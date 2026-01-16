Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 22 Scout Picks: Liverpool triple-up against Burnley

16 January 2026 13 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Following the Scout Squad submissions of Marc, Sam, Tom F and Neale, we have finalised our Scout Picks for Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As usual, we are limited by certain restrictions.

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 22 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

The betting money wouldn’t be on a goalfest at the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland and Crystal Palace among the division’s lowest scoring teams in 2025/26. Robin Roefs (£4.9m), who has kept two clean sheets in his last three home matches, is currently averaging more points per match (4.5) than any other goalkeeper this season.

DEFENDERS

If you’re looking for attacking returns from your defenders, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.7m) and Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m) are among the first names that come to mind.

Gabriel has amassed 30 points over the last three Gameweeks since returning from injury, thanks to two goals, two clean sheets, three bonus and two defensive contribution (DefCon) points. The Brazilians’ penchant for goals from corners could be key this week, with opponents Nottingham Forest among the worst four teams for set-piece goals conceded (10) in 2025/26.

As for Arsenal, they boast the most shut-outs (10) and fewest expected goals conceded (xGC, 15.2), so Gabriel has the potential to earn points at both ends of the pitch.

Meanwhile, we’re backing Frimpong to torment Burnley at Anfield in Gameweek 22. Liverpool have kept three clean sheets in their last six matches, with the Dutchman contributing three assists during that spell. Also on target in the FA Cup win over Barnsley on Monday, Frimpong should be afforded plenty of license to bomb forward from full-back.

There’s admittedly a bit of hesitancy towards picking Tottenham Hotspur players right now, but opponents West Ham United have failed to score in three of their last five matches, which bodes well for Micky van de Ven (£4.6m). The Hammers are also joint-bottom for set-piece goals conceded, another route to points for the Dutch centre-back. Boosted by the arrival of Conor Gallagher (£5.5m), it’s worth noting Spurs have ground out two clean sheets since Boxing Day, ranking fourth for xGC over the last four Gameweeks.

MIDFIELDERS

13 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    19 mins ago

    Captain Ekitike? Yay or Nay?

    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      My many better weeks to go against Haaland

  2. Paul W.
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Pick one to start (and bench order for the other two):

    1) Andersen (LEE A)
    2) Gudmundsson (FUL H)
    3) Reinildo (CPU H)

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      3
      2,1

  3. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    15 mins ago

    Saka to Rice FT?

    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Any other way to get Rice?

  4. gemmalmr92
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Wildcard team. Any changes recommended? £2.2m left

    Roefs
    Gabriel - Timber - Chalobah - Thiaw
    Rice - Wirtz - Rogers - Enzo - Mitoma
    Haaland

    Dubravka - Thiago - Kroupi Jr - Guehi

    Torn between Wirtz and Bruno F but could make that change in a couple of weeks..Alternatively could swap for Palmer and replace Enzo?

    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Good looking team with the funds for midfield upgrades. I don’t mind the short term Wirtz punt, but could also go straight to Bruno. Not sure about Thiaw. What about someone like Tark or Mukiele instead?

  5. Phlajo
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Play one of...
    A - Foden
    B - Wilson

  6. Flynny
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hi.....1ft and 0.3m. Am I good to save ft here?

    Richards can start if leaked that cherki/ foden benched. Thanks

    Raya
    Gabriel hall alderete (richards anderson)
    Saka foden cunha cherki anderson
    Haaland ekiteke (guiu)

  7. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Worth selling foden? Thinking either Wirtz or Enzo as a replacement…

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Hold one more week, if he does well against United and is rested vs Bodo Glimt you'd imagine hed' be primed to start at home vs Wolves next GW

  8. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    2FT 0.9ITB
    Kelleher Dubravka
    Cash Gabriel LewisPotter Keane Alderete
    Rogers Wilson Wirtz Foden Garner
    Woltemade Haaland Ekitike

    Best Keane replacement? - There isn't one replacement that excites me... help!!!???? I'm 0.1 short for Frimpong!

