FPL notes: Is it too late to buy Harry Wilson?

Harry Wilson (£5.5m) is the trendy Fantasy Premier League (FPL) purchase for Gameweek 17 after another double-digit haul.

Continuing the recap of Saturday’s action, it’s Burnley 2-3 Fulham.

JOIN THE WILSON BANDWAGON?

Fulham’s first Turf Moor win in over 74 years was all about Welsh winger Wilson. Good form already led to 800,000 purchases heading into Gameweek 16, and this 16-point haul made it three goals and four assists in just four matches, securing a third price rise in quick succession during Sunday’s early hours.

“Clearly, in my opinion, he’s in the best moment of his career so far. Both assists were top and his goal was a top, top level. Off the ball, he’s working very hard to help the team. What a night from him – decisive again.” – Marco Silva on Harry Wilson

Expect an imminent fourth as, by Monday lunchtime, he’s been bought another 487,000 times.

Wilson’s first return arrived in the ninth minute, when his low corner was bizarrely allowed through by the near-post defender, and Emile Smith Rowe (£5.6m) duly tapped in.

Lesley Ugochukwu (£5.0m) equalised, then the 28-year-old lofted Antonee Robinson‘s (£4.9m) pass onto a point-blank Calvin Bassey (£4.5m) header, later making it 3-1 after Samuel Chukwueze (£5.3m) played the final ball onto his left-footed curler.

“I feel really good at the minute. As an attacking player, it’s always good when your numbers are good and it was nice to get a couple of assists – especially the first one because that’s something we’ve worked on in training.” – Harry Wilson, post-match

It means that, from Gameweek 13, only Phil Foden (£8.8m) beats Wilson for points and double-digit scores, while they share the joint-most attacking returns. Go back to Gameweek 10 and it’s the same, just with Erling Haaland (£15.0m) alongside them on the latter gathering.

BUT IS THIS FORM SUSTAINABLE?

Nottingham Forest (h) and West Ham United (a) are up next, so all instinctive signs point towards buying Wilson. Especially if cheap Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m) is sidelined for a spell.

However, it’s worth noting that, despite netting five times throughout 2025/26, Wilson’s sole Opta-defined big chance came in Gameweek 5. All the huge opportunities created took place on Saturday.

In fact, his strikes had low expected goals (xG) values of 0.18 (twice), 0.11 and 0.06 (twice). Only Morgan Rogers (£7.0m) and Richarlison (£6.4m) have overachieved their expected goal involvement (xGI) by more (+3.99).

At least Wilson should be assured of minutes for a bit. He did well to score six times last season, considering he started just 12 times (plus 13 cameos). Before that, in 2023/24, there were four goals and seven assists from 16 starts (plus 19 cameos).

SEASON STARTS (SUBS) MINUTES MINUTES PER

APPEARANCE GOALS ASSISTS 2025/26 13 (2) 1,066 71.07 5 5 2024/25 12 (13) 1,148 45.92 6 2 2023/24 16 (19) 1,603 45.80 4 7

Yet he’s started the last dozen Fulham matches that he’s been available for. Based on form and the AFCON departures of Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi (£6.4m), Wilson should be the first name on Marco Silva’s team sheet.

ANDERSEN DEFCON + SMITH ROWE’S FORM IS BAD NEWS FOR KING

Meanwhile, popular FPL defender Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) conceded twice and received a yellow card, but reached the defensive contributions (DefCon) threshold for a sixth successive away trip.

Centre-back partner Bassey scored, but he is the third Cottagers player now joining Nigeria’s squad.

All four of Fulham’s backline secured DefCon points, including Robinson in his first league start of the season. Summer knee surgery preceded an autumn setback, after the left-back briefly became available again. But he completed all 90 minutes at Burnley.

As for Raul Jimenez (£6.3m), he was anonymous, ending with no shots and 0.01 xGI.

While Wilson is the Fulham midfielder hogging the headlines, it should be noted that Smith Rowe is turning in possibly his best performances since early last season. It’s enough to keep the fairly well-owned Joshua King (£4.5m) out of the side at present, which isn’t ideal if you were planning on Bench Boosting the budget midfielder in either of the next two Gameweeks.

DO THE HARTMAN

Still down in 19th place, that’s now seven defeats in a row for Burnley. Not that they let their home record against Fulham go without a fight.

The Clarets outdid their visitors for attempts, shots on target, big chances and xG.

Back in their lineup was Quilindschy Hartman (£4.0m). He was the one at fault for Smith Rowe’s goal, but supplied the cross for similarly cheap Oliver Sonne‘s (£3.8m) back-post consolation.

The Dutchman is the leading defender for assists (five), also sitting joint-fourth amongst them for chances created (16) and joint-third for big ones (four).