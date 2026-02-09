FPL Gameweek 26 Scout Picks: Four ‘doublers’ included

Arsenal dominate this week’s Scout Picks as they prepare for Double Gameweek 26.

The XI who have made the cut have been chosen by our Scout Squad panel.

As we’re still yet to have 10 pre-match press conferences (at least eight of which will be on Tuesday), these picks could be further tweaked before the deadline if any injuries crop up.

And as usual, certain restrictions limit us:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 26 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

David Raya (£5.9m) has been in fine form for Arsenal this season, keeping 13 clean sheets and conceding only 17 goals across his 25 Premier League matches. He’s also averaging 4.3 points per start on the road, more than any other goalkeeper who has made more than three appearances, with the exception of Jordan Pickford (5.6m). Mikel Arteta’s side are first away at Brentford in Double Gameweek 26, before they visit bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have the third-lowest expected goals (xG) tally in the division. You’re pretty much guaranteed two starts with Raya, another important factor.

DEFENDERS

The current leader of our captain poll, Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) offers the chance of points at both ends of the pitch in Double Gameweek 26. The Brazilian has already produced five attacking returns this season, as well as banking defensive contribution (DefCon) points in four of his nine away starts. A promising ‘double’ away to both Brentford and goal-shy Wolves should be a great way for him to deliver clean sheets, too.

Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) is also included in the Scout Picks XI. Crystal Palace showed signs of improvement at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, with a second clean sheet in five matches to show for it. They are now set to face a Burnley side in complete freefall, having failed to win any of their last 16 Premier League games. Munoz racked up 14 points in the reverse fixture earlier this season, finding the net and keeping a clean sheet.

Marc Guehi’s (£5.2m) selection is partly influenced by the return of Ruben Dias (£5.5m), who came on as a substitute at Anfield on Sunday. Before the Portuguese’ injury, Pep Guardiola’s side had kept four clean sheets in five matches. Buoyed by their win on Merseyside, Manchester City now host a Fulham side that have created only six ‘big chances’ in their last four away trips, the third-fewest of any team. Since making his City debut, Guehi has produced seven shots in the box, the second-most of any FPL defender. He’s also banked DefCon in two of his three matches.

MIDFIELDERS