Scout Notes

FPL notes: Rests for Gabriel + Rice… but 90 mins for Saka

21 January 2026 167 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Having already looked back on Manchester City’s surprise defeat in Norway, we now reflect on better nights for the two north London clubs.

RESULT

ArsenalInter Milan (a)3-1 winJesus x2, GyokeresTimber, Trossard, Saka
Tottenham HotspurBorussia Dortmund (h)2-0 winRomero, SolankeOdobert x2

SELECTION / ROTATION

TEAMCHANGES FROM GAMEWEEK 22PLAYERS WHO KEPT
THEIR PLACES (+ MINS)		OTHER
PLAYERS (+ MINS)
Arsenal7Raya (90), Saliba (90), Zubimendi (90), Timber (64)Lewis-Skelly (90), Merino (90), Saka (90), Trossard (79), Jesus (75), Mosquera (75), Eze (64), White (26), Rice (26), Gabriel (15), Gyokeres (15), Martinelli (11)
Tottenham Hotspur5Vicario (90), Romero (90), Porro (90), Odobert (90), Xavi (90), Gray (90)Danso (90), Udogie (90), Spence (90), Solanke (70), Bergvall (62), Byfield (28), Kolo Muani (20)

BREATHERS FOR GABRIEL + RICE… BUT NOT SAKA

After four successive starts in 10 days, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.8m) got a welcome breather in Milan.

The Brazilian stopper was one of seven players to make way from the Gameweek 22 line-up as Mikel Arteta shuffled his pack for a match that meant little by kick-off. Manchester City’s defeat earlier in the evening had ensured the Gunners’ progression to the last 16.

Declan Rice (£7.4m) was also limited to substitute duty, while Jurrien Timber (£6.3m) was spared after an hour or so.

All looks rosy for those players, then, ahead of Gameweek 23. In a further boost to Rice, he was booked last night, so he definitely sits out Matchday 8 of the Champions League.

But what about Bukayo Saka (£10.1m)? Benched in two of the last three Gameweeks, he was handed the full 90 minutes in the San Siro.

The good thing is that it’s a Tuesday-Sunday turnaround this week, not the Wednesday-Saturday schedule that resulted in Saka’s benching at the City Ground.

Surely Arteta starts Saka at home to a newly buoyant Manchester United, especially with a now confirmed dead rubber against Kairat Almaty beyond it? Over to you, Mikel…

“We played the fourth consecutive game away from home in four different competitions in 12 days, I think it was. So it’s crazy, in the manner that we’ve done it. We’ve been able to do that because we have rotated, because players feel important, players are fit to play when it’s needed.” – Mikel Arteta

SAKA IMPRESSES AS JESUS STAKES A CLAIM

Saka certainly impressed in Milan.

He was a livewire down the Inter left, having a team-best five shots. A couple of breakaway efforts represented his best chances, one blocked by a last-ditch tackle and the other parried away.

And he bagged the kind of jammy assist that his owners would kill for in FPL. After Saka trod on the ball on a counter-attack, substitute Viktor Gyokeres (£8.7m) pounced to curl in a decisive third goal for the Gunners.

Gabriel Rice

Just about stealing the limelight, and the Man of the Match award, from Saka was Gabriel Jesus (£6.4m).

The Brazilian notched two opportunistic strikes, reacting quickest to a mishit Timber shot and a Leandro Trossard (£6.9m) header that hit the bar. Could he even challenge Gyokeres for a start in Gameweek 23?

“I think he deserves the Man of the Match award, not only for the goals [but] for all the work that he’s done.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Rice

It wasn’t totally comfortable at the back, but then it wasn’t expected to be. Inter have a strong home record, while five of the Gunners’ XI were not what you would call first choices.

Cristhian Mosquera (£5.3m) performed admirably at centre-half. His availability should ensure a rest next Wednesday for at least one of Gabriel or William Saliba (£6.0m).

“Mosquera is supposed to be another two weeks before coming back, but the medical staff and the sports scientists, they’ve done incredibly well with him to work every single hour to give him the chance to play. Today he had to play against top strikers, I think he’s done an incredible job.” – Mikel Arteta

BUYING TIME?

A job-saving win or merely delaying the inevitable?

A surprisingly excellent performance from Spurs saw them boss Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. The Lilywhites were well on top, and 1-0 up, even before Daniel Svensson’s first-half red card.

A slightly different set-up from Thomas Frank saw Spurs line up in a 4-2-3-1 on paper but function more like a 3-4-3 at times, with Destiny Udogie (£4.3m) operating as a third centre-half. Djed Spence (£4.3m), on the teamsheet as a left-winger, and Pedro Porro (£5.2m) were therefore effectively wing-backs.

Tactics aside, it was a display full of the energy and attacking ambition that has been lacking of late.

Like Udogie, we also saw a first post-injury start for Dominic Solanke (£7.2m). It was a promising, defence-occupying display from the striker, too, although his goal was of the lucky variety.

“Destiny, he was definitely one of the ones I was talking about yesterday. We were constantly talking about, ‘Should we swap him in or not?’ But he was sometimes bombarding forward. I was thinking, ‘Oh no, Dest, please, come on, calm now. Be a little bit clever.’ But very nice. Dom is the one that is normally a physical beast, but he’s been out for so long. It means something. He gave everything, and I think he gave so much to the team.” – Thomas Frank

After registering three shots against both Bournemouth and West Ham United, Cristian Romero (£5.0m) did exactly the same against Dortmund. And like Saturday, he scored, too, this time turning home the lively Wilson Odobert‘s (£5.3m) low cross.

But do we trust the Lilywhites to go and do it again this weekend? Do we heck. Promising displays against PSG and Slavia Praha in the last two European fixtures were followed by dismal league defeats.

Even if Spurs go and produce something at Turf Moor, they’ve got the following awful run beyond it:

On the fitness front, Lucas Bergvall (£5.2m) was forced off with a contact injury. Xavi Simons (£6.5m) also played 90 minutes with a swollen ankle; it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him rested on Saturday.

Spurs at least get Conor Gallagher (£5.5m) and Micky van de Ven (£4.6m), amongst others, back from ineligibility and suspension this weekend.

  1. F4L
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    5 PL sides in top 8 heading into the last matchday. unreal

    Open Controls
  2. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Horrible choice, but Thiaw, Timber or Mane this week (assuming Bruno G not playing)?

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      timber

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Timber

      Open Controls
    3. Bleh
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Bruno G isn't playing??

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Subbed off tonight with an ankle injury

        Awaiting more info, but this is Howe...

        Open Controls
        1. Bleh
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Ah so unlucky. He was doing so well as well.

          Open Controls
  3. JBG
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Also, this pretty much kills people's hopes/plans about replacing Haaland with Salah.

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      i thought salah looked really hungry today, just lacked that bit of quality, good workrate. idk, too soon to write him off for this season imo, his positioning today got him so close to the goal with frimpong outside providing the width

wirtz looks the one though for now, top performance again

      wirtz looks the one though for now, top performance again

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        *the one being if you want a liverpool attacker

        Open Controls
      2. JBG
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        This was pretty much a typical Salah performance this season.

        Open Controls
      3. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        33 mins ago

        Seriously? He's always been a lefty, but at least he used to occasionally try with his right. That horrible effort tonight was screaming for a right foot. The pathetic header when he was offside anyway, was almost as bad. He's finished at this level, they should've let him go when they had the chance.

        Open Controls
        1. Bleh
          • 9 Years
          21 mins ago

          He's been back 5 minutes, chill

          Open Controls
          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            13 mins ago

            He's been cackling all season. Get real

            Open Controls
            1. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              2 mins ago

              Autocorrect from cack. What even is cackling? Even the witches must be lolling at him.

              Open Controls
          2. JBG
            • 7 Years
            12 mins ago

            Tbf he was off playing Basketball, so coming back to Football must be difficult, yes.

            Open Controls
            1. Bleh
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Standards are high when you're great I guess.

              Open Controls
  4. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Please:

    Raya
    Gabriel, Chalobah, Cash
    Saka, Bruno, Foden, Rogers, Wilson
    Haaland, Thiago

    Dúbravka / Mukiele, Heaven, Guiu

    A. Saka to Rice
    B. Foden to Semenyo/Enzo
    C. Saka to Rice, Foden to Palmer (- 4)
    D. Raya to Roefs, Foden to Rice (- 4)
    E. Hold

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      E. Easier with 2 FTs and more info

      Open Controls
      1. DALEDOBACK
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        This. Feel like Saka will score on Sunday

        Open Controls
  5. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Hold off with VVD to Chalo this week? More flexibility with 2FTs?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pool and Chelsea CS odds are really similar.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Don't think either will keep a CS, but maybe VVD will (finally) score.

        Open Controls
  6. Bleh
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Which keeper to start?

    A. Sanchez - CRY (H)
    B. Dubravka - TOT (H)

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      My mistake, Sanchez is playing Palace away

      Open Controls
    2. tbos83
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  7. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Who to play this week?
    A) Bowen (SUN)
    B) Gordon (avl)

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      B. On pens

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        If he's on pitch, new get a pen when he's off!

Gordon owner

        Gordon owner

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          True. I think Villa can be got at without McGinn though too, and Sunderland are hard to score against.

          Open Controls
    3. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      A security

      Open Controls
  8. DALEDOBACK
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Dub
    O Reilly Gabriel Alderete
    Foden Rogers Saka Rice
    Ekitike Haaland Thiago

    Verb Konate Miley Rodon

    Any thoughts on this lot appreciated....

    3FT, 1.9 in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. DALEDOBACK
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Leaning towards holding btw, gain more info

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah, probably hold. Your defence doesn't look great, though, and who knows if Foden will start.

      Open Controls
  9. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Sod it i will just buy everyone.

    Sanchez Dubravka
    Gabriel Timber Chalobah Tarkowksi Guehi
    Rice Bruno F Semenyo Wirtz Enzo
    Haaland Thiago Kroupi

    Open Controls
  10. sandman58
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    I spent 4 points on Sunday but have now decided to wildcard....do I get the minus 4 points back or not?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.