Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 23 Scout Picks: Man City triple-up

23 January 2026 64 comments
avfc82 avfc82
After the Scout Squad submissions of Marc, Sam, Tom F and Neale, we have finalised our Scout Picks for Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As usual, we are limited by certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 23 SCOUT PICKS

*Guehi should, of course, now be in City blue!

GOALKEEPER

FPL Gameweek 11: Best clean sheet odds

Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) is our chosen goalkeeper, partly due to the opponent (Crystal Palace) but also based on his own excellent performance last week. The Spaniard was superb against Brentford, claiming a well-deserved clean sheet, with his long kicks a particular highlight. Furthermore, only three teams have conceded fewer goals than Chelsea in 2025/26, despite the recent management upheaval. Against a beleaguered Palace outfit that have scored just two goals in their last six home matches, Sanchez’s inclusion makes a lot of sense.

DEFENDERS

FPL notes: Thiago brace + knock, Collins assist + Kelleher penalty save

Arsenal have the best defensive record in the top-flight, having conceded only five goals in 11 home matches. As the highest-scoring defender in FPL, Gabriel Magalhaes’ (£6.9m) potential to score from set-pieces only enhances his appeal, as he aims to increase his 8.0 points per start average on home turf. Even against a Manchester United team boosted by Michael Carrick’s arrival in the dugout, you’d need a very good reason to overlook Gabriel in Gameweek 23.

After his transfer from Crystal Palace, Marc Guehi (£5.2m) will likely go straight into Manchester City’s starting line-up on Saturday, particularly after the midweek defeat to Bodo/Glimt. Opponents Wolverhampton Wanderers have shown improvement in recent weeks, but across the 2025/26 season, have scored just five goals in 11 away matches, the joint-fewest of any team. Even during their recent four-match unbeaten streak, Rob Edwards’ side have generated just 3.25 non-penalty expected goals (NPxG).  

Nathan Collins (£5.0m) has provided either a clean sheet, goal, assist or defensive contribution (DefCon) points in seven of his last eight appearances, a run (Gameweeks 15-22) which has seen him rack up 52 points, the joint-most of any player in FPL. Against a Nottingham Forest side that has notched just four times in their last six Premier League matches, another clean sheet could be on the cards.

MIDFIELDERS

FPL notes: Salah up top, Enzo 10, Sanchez boost + Palmer injury 7
 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

64 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    35 mins ago

    Am I safe to roll this GW or should I take a 1 week punt and WC in GW 24

    Roefs Dubravka

    Thiaw Andersen Alderete Gabriel Heaven

    Saka Enzo Anderson Rice Szoboszial

    Haaland Bowen Ekitike

    1FT 0.1 ITB

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      just now

      You have no need to wc24, roll this week

      
  2. F4L
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    No Rice 😯

    
  3. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    2ft

    A) Cunha to Enzo
    B) Cunha to Ndiaye
    C) Cunha to Bruno (can do Foden to Bruno next week also)
    D) roll

    Raya
    Gab Andersen Alderete
    Saka Rogers Foden Cunha Stach
    Haaland Ekitike

    B. Richards, Dorgu, Guiu

    
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      13 mins ago

      A

      
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      a

      
    3. Haulander
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      
  4. fantasist
    • 15 Years
    28 mins ago

    What to do with Foden and O'Reilly?

    
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Starting both and hoping for the best? Or should I bench both and start two of DCL, Andersen, Bruno G?

      
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yep starting both

        
      2. fantasist
        • 15 Years
        just now

        The risk is they could both play partially like last week where it was -1 and 1 so 0 points between 2 players

        
  5. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Start Verb or Dub?

    Otherwise, roll? 1FT 0.1ITB

    Verb
    Gab/Timber/VVD
    Saka/BrunoF/Wirtz/HWilson
    Haaland/Ekitike/Thiago

    Dub/Dorgu/Potts/Heaven

    
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Verbruggen

      
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      just now

      probably just about dub. iwobi and chuk are back, fulham will score. i think burnely still have a slim chance of cs

      
  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    *Bench order correct?

    Raya

    Timber Gabriel Guehi O’Reilly

    Foden Bruno Anderson Rogers

    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka DCL Andersen Gruno

    
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      just now

      dcl over anderson imo

      
  7. F4L
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    surprised to not see salah in the predicted line up. i thought the fact he played 90 midweek (after only being back for one day training iirc) was just a sign of how in shape slot sees in, doesnt even need a 10-15 minute breather like wirtz/ekitike when the game is over. if slot wants to stick with this 4222 shape, salah would probably have to play, unless gakpo comes but that pushes ekitke abit towards right which isnt so natural for him

    
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Expensive & invisible

      
  8. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    22 mins ago

    BrunoG to Enzo FT?

    
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yes

      
    2. Haulander
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes

      
    3. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes a highly recommended transfer by many

      
  9. Haulander
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Start one out of:
    A-Senesi
    B Miley
    C O’Reilly
    D Dewsbury-Hall

    
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      o'reilly

      
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      
    3. Boz
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A

      
      1. Boz
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Actually C and pray

        
  10. F4L
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    when abraham comes in, do you think emery might occasionally play abraham and watkins pushing rogers back wide? or its one or the other for the strikers

    
    1. Boz
      • 13 Years
      just now

      One or the other, rotating for the midweek games

      
  11. shredder
    • 15 Years
    13 mins ago

    Afternoon all, does anyone know if gameweek 24 is included in January points total or do they go into Feb total ?
    Cheers

    
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      just now

      On the date of the first game

      
  12. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bench boost this GW or next?

    A) Dubravka (TOT) Tarkowski (LEE) Alderete (whu) Mane (mci)

    B) Dubravka (sun) Tarkowski (bha) Alderete (BUR) Mane (BOU)

    
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      B or wait for a dgw

      
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        just now

        TC on DGW with 2 lots of chips better to get using & hate BB

        
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      B on paper looks easier but like this week some huge bench scores where folks thought otherwise

      
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Think B looks better especially with the Mane fixture, just got to hope everyone stays fit til this time next week but who knows if I will even have 15 players all play.

        
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Hence getting it out the way.
          The Palmer news gives me hope

          
  13. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    How does this look?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Guehi Chalobah
    Rice S(c)hade Enzo Semenyo
    Haaland Thiago Ekitike

    Dubravka Bruno Alderete Reinildo

    
    1. Boz
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      If that Fernandes i'd start over Enzo, otherwise good to go

      
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Why v Arsenal? That what the hub reckons too.

        
        1. Udogie-style
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Don't think it's ever a good idea to bench Bruno TBH.

          
        2. Boz
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          Routes to points

          
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Ok I will consider it. Thoughts on S(c)hade?

            
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Love the captaincy pick, very envious

      
  14. Boz
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Start 1

    Rogers (new)
    Thiaw (AVL)

    
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Thiaw

      
    2. _Ninja_
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      Rogers

      
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        This, goals due

        
    3. Calippo
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Rogers

      
    4. Udogie-style
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Rogers

      
    5. Haulander
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rogers

      
    6. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Thiaw

      
  15. Calippo
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Anderson (bre)
    B) Oreilly (WOL)
    C) Mukiele (whu)

    
    1. Udogie-style
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

      
  16. Udogie-style
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Help please! Really can't decide on these...

    Bench DCL or Guimaraes
    Bench Guehi, VDV or Dorgu

    Cheers

    
    1. Haulander
      • 3 Years
      just now

      DCL and Dorgu.
      Guess Guimaraes will either start or not feature at all.
      Would absolutely play Guehi.

      
  17. John47
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who would you bench out of
    Rogers (NEW)
    Gordon (AVL)?

    
    1. Udogie-style
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gordon

      
    2. _Ninja_
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who to start?

      Rogers (new)
      DCL (eve)

      
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Would bet on both to score.

        
    3. _Ninja_
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd start Gordon for you.

      
  18. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    BB these?

    Dubravka DCL Timber Muki

    
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah I would if you don’t have any minutes doubts in your first XI

      
    2. _Ninja_
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Decent, and gets it out the way

      

