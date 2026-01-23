FPL Gameweek 23 Scout Picks: Man City triple-up

After the Scout Squad submissions of Marc, Sam, Tom F and Neale, we have finalised our Scout Picks for Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As usual, we are limited by certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 23 SCOUT PICKS

*Guehi should, of course, now be in City blue!

GOALKEEPER

Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) is our chosen goalkeeper, partly due to the opponent (Crystal Palace) but also based on his own excellent performance last week. The Spaniard was superb against Brentford, claiming a well-deserved clean sheet, with his long kicks a particular highlight. Furthermore, only three teams have conceded fewer goals than Chelsea in 2025/26, despite the recent management upheaval. Against a beleaguered Palace outfit that have scored just two goals in their last six home matches, Sanchez’s inclusion makes a lot of sense.

DEFENDERS

Arsenal have the best defensive record in the top-flight, having conceded only five goals in 11 home matches. As the highest-scoring defender in FPL, Gabriel Magalhaes’ (£6.9m) potential to score from set-pieces only enhances his appeal, as he aims to increase his 8.0 points per start average on home turf. Even against a Manchester United team boosted by Michael Carrick’s arrival in the dugout, you’d need a very good reason to overlook Gabriel in Gameweek 23.

After his transfer from Crystal Palace, Marc Guehi (£5.2m) will likely go straight into Manchester City’s starting line-up on Saturday, particularly after the midweek defeat to Bodo/Glimt. Opponents Wolverhampton Wanderers have shown improvement in recent weeks, but across the 2025/26 season, have scored just five goals in 11 away matches, the joint-fewest of any team. Even during their recent four-match unbeaten streak, Rob Edwards’ side have generated just 3.25 non-penalty expected goals (NPxG).

Nathan Collins (£5.0m) has provided either a clean sheet, goal, assist or defensive contribution (DefCon) points in seven of his last eight appearances, a run (Gameweeks 15-22) which has seen him rack up 52 points, the joint-most of any player in FPL. Against a Nottingham Forest side that has notched just four times in their last six Premier League matches, another clean sheet could be on the cards.

MIDFIELDERS