After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Louis, Danny, Feetzz and Jack, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 25 Scout Picks.

This week, all 12 Championship sides, along with two League One clubs, play twice.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 25 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

Christian Walton looks like one of the strongest goalkeeper picks this week. Ipswich Town play twice at home. That setup is ideal for clean sheets. The defence at Portman Road remains solid, which gives Walton a high floor and clear upside.

DEFENDERS

Leif Davis continues to stand out in the Ipswich defence. Clean sheets help, but his attacking threat really drives his appeal. He plays high up the pitch and gets into dangerous areas. Our experts were split between him and teammate Dara O’Shea.

Three of our four experts selected Ben Cabango. Swansea City play twice at home and defensive form has improved in recent weeks. Cabango averages solid points and adds set-piece threat, making him a reliable Double Gameweek option.

MIDFIELDERS

Selected by most of our panel, Sorba Thomas takes the captaincy armband. He ranks among the top-scoring midfielders and has two home fixtures. Set pieces and attacking involvement make him a great option for Fantasy EFL managers this week.

Barry Bannan was also popular. The Sheffield Wednesday penalty taker racks up interceptions and key passes regularly. Set pieces also boost his output, and two home matches should give him the platform for steady returns.

FORWARDS

Three of our four experts picked Morgan Whittaker, who continues to look dangerous. Albeit away from home in both fixtures, Middlesbrough sit second in the Championship for a reason. Their main man also heads into the round off the back of scoring a brace last time out.

Ellis Simms also arrives in good scoring form. When he plays 70 minutes or more, returns usually follow. Two home fixtures raise his ceiling, and leading the Coventry City attack, who sit top of the league, makes him a good pick regardless of fixture difficulty.

TEAM PICKS

Ipswich Town stand out as the headline team pick. Two home matches boost both attacking and defensive potential. Their underlying numbers remain strong, and they have won four of their previous five matches, which highlights their form.

Southampton also deserve consideration. Form has been mixed, but with two home matches this week, our experts think the Saints could pick up results this week. Watford and Birmingham were also mentioned by our panel.