault

    Open Controls
  17. WVA
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Excellent, Minteh must have finally been involved in that goal!

    Open Controls
  18. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    26 mins ago

    Well am I or am I not a lucky wee b@stard? Chalobah slots in for Munoz. 😀

    Open Controls
  19. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    last week after scoring munoz was injured for a bit but carried on till HT then played the 2nd half but that wasnt the knee injury

    these "minor" injuries are often used to hide actual reasons. either way he'll probably be back next gw

    Open Controls
  20. WVA
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Of course, Verbruggen Minteh owner

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Had minteh 2 gw weeks after Sarr injury, hasn’t even looked that good lately !

      Open Controls
  21. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Munoz knee reason missing

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      According to boss but that news item ????

      Open Controls
    2. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Couple in my ml have him
      Getting Chalobah Keane and porro off their benches

      Course they want palace concede now for lacroix guehi etc owners!

      Open Controls
  22. jayzico
    • 14 Years
    17 mins ago

    Am I seeing thing?

    Munoz not even on bench. Means I get Senesi points?

    Sensational. Please, please take me back to 10K

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Some people have all the luck. That's all this game is. Luck

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        LOL! After 15 years I actually tend to agree with you.

        Open Controls
      2. WVA
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Rival getting KDH off the bench

        Open Controls
  23. Eze Come, Eze Go
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Evening All. Who to transfer for Minteh for game week 16? Have 0.8M in the bank.

    Verbruggen
    VDV - Timber - Munoz
    Saka - Semenyo - Minteh - Mbeumo - Rogers
    Haaland (c) - Thiago

    Dubravka - Mateta - Senesi - Gudmundsson

    Open Controls
  24. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    CPL ca guaranteed. Can't even bet on it to hedge because all that will happen is they concede and Guehi scores and hauls anyway

    Open Controls
  25. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Happy with my De Cuyper punt!

    Open Controls
  26. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hate benching Chalobah hauls all the time. Thanks Munoz

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Same bit of good fortune here too!! First bit of luck all season!!

      Open Controls
  27. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Celtic are useless and so is this game. I think I need to rethink my life honestly.

    Open Controls
  28. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    So I presume manager had no idea about Munoz knee injury for the presser?

    Or is it all faked to avoid AFCON?

    Open Controls
  29. Glasner Ball
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    COYP, lets go! Going to be tough without Munoz/Sarr down our right hand side and with Clyne our 4th choice right back with the other 3 injured, hopefully he can roll back the years for this performance 🙂

    Open Controls

