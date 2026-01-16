FPL Gameweek 22 Scout Picks: Liverpool triple-up against Burnley

Following the Scout Squad submissions of Marc, Sam, Tom F and Neale, we have finalised our Scout Picks for Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As usual, we are limited by certain restrictions.

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 22 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

The betting money wouldn’t be on a goalfest at the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland and Crystal Palace among the division’s lowest scoring teams in 2025/26. Robin Roefs (£4.9m), who has kept two clean sheets in his last three home matches, is currently averaging more points per match (4.5) than any other goalkeeper this season.

DEFENDERS

If you’re looking for attacking returns from your defenders, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.7m) and Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m) are among the first names that come to mind.

Gabriel has amassed 30 points over the last three Gameweeks since returning from injury, thanks to two goals, two clean sheets, three bonus and two defensive contribution (DefCon) points. The Brazilians’ penchant for goals from corners could be key this week, with opponents Nottingham Forest among the worst four teams for set-piece goals conceded (10) in 2025/26.

As for Arsenal, they boast the most shut-outs (10) and fewest expected goals conceded (xGC, 15.2), so Gabriel has the potential to earn points at both ends of the pitch.

Meanwhile, we’re backing Frimpong to torment Burnley at Anfield in Gameweek 22. Liverpool have kept three clean sheets in their last six matches, with the Dutchman contributing three assists during that spell. Also on target in the FA Cup win over Barnsley on Monday, Frimpong should be afforded plenty of license to bomb forward from full-back.

There’s admittedly a bit of hesitancy towards picking Tottenham Hotspur players right now, but opponents West Ham United have failed to score in three of their last five matches, which bodes well for Micky van de Ven (£4.6m). The Hammers are also joint-bottom for set-piece goals conceded, another route to points for the Dutch centre-back. Boosted by the arrival of Conor Gallagher (£5.5m), it’s worth noting Spurs have ground out two clean sheets since Boxing Day, ranking fourth for xGC over the last four Gameweeks.

MIDFIELDERS