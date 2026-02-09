Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 26 Scout Picks: Four ‘doublers’ included

9 February 2026 178 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Arsenal dominate this week’s Scout Picks as they prepare for Double Gameweek 26.

The XI who have made the cut have been chosen by our Scout Squad panel.

As we’re still yet to have 10 pre-match press conferences (at least eight of which will be on Tuesday), these picks could be further tweaked before the deadline if any injuries crop up.

And as usual, certain restrictions limit us:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 26 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

FPL Gameweek 11 Scout Picks: Arsenal triple-up

David Raya (£5.9m) has been in fine form for Arsenal this season, keeping 13 clean sheets and conceding only 17 goals across his 25 Premier League matches. He’s also averaging 4.3 points per start on the road, more than any other goalkeeper who has made more than three appearances, with the exception of Jordan Pickford (5.6m). Mikel Arteta’s side are first away at Brentford in Double Gameweek 26, before they visit bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have the third-lowest expected goals (xG) tally in the division. You’re pretty much guaranteed two starts with Raya, another important factor.

DEFENDERS

FPL Gameweek 12: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points 15

The current leader of our captain poll, Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) offers the chance of points at both ends of the pitch in Double Gameweek 26. The Brazilian has already produced five attacking returns this season, as well as banking defensive contribution (DefCon) points in four of his nine away starts. A promising ‘double’ away to both Brentford and goal-shy Wolves should be a great way for him to deliver clean sheets, too.

Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) is also included in the Scout Picks XI. Crystal Palace showed signs of improvement at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, with a second clean sheet in five matches to show for it. They are now set to face a Burnley side in complete freefall, having failed to win any of their last 16 Premier League games. Munoz racked up 14 points in the reverse fixture earlier this season, finding the net and keeping a clean sheet.

Marc Guehi’s (£5.2m) selection is partly influenced by the return of Ruben Dias (£5.5m), who came on as a substitute at Anfield on Sunday. Before the Portuguese’ injury, Pep Guardiola’s side had kept four clean sheets in five matches. Buoyed by their win on Merseyside, Manchester City now host a Fulham side that have created only six ‘big chances’ in their last four away trips, the third-fewest of any team. Since making his City debut, Guehi has produced seven shots in the box, the second-most of any FPL defender. He’s also banked DefCon in two of his three matches.

MIDFIELDERS

FPL notes: Calafiori ban + Rice the top-scoring midfielder
 

1



1

178 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Manani
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    who to play
    A. Chalobah
    B. OReilly

    1. Pope
    2. Dubravka

    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      A1

    2. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      A1

  2. Messiah Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    No one thinking of Gyrokeres for the DGW?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Takes a bit too long to scroll down to him, considering he didn't miss most of the season with injury

    2. Manani
      • 14 Years
      just now

      i am assuming most already have 3 arsenal and feel like a waste to use 2 FT to get him in

  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    15 mins ago

    B all day

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      reply fail last page

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Agreed

      A doesn't even exist

  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    How many of you are triple captaining Gabriel this week? Do you see many better GW’s to play the chip?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Saving for the great Norge feast
      MuHaHaHa

  5. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bloke in my ML hit 112 this week! And he had Lacroix on the bench...! 980 GW rank.

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Stopped clock is right twice a day... or is he actually having a great season as well?

  6. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    In the higher ranks amoung engaged managers what do we think the EO of Arsenal defensive assets will be?

    300% or higher?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Could be. TC Gabriel has gained traction, meaning captaincy is already popular/expected enough for people to chase that upside

      Double-up is already template

  7. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    GTG?

    Dubravka
    Gabriel(TC) Timber Guehi Cash
    Rice Enzo Bruno Rogers
    Pedro Haaland

    Bench: Roefs Thiago Wilson Van Hecke
    0 FT, 2.2m ITB

    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nice team. Would maybe be tempted to play Roefs think him and Dubravka probably concede so 50/50 call there

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes

  8. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is the correct 11 a d should i save FT?

    Raya
    Gabriel Timber VVD
    Fernandes Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland DCL Mane

    Dubravka LeFee Mukiele Rodon

    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Looks good.

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      G2G

  9. Paul W.
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Who would you pick on FT as third defender long term (beside Gabriel and Timber)?

    A) Munoz
    B) Chalobah
    C) Guehi

    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Munoz. I want to get him myself but don’t think I can afford easily.

    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm a long suffering Chalobah owner, good for defcon but nothing else. My advice is look elsewhere as you are looking long term.

      I would go with Munoz

    3. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Muñoz from those 3

      Save up FTs for BGW31 though

    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      Between B & C
      I have both

    5. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A or C. A with most upside.

  10. jeffa79
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Have a choice between Rayan (form) and Igor Jesus (fixture) as a differential - who would you go with?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Rayan

      Forest themselves are the easy fixture atm

      1. Bucket Man
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Agree with this. Rayan looks good and Bournemouth fixture run look nice. Reckon Luca will come in for them as well soon.

    2. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Rayan

    3. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Igor Jesus got hooked pre 60 for Lucca. Hes not an option anymore

  11. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Why isn't Palace v City a blank in GW31 on the fixture ticker?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Slight chance it's moved to another day in the same GW

  12. Bucket Man
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hi all. Think I need to sell Hall. Would love Munoz but not sure my options are worth it so get Lacroix/Guehi or Richards instead? And is Bowen to Pedro for 2 weeks before getting Thiago worth a FT? Would love to upgrade Rice and Ndiaye but not much funds either in the coming weeks.

    Sanchez
    Gabriel, Timber, Hall*
    Rice, Bruno F, Rogers, Ndiaye
    Haaland, Ekitike, Bowen
    Dubravka, Andersen, Rodon, King

    3FT 0.1 ITB

    A) Hall to Guehi/Lacroix/Richards 1FT
    B) This and Bowen to Pedro 2FT
    C) Bowen and Hall to Munoz and Thiago
    D) Roll or other

    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      A Lacroix

    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      1. Bucket Man
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks both. Bit worried Bowen may be injured by Nunos presser. And Pedro's ownership but Bournemouth next week for Bowen.

    3. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I really like option C

  13. chilli con kone
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    How many starts do you think Hincapie and Calafiori get in the double considering they have the FA cup in between?

    Looking at available draft league options

    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      0 and 2

  14. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Would you BB this or save it for 33/36?

    Sa
    Gabriel Timber Munoz
    BrunoF Mbeumo Rogers Semenyo Rice
    Haaland JPedro

    Sanchez Mane Maguire Cash

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      BB

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Allows you to TC a form attacker by then

        1. Jigger & Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Yup that’s what I was thinking

    2. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’d bench boost that imo

  15. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    Xhaka & VdV > Zubimendi & Richards for free?

    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sounds good

      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Cheers J&P…

    2. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Seems a waste of an Arsenal spot but don’t mind it

      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Can’t afford anyone else lol…

    3. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Surprised you still have Xhaka

      I don't know if their upsides are enough to get them over players who don't blank

      But if you've got BGW31 sorted, then yeah

      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Other fires to put out so Xhaka been benched for three GWs…

  16. STONEROSES
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Got 1FT, and 2 arsenal at present (Gabriel & Raya). Which is better move for triple up:

    A. Rogers > Rice
    B. Chalobah > Timber

