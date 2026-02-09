Chip Strategy

Should we Triple Captain Gabriel in Double Gameweek 26?

9 February 2026 48 comments
FPL Scoop FPL Scoop
The first Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek of 2025/26 is fast approaching!

With bigger Blank/Double Gameweeks ahead, the Bench Boost and Free Hit aren’t too popular this week.

Instead, the leading chip in our Double Gameweek 26 poll is the Triple Captain. Around 25% of responders say they’re playing that chip this week.

Some of those will be thinking the unthinkable: using Triple Captain on a defender! Not just any old defender, though: Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m).

Here, we’ll assess some of the arguments for and against Triple Captaining the Brazilian in Arsenal’s Double Gameweek 26. We also take a look at some of the other potential windows to play the chip for those who choose to hold off.

TRIPLE CAPTAIN GABRIEL – THE PROS

FPL notes: Gabriel + Rice rests... but 90 mins for Saka 5

DECENT FIXTURES, WITH A DECENT GAP BETWEEN

The immediate appeal boils down to the Premier League leaders having a Double Gameweek in which they play the division’s bottom side and also avoid any of the other so-called top teams, like Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

If you had to pick a ‘dream’ Double Gameweek on paper, those would almost certainly be some of the top conditions.

There’s also a full six days between Arsenal’s two Double Gameweek 26 fixtures, which is a relative rarity when it comes to doubles in years gone by and may hopefully lead to less rotation. An FA Cup fourth-round tie comes in between, of course, but the expectation is that Mikel Arteta tinkers in that game instead.

90-MINUTE MAN

Another condition, more specifically for an ideal Triple Captain, is that we want to try and choose a player like Gabriel who’ll get the maximum gametime within which they can earn us FPL points.

He ticks that box as a pretty much surefire 90-minute man when fully fit.

Above: Arsenal players sorted by minutes per start this season

He also appears to be more or less rotation-proof, in a way that many of his peers – Arsenal or otherwise – may not necessarily be, particularly in a Double Gameweek.

That means, provided he doesn’t pick up an unforeseeable injury or suspension during the first match, you’re almost guaranteed not just two starts in this upcoming double but quite possibly 180+ minutes of potential point-scoring opportunities.

CONSISTENT OUTPUT AT BOTH ENDS

Gabriel has a well-documented potential for points at both ends.

Firstly, he’s an integral staple in the country’s most airtight backline, which boasts a league-best 13 clean sheets in 25 games. The Brazilian is also the current leader among Arsenal defenders for defensive contribution points (12) and bonus points (18).

His appeal is further boosted by being one of the Gunners’ top targets for set-piece deliveries, with his aerial presence helping him register a joint career-high five attacking returns (three goals, two assists) already this season. Meanwhile, a total of six Opta-defined ‘big chances’ also ranks among the top defenders in the division, suggesting more attacking returns may be around the corner.

This level of output, delivered on such a consistent basis, has seen Gabriel average a league-second-best 7.4 points per start in 2025/26:

(minimum: 10 starts)

Look at the consistency, too. In terms of starting blanks (sBln), his rate of 22% (four in 18) is the lowest in the league.

That reliability puts Gabriel above Declan Rice (£7.5m) in the Triple Captain conversation this week.

UNKNOWNS LATER IN THE SEASON

Right now, we know that Arsenal are gunning (no pun intended) for the league title. The Champions League and the EFL Cup are on the backburner until March. The B team will likely be used in the FA Cup against League One strugglers Wigan Athletic.

But what about the doublers in Gameweek 33/36? Will the Champions League or the FA Cup then be the primary focus of the teams that play twice? Will the league/relegation/top-five spots be sewn up by Gameweek 36? There could be more Premier League rotation by that point, as a result.

TRIPLE CAPTAIN GABRIEL – THE CONS

48 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Monday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Afternoon folks, here are today's remaining press conferences (Farke is speaking as we... speak). Howe (NEW) and Iraola (BOU) were this morning.

    11.45am - Farke (LEE)
    1.30pm - Rosenior (CHE), Silva (FUL), Carrick (MUN), Frank (TOT), Nuno (WHU)
    2pm - Dyche (NFO)
    2.15pm - Moyes (EVE)

    Times in GMT, via Sky Sports.

    All the quotes to come in the usual presser round-up article.

    1. Fpl Richie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      If you could get someone to bombard Moyes with Keane questions please Neale, he's a proper headache!

  2. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Which one would you prefer?
    A. Cash Sarr
    B. Hill Rogers

    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      B

    2. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

  3. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Cons are paywalled. Would any members mind summarising 😆

    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      just says N/A then the article ends

    2. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      Obviously even Arsenal can concede an occasional late goal

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Essentially Brentford are decent at home.

      I'm not even containing Gab as it stands.

      But I can also see the Gab goal in say a 1-2 win.

      It's going to be one of those weeks.

      A pivotal one!

      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks !

    4. z13
        27 mins ago

        Not a member but I can guess two things.

        1. Both away from home, less CS likely.
        2. More importantly - If Man City (or Burnley) get to the FA Cup semifinals (63% chance by Solio) they will blank in 34.
        This means the 34 game - Burnley away - will be postponed and TC Haaland on a City doubhle involving Burnley is an option.
        The problem is, if PL move the game into 33, it will be Arsenal at home alongside Burnley away, making the double less appealing.
        But if PL move it into 36, it's Brentford at home alongside Burnley away, which is far better a TC option than this in my opinion.
        Obviously we don't know which GW it'll go into but there is a 63% chance they blank so the chances of a Brentford+Burnley DGW for City are around one in three.

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          24 mins ago

          Haaland also has a possible DGW involving Palace

          Open Controls
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I think it depends heavily on what version of Haaland we get by the time his DGW rolls around... I think I'll back him to be in better form by then

      • MJF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        Basically, we don't know what other doubles there will be and by that stage some teams might not care anymore. So while Gabriel is not likely to get tons of points, he may sneak enough to justify using TC now, and he's averages 7 points a game so..

    5. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      1. King > Sarr (BUR, WOL, mun, tot, LEE, blank)
      2. Thiaw > Chalobah (LEE, BUR, ars, avl, NEW, eve)

      Who would do you think scores more the next few gameweeks?

      Sarr obviously has bigger upside, but 2 means I can do a straight swap from Bowen > Ekitike next GW, but then would be forced to play Alderete (bou) or VDV (ful) in GW28 (and I will start Wilson)

      I don't expect Chelsea to keep a cleansheet this GW either and probably will only do so in the Burnley game and possibly the Villa game

      1. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        24 mins ago

        Chalobah has disappointed a bit last few gw's, but I'd say Chelsea likely to get two cs in two of those six fixtures + he gest regular defcons. I think Sarr will at least match him, but the Palace blank tips it in favour of Chalobah.

        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thanks for this

          And I generally agree

          But part of me thinks that if Sarr is the better option without a blank, then why not do that and worry about blank later

          Conceivably Sarr only needs to outscore Chalobah by 5 points or more, and then it would make sense to go with him as I would worst case just have to take a hit to remove Sarr (and even then I always view BGW transfers as -2, assuming you get at least 2 points from the tranfser)

    6. DagheMunegu
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      What do you guys think of Rayan from Bournemouth ?

    7. Richm
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      A Pickford to Raya
      B Thiaw to saliba/timber

    8. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      Which is the best ??
      A- Timber & J.Pedro
      B- Saliba & Rogers
      C- Munoz & Gyökeres

      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        22 mins ago

        A

      2. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        21 mins ago

        A for the next two, but B good too. C is a bit maverick, but Gyo showing some form so could be a differential

      3. #1 Salah Hater
        • 1 Year
        20 mins ago

        B

    9. I have no Wirtz
        26 mins ago

        Got Gab and Rice

        A) Watkins>Gyökeres
        B) Roefs>Raya -4

        1. MJF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          A probably, bringing in a keeper for a hit seems like a waste of time.

          1. I have no Wirtz
              7 mins ago

              Good point. How about this then

              C) Collins>Timber-4

              1. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                5 mins ago

                I don't mind that. Not sure what's happening with Collins now

          2. Pompel
            • 12 Years
            9 mins ago

            A could be gold or total fail

        2. Pompel
          • 12 Years
          21 mins ago

          Another meh gw - benched points galore! Looking for a way to climb the ranks, but always behind.
          Plan was to bring in Rogers for BrunoG, but price drop for the latter scuppered that.

          Roefs Dub
          Gabriel Timber Chalobah Guehi Hill
          Rice BrunoF BrunoG Enzo Wilson
          Haaland Thiago Ekitiké

          1 FT £0.5 itb

          Kind of bereft of ideas atm, looking at possibly:

          A) Ektiké > Joao Pedro
          B) BrunoG -> some shrewd differential pick , anyone ?

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            Easy roll FT here

            1. Pompel
              • 12 Years
              9 mins ago

              Txs. You don't fancy JPedro against Leeds and Burnley

              1. GreennRed
                • 14 Years
                7 mins ago

                Not for Ekitike.

                1. Pompel
                  • 12 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  If shifting for Thiago that would have to be for a hit, and I'd probably want him back

              2. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                I do, but I also fancy Ekitike vs anybody. I also don't like 2-GW moves in BGW season

                If you really want Pedro now, then use the funds for Rice to Wirtz after the DGW. BrunoG breaks this game, so I wouldn't sell him

                I still prefer the roll option overall

                1. Pompel
                  • 12 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Rice to Wirtz is interesting, will consider

        3. Fpl Richie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          21 mins ago

          Bit of a quandary this week so just putting this out for opinions.

          Sanchez
          Keane* Timber Gabriel
          Rice Mbuemo Bruno Wilson Anderson
          Ekitike Haaland
          (Dubs: Alderete Andersen Guiu) 2FT 2.9m

          So, that 2.9m is exact for Guiu to Thiago basically, planned for 27. The question is, given there's a few weak spots like Wilson and Keane (maybe) this week, do I move one of those spots on for high potential picks (like Sarr, Munoz) or just sit on this to allow for long term plans (basically Thiago, moving Arsenal to Liverpool picks down the line for the nice fixs and blank). Thoughts?

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            18 mins ago

            Keane to Hill covers both situations

            1. Pompel
              • 12 Years
              15 mins ago

              Hill is a good pick if £ needed, but I really like the Keane -> Munoz move

            2. Fpl Richie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              Yeah, I tend to think that too, but it is odd given that technically he's a downgrade if Keane plays. I'd still have to play Harry Wilson obviously.

              If Thiago isn't important for a bit, Munoz would be great. Just feels a bit annoying given I have the cash for that move atm.

              1. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                Looking at fixtures, I think Hill outscores Keane if Keane plays

                1. Fpl Richie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Yes I'd agree for 25 to 31, I suppose I was thinking just GW25

          2. GreennRed
            • 14 Years
            16 mins ago

            Could go Guiu to Mane. Can bench him after DGW.

            1. Ze_Austin
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              I think Kroupi will outscore him fwiw

              1. GreennRed
                • 14 Years
                just now

                Prob will longer term. But worth a DGW punt.

            2. Fpl Richie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Cheers. My issue there is whether it's worth a FT for that given that Thiago is in the week after.

        4. Alli
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          2 FT
          A) Thiago, Dorgu > Gyokeres, Dalot
          B) Sanchez, Thiago > Raya, J.Pedro
          C) Dorgu > Saliba / Timber

          Sanchez
          Chalobah - Gabriel - Mukiele
          Bruno F - Semenyo - Enzo - Mbuemo - Rice
          Haaland - DCL

          Dúbravka - Thiago - Esteve - Dorgu*

          1. Skogen89
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            C

        5. Skogen89
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          Play Cash (BHA) or senesi (eve)?

        6. Nozzer7474
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Currently at:
          Raya
          Timber / Chalobah / Guehi
          Rice (C) / Rogers / Ndiaye / B.Fernandes
          Bowen / Pedro / Haaland

          Nothing special on bench. Roll this weeks transfer? Do I gamble on a Wolves player.

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.