FPL notes: Haaland’s 90 mins, Foden subbed again + time for Guehi

21 January 2026 76 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Manchester City slumped to their second defeat in four days as Bodo/Glimt pulled off a shock 3-1 in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League tie.

It’s now just two wins in seven competitive matches this calendar year – and one of those was against League One outfit Exeter City.

For all the Fantasy fallout, here are our first midweek Scout Notes.

RESULT

TEAMOPPOSITIONRESULTGOALSASSISTS
Manchester CityBodo/Glimt (a)1-3CherkiO’Reilly

SELECTION / ROTATION

TEAMCHANGES FROM GAMEWEEK 22PLAYERS WHO KEPT
THEIR PLACES (+ MINS)		OTHER
PLAYERS (+ MINS)
Manchester City4Donnarumma (90), Lewis (90), Khusanov (90), Alleyne (90), Haaland (90), Foden (70), Rodri (62)Ait-Nouri (90), O’Reilly (90), Cherki (90), Reijnders (90), Marmoush (20)

ANOTHER 90 MINUTES FOR HAALAND…

A week after calling Erling Haaland (£15.1m) “exhausted”, Pep Guardiola had the chance to manage the Norwegian’s minutes in the Arctic Circle. Omar Marmoush (£8.3m) was back in the Manchester City squad after the end of the Africa Cup of Nations, and ready for game-time of some variety.

And yet… another 90 minutes for Haaland. Not only was Marmoush benched, but when he did emerge, he replaced Phil Foden (£8.6m) and not the Norwegian.

City’s frustrated-looking number nine seemed again like he was running on empty, although Haaland being Haaland, there were still opportunities: a big back-post set-piece chance that he failed to make contact with and a snap shot from 12 yards that he’d usually bury.

“I take full responsibility, together with Rodri, Gigi [Donnarumma] you know, Tijjani, us experienced players. I don’t want to blame anyone, but we need to take more responsibility because in the end, it’s not good enough.

“I don’t want to speak about how I feel [physically] or whatever. I do my best whenever I’m on the pitch. I’m on the pitch quite often because we play a ridiculous amount of games. So, I try to do my best. That’s my job. And I try to get ready for the next game because now in the end, another game is in four days. So, we have to try to recover again.” – Erling Haaland

FPL’s leading points-scorer cited the “ridiculous” volume of games above. What are the odds on a Haaland rest this weekend, then, with next Wednesday’s tie against Galatasaray unexpectedly a must-win match?

Above: City did have their chances on Tuesday, with Haaland’s two aforementioned opportunities and a Max Alleyne header from a corner their clearest openings

…AND ANOTHER EARLY SUB FOR FODEN

Foden’s pitch-time in Gameweek 23 is even more questionable.

A half-time substitution in the Manchester derby (which had nothing to do with a broken hand) was followed by a 70th-minute withdrawal on Tuesday. Foden was the only City player to come off in Bodo.

His performances have tailed off badly since the New Year, not that he’s alone. Could it be more mental fatigue, given his much-vaunted physical condition? Either way, there are some big question marks for Gameweek 23. If we’re assuming Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) and Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) – unused in and ineligible for Tuesday’s game – are brought back into the side against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Rayan Cherki (£6.7m) is arguably deserving of a place after two goals in the last week, then does Foden miss out?

Cherki was one of the few to come out of the Bodo match with much credit. It wasn’t just his (deflected) goal but his willingness to show for the ball. The Frenchman created a match-high four chances, too.

TIME FOR GUEHI

One of the first names on the teamsheet this weekend, surely, is Marc Guehi (£5.3m).

Max Alleyne‘s (£4.5m) race is almost certainly run now. A half-time exit on Saturday was followed by lapses for Bodo’s opening two strikes.

City’s defence on Tuesday consisted of two 20-year-olds, a 21-year-old and a 24-year-old. Rico Lewis (£4.6m), in midfield, is 21. While Guehi is still only 25, he’s got 150+ Premier League appearances and 26 England caps under his belt. The experience and leadership that the injured Ruben Dias (£5.6m) and Josko Gvardiol (£6.0m) brought looks like it’s being missed at present.

Ait-Nouri and O’Reilly – who assisted Cherki with some fine footwork – were praised after the match. No one, indeed, came in for any criticism. Remember, though, that Guardiola will nearly always publicly defend his players while saying something different behind closed doors. He is, to the media, basically Ozamataz Buckshank after a loss.

“I think Rayan Ait-Nouri was excellent. The second half or the last half an hour from Nico O’Reilly was excellent. The players who were outside, and I think Tijjani and Phil and the other one, they have good moments during the game.” – Pep Guardiola

Guardiola at least acknowledged the problems at the back. Guehi, and Matheus Nunes (£5.5m), if he’s over his illness, surely come in on Saturday.

“The back four always give you consistency and right now we are missing that.” – Pep Guardiola

Above: Rayan Ait-Nouri started at right-back on Tuesday, with Nico O’Reilly returning to left-back

Rodri (£6.3m) has to cop some blame for the defensive showing, having been sent off for two bookable offences. He was well off the pace, although he was often left alone as Foden and Tijjani Reijnders (£5.2m) bombed forward. You’d imagine Bernardo Silva (£6.2m) – suspended in Europe – comes back in alongside Rodri to shore up the midfield on Saturday, furthering the possibility that it’s Cherki v Foden for one spot.

ANOTHER TWO GAMES?

The “ridiculous” number of games could be added to.

Had City won in Bodo, they’d have been almost home and hosed and in the last 16. After defeat, they’re in real danger of needing to progress through a play-off (for teams finishing 9th-24th) to reach the knockout rounds. Even a win next Wednesday might not be enough to seal automatic qualification.

The play-off matches would be contested on either side of Gameweek 27:

76 Comments
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Have 3 FTs. Which seems best?

    A: Minteh + O'Reilly -> Enzo + Senesi (bench Rogers)
    B: O'Reilly -> Chalobah (start Minteh/Rogers)
    C: Give O'Reilly one last hurrah, start one of Minteh/Rogers and roll 3 FTs.

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      C.

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Cheers. Which of the two fkers to start though?

      Open Controls
      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        R

        Open Controls
    4. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    A switch from Haaland to Salah could be fruitful for those looking to take a risk

    Didn’t think I’d say that this season. Or even both to have the captaincy option, and omitting Saka and Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. z13
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Let's not get too far, I'm thinking the good way to catch up would be to rotate captaincy between Bruno, Gabriel and Haaland.

        Open Controls
        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Also a wise option. Salah is the ultimate differential. A lot of hype for Palmer but only a matter of time before Salah is mentioned

          Open Controls
      • JBG
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Tbf neither of those premiums, besides Haaland at the start, have been any good this season.

        Open Controls
      • Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I’m watching Salah with a view to having the big 2. Can’t bring myself to sell Haaland given the ownership, but the captaincy is up for grabs from now on.

        Open Controls
      • Craigsimpson
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Have you watched salah / Liverpool recently?

        Open Controls
    2. tbos83
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Ok to roll, or would you make a move? (1ft)

      Roefs
      Gabriel Chalobah Rodon
      Foden Saka Rogers Rice
      Haaland(c) Thiago Raul

      Dubravka E.Le Fee Dorgu Keane*

      Open Controls
      1. Dubem_FC
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Roll. But tight between ELF and Raul.

        Open Controls
    3. Dubem_FC
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Raya Dub
      Robinson Guehi Chalobah Gabriel (Potter)
      Saka Foden Cherki Gruno (Cunha)
      Haaland Thiago (Fraser).

      Got 2 FTs. Save or??

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Unfortunately, there's no mention of where the fixtures may move if the teams reach the EFL Cup final in the PL fixture changes for March.

      The only mention is, "Subject to possible EFL Cup final participation on 22 March."

      https://www.premierleague.com/en/news/4556242?utm_source=x&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=march_fixtures

      Open Controls
    5. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Rolling this week, but next week it’ll be O’Reilly > Chalobah & either Gordon or Cunha > Enzo

      Losing Cunha means I get Munoz for vdB in 26.
      Losing Gordon means I have to go cheaper (sub 5m prob)

      Whichever mid I keep has to last me until dead end 31.

      So in short
      A:- Gordon > Enzo
      B:- Cunha > Enzo

      Pickford
      Gab O”Reilly Alderete
      Foden Gordon Bruno Wilson
      Ekitike Haaland Thiago

      Dub Cunha JPvH vdB.

      Open Controls
      1. MJF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Palace are a total mess I am not sure Munoz is gonna be worth it.

        Open Controls
        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          It’ll be fun if it works though.

          Open Controls
      2. MJF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I would probably flog Cunha first, at least Gordon plays at home and has pens. Cunha with the worst fixture in Europe next.

        Open Controls
        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Gordon feels like the one to hang onto, but these are for 24. Benching Cunha this week. Thank you.

          Open Controls
    6. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Bench one:

      A) Tarkowski (LEE)
      B) Guehi (WOL)
      C) Chalobah (cpa)
      D) Rogers (new)

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 7 Years
        57 mins ago

        D reluctantly

        Open Controls
      2. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        just now

        B. city can't keep CS

        Open Controls
    7. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Isn't the Wolves fixture this week the perfect opportunity for People to give Haaland a breather?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Yeah, got options with Marmoush back and Foden can do a job as false 9 potentially

        Open Controls
      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        33 mins ago

        City have been dropping points left, right and centre. Doubt the bald fraud will risk dropping more points, given Wolves have been doing well lately.

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          One of the reasons they are dropping points is that Haaland has been gash. He should be dropped

          Open Controls
      3. Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        Would not surprise me one bit. If I had him I’d be capping Semenyo I think.

        Open Controls
    8. BlzE_94
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      GTG? Any transfer recommendations? Have I benched the right players?

      Sanchez
      Gabriel Timber Chalobah
      B.Fernandes Rice Gakpo Enzo
      Haaland Watkins Thiago

      Dubravka Wilson Frimpong Alderete

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Hmmmm… I would want to play Wilson (BHA) this GW perhaps for Rice or Gakpo

        Open Controls
        1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Agree, I would find a way for Wilson to play

          Open Controls
    9. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Football Friends,
      Which one to play? In ordinary circumstances it would be Foden but right now his form is utterly miserable

      1. Foden (WOL)
      2. Wilson (BHA)
      3. Garner (LEE)

      Barring any spectacular haul this is the end of the road for Foden in my team

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Agreed but Foden is either 1 point this week or 15 points

        Open Controls
      2. Raoul Nogues
          just now

          Wilson

          Open Controls
      3. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        What are Foden owners doing? Tasty fixture but minutes could be anything between 0 and 90.

        And form is between 0-1/10.

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          51 mins ago

          Waiting for the press conference first. See if Guardiola says anything about his hand injury and resting him

          Open Controls
          1. BobbyDoesNotLook
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Yep. I have a feeling we don't get anything concrete from Pep which is why I am thinking "already".

            Would love to move him on after getting zero returns but before Wolves it cannot feel anything but a wrong timing.

            Open Controls
        2. JBG
          • 7 Years
          51 mins ago

          I'd say it's more likely to be anything between 5 and 65mins.

          Open Controls
          1. BobbyDoesNotLook
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I agree. I was just lazy with my scale 😀

            Open Controls
        3. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          29 mins ago

          Giving him one more week. Any obvious pressers may change the scenario though.

          Open Controls
      4. Joyce1998
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        A- Sanchez, Saliba, Andersen, Rogers, Bruno G

        or

        B- Raya, Chalobah, Cash, Semenyo, Enzo

        Open Controls
        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 6 Years
          22 mins ago

          Assuming you’ve got Gab, then B all day long.

          Open Controls
          1. Joyce1998
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Yeah deffo got Gab, season keeper haha

            Open Controls
        2. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Maybe B although I don't like Raya

          Open Controls
      5. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        58 mins ago

        City with highest projected goals and best fixture on paper.....their most inform player surely a shoe in for captaincy ?

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Semenyo?

          Open Controls
          1. Yes Ndidi
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            They haven’t got any other in form players.

            Open Controls
          2. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 7 Years
            just now

            yes plus almost guaranteed mins

            Open Controls
      6. paulojdsc
        • 6 Years
        46 mins ago

        So O'Reilly will start ou no?

        Open Controls
        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Pep says maybe, maybe not. I’m working on the basis that he starts.

          Open Controls
      7. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 9 Years
        38 mins ago

        Play 1 of each:
        A) Wilson (BHA)
        B) DCL (eve)

        X) VdV (bur)
        Y Tarko (LEE)

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          AY

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Probably

            Open Controls
      8. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        Would you do VVD to Chalo this week?
        Just it means -4 to move: Ekitike to mid next week or Saka Potts to Rice Enzo.
        Thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 min ago

          Lose vvd ,I think he's a yard slower this season

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            just now

            You are right, just considering where it leave me with transfer options going forward

            Open Controls
        2. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I'd just play VVD if needed

          Open Controls
      9. Vasshin
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        Hypothetical question:

        1. How long are you going to hold Haaland if Salah gets brace today?

        2. If haaland blanks in the weekend and salah gets brace today and the weekend?

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          I already got Ekitike for their good fixtures...

          Open Controls
          1. Pep Roulette
            • 8 Years
            just now

            This

            Open Controls
        2. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Both big ifs aren't they? Do you remember his form pre afcon? Have you seen them just not winning home games against Burnley, Leeds etc

          Open Controls
      10. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        23 mins ago

        A or B? Please.

        A) Tark and Muki
        B) Guehi and Alder

        Open Controls
        1. Raoul Nogues
            9 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          • Atimis
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            Very close imo, Tark with xMins assured

            Open Controls
          • Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            A. I'm biased though because I own them

            Open Controls
        2. Pep Roulette
          • 8 Years
          21 mins ago

          https://x.com/i/status/2013963477229224270

          Will surely start him in my team but looking elsewhere for captaincy now

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            Between Thiago and Wirtz then for me

            Open Controls
          2. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            Who is this City Chief?

            Open Controls
            1. Mother Farke
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Big Halo fan or so I've heard.

              Open Controls
            2. Sir Michael Taker
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Just a guess this far out. Not saying it won't happen as blatantly something has to change, they've been very bad and doing the same thing over and over being stupidity and all that. You defend as a team and when the one doing that from the front is fatigued (apparently) you've got problems

              Open Controls
          3. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Why on earth would city start this side when they know it's a MUST win. Also I have never heard of predicted line ups so early before a gw. I am not dismissing this but totally but it seems like fake news imo

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Blow-In
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              It’s not too unrealistic considering Haalands comments and Dorgu and Semenyo fully rested midweek

              Open Controls
        3. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          Captain Semen yo?

          Open Controls
        4. Joyce1998
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Hows she looking?
          wc draft

          Kelleher
          Gabriel, Timber, Chalobah
          Palmer, Bruno F, Semenyo, Rice, Enzo
          Haaland, Thiago

          Dubravka, Reinildo, Mane, Dorgu

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            just now

            V nice

            Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.