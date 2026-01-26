Scout Notes

FPL notes: Palmer + Bruno G injury latest, Enzo in the ’10’

26 January 2026 147 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Two more Sunday matches to recap now, as we look back on Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea and Newcastle United 0-2 Aston Villa, including injury updates on Cole Palmer (£10.4m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£7.3m).

PALMER INJURY LATEST

Palmer was a notable absentee for Chelsea on Sunday, having previously missed his team’s UEFA Champions League victory over Pafos in midweek.

Liam Rosenior told Sky Sports that Palmer had “a little niggle” in his thigh.

“Unfortunately for us, Cole is not quite right for this one. I’ve said before that we want to make sure that every player is at 100% and there is no use risking players in January for what we want to achieve. He has a little niggle in his thigh and is not quite at 100% but he’s got a chance for Wednesday. Hopefully he is back for then.” – Liam Rosenior on Cole Palmer

Chelsea have a potentially must-win Champions League encounter against Napoli on Wednesday, so we’ll hear from Rosenior again before then.

ESTEVAO SUPERB, ENZO PEN

In the absence of Palmer, Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) started in the No 10 position at Selhurst Park, with Estevao (£6.4m) and Pedro Neto (£7.1m) on the flanks.

The central midfield spot left vacant by Enzo was filled by Andrey Santos (£4.5m), who sometimes moved into the defensive line, a role he’s previously fulfilled for Rosenior at Strasbourg.

In their first Premier League away game under Rosenior, Estevao and Joao Pedro (£7.2m) put Chelsea on course for the three points, before Enzo stepped up to convert a contentious second-half penalty.

After scoring and providing an assist, Estevao was praised by his manager post-match:

“He is a player with special abilities, special talent. He’s been ill but every time he’s been on the pitch so far with me he’s been outstanding. Off the pitch, I know his family are here with him and the club have worked really hard to help him settle. I also know Andrey Santos and Joao Pedro have helped him settle into this country. On the pitch, with any 18-year-old, you have to manage his minutes, and manage the games which you think are the right moments for him to have an impact. I’ll keep doing that because I want him to have an outstanding season, and I want him to have an outstanding career as well.” – Liam Rosenior on Estevao

As for Pedro, he led the line at Selhurst Park and has now produced 20 points in his last two matches. With some excellent fixtures ahead (WHU/wol/LEE/BUR), the Brazilian is the third-most transferred-in player so far this week. However, with Liam Delap (£6.2m) lurking and a busy schedule ahead, there is a degree of week-to-week uncertainty surrounding his minutes.

MUNOZ + SARR RETURN… BUT PALACE’S MISERABLE RUN CONTINUES

Palace could once again call upon Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) and Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) on Sunday, but their poor form continued, even if the scoreline didn’t really reflect the match.

A late goal from Chris Richards (£4.4m) was nothing more than a consolation for Oliver Glasner’s side, who had previously seen wantaway forward Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) squander his 17th big chance of the season.

Sarr was wasteful too, though his case is arguably more understandable given his recent absence at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Should Palace regain some form, both Munoz and Sarr are likely to attract interest, particularly with back-to-back home matches against Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers next month.

Adam Wharton (£5.0m), meanwhile, will miss Gameweek 24 due to his dismissal for two yellow cards.

HOWE ON BRUNO G

Bruno Guimaraes missed out for Newcastle on Sunday after coming off with an ankle issue in the 3-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in midweek.

Eddie Howe is hopeful he will be fit for Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Paris.

“We don’t think it’s too bad but not good enough for today. We hope he can be fit for our next game in midweek [PSG].” – Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes

Lewis Miley (£4.5m) consequently replaced the Brazilian in central midfield, but Bruno “was a big miss”, as Newcastle’s difficulties without him continued. Indeed, the Magpies have remarkably never won a Premier League match without their captain in the starting XI since his debut in 2022.

In a further blow, Joelinton (£5.9m) limped off with a groin issue, another concern with six of Newcastle’s next seven matches in all competitions on the road.

As for the on-pitch action, Newcastle generated chances worth 2.06 expected goals (xG) but failed to find the net.

Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) and Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) had difficulty influencing the game from wide areas, while Yoane Wissa (£7.3m) was often left isolated up top, leading to the substitution of the latter two shortly after the hour mark.

Lewis Hall (£5.3m), meanwhile, looks set to lose his defensive contribution (DefCon) points later tonight:

BUENDIA + WATKINS STRIKE, TIELEMANS INJURY

Emiliano Buendia (£5.3m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) both scored for Villa on Sunday, as Unai Emery’s men ended their long wait for a win at St James’ Park.

After a lively start where both Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) and Nick Pope (£5.1m) were tested, Buendia found the net with a lovely dipping strike from outside the box, having received the ball from Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) 30 yards out.

Watkins then sealed the victory late on when he headed home substitute Lucas Digne’s (£4.5m) delivery.

The England international may soon face increased competition from Tammy Abraham; however, he racked up four shots in Gameweek 23 and found himself in countless excellent positions, with some very decent fixtures on the horizon.

As for Rogers, he produced 13 DefCons, the most he’s managed in a match all season.

Youri Tielemans (£5.9m), meanwhile, was forced off in the 75th minute due to an apparent ankle injury.

With Boubacar Kamara (£4.9m) and John McGinn (£5.4m) already sidelined, any potential absence would be keenly felt, even with Amadou Onana (£4.8m) impressing on Sunday and Ross Barkley (£4.8m) due back from injury soon.

“It was his ankle. Hopefully not a lot, but we must check him with the doctor and wait. I can’t say anything more.” – Unai Emery

147 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ask Yourself
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Which move to fund Bruno in ? x

    A) VVD > Senesi
    B) Ekitike > Joao Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      What a top post

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        42 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    2. G Banger
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I was looking at B in isolation (although somewhat concerned about a lurking Delap). Could be a good move if you wtill have a WC

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      A and I'm considering the same move to fund Cunha to Bruno

      Open Controls
  2. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Wildcard this lot, would like to get rid of a few Raya, VVD, Ekitike etc

    Raya
    Gabriel, VVD, Chalobah
    Bruno, Enzo, Rice, Rogers
    Haaland, Thiago, Ekitike

    Dubravka, Garner, Andersen, Rodon

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      Very similar to my team that I wildcarded to a couple of weeks ago and it’s been doing well I’d hold off personally

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. G Banger
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      See mine below, I was looking to WC but just had a really strong week, maybe hold and assess

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      39 mins ago

      VvD > Dorgu for free if fit and that team can hold off on WC imo.

      Open Controls
    5. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      Lord, no. Lovely midfield, decent defence and fwds. Barely needs a transfer!

      Open Controls
    6. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Great team!
      Move VVD.

      Open Controls
    7. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      22 mins ago

      No way

      Open Controls
  3. G Banger
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Had a pretty good week, only have 1FT, not really sure what to do with this lot:

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel O'Reilly Lacroix
    Rogers Saka Rice Semenyo
    Etikite Haaland

    (Dubravka Kroupi Hall Gudmonson)

    a) Defense move: Lacroix => (up to 5.4mil)
    b) Midfield move: Saka => Bruno / Mbuemo
    c) Forward move: Etikite => Pedro / Tiago
    d) WC
    e) Roll

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      38 mins ago

      I'm WC'ing this one.

      The midfield isn't good enough. You only have 1 FT, 0 United, 0 Chelsea.

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Saka to Bruno and this team is completely fine.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Crush
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        This.

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    3. Wag the Drog
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. I have no Wirtz
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Thoughts on this WC?

      Roefs Dub
      Gabriel Tarkowski Thiaw Chalobah Collins
      Rice Semenyo BrunoF Mbeumo Enzo
      Haaland Watkins JP

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Who do you bench every week with that front 8?

        I'd sell either Watkins or JP for Mane and then use the money to upgrade the defense.

        Open Controls
        1. I have no Wirtz
            33 mins ago

            I am spooked by flags all season. Don’t mind having a really strong first bench.

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              29 mins ago

              Your defense minds. Instead of Tark + Thiaw you could have Timber + Guehi

              Open Controls
              1. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                15 mins ago

                Tark is better than Timber

                Open Controls
        2. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          49 mins ago

          With how this season is progressing in terms of price and how easy it is to get good picks without foregoing essentials, I think this is a good team. Normally Id agree with Camzy that you should not have such an expensive 8th attacker and its a waste of money.. But this season Im not so sure. Having the ability to really rotate hard and play very strong fixtures across the board in every GW is certainly valuable.

          Open Controls
          1. I have no Wirtz
              2 mins ago

              Thank you!

              Open Controls
        3. Wag the Drog
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          A)Wirtz > Enzo
          B)Ekitike > Pedro

          Sanchez
          Chalobah-Timber-O'Reily-VdV-Anderson
          Wirtz-Rice-Wilson-Rogers-Bruno
          Ekitike-Halaand-DCL

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            30 mins ago

            You can't do B because you would be too many CHE.

            I prefer O'reilly > Gabriel as your 2nd transfer anyway.

            Open Controls
            1. Wag the Drog
              • 14 Years
              7 mins ago

              Have just 2 chelsea now, asking a or b

              Open Controls
              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                1 min ago

                A

                Open Controls
        4. jonnybhoy
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          What to do? 1FT 2.2ITB.

          Sanchez
          Gabriel Timber Alderete Dorgu
          Bruno F Saka Wilson Enzo
          Haaland Ekitike

          Dubravka Bruno G Gudmundsson Guiu

          A) Bruno G to Mbeumo
          B) Wildcard
          C) Rolll

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            22 mins ago

            A. The team doesn't need a WC as long as Dorgu is fit.

            Open Controls
            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              This

              Open Controls
        5. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          49 mins ago

          Everton CS would be great tonight as a Pickford and Tarkowski owner

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            9 mins ago

            Everton CS would end of my season

            Open Controls
        6. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          41 mins ago

          Who to get?

          A) Raul to JP for free this week
          B) Raul to Mane for free to fund King to Enzo or Semenyo for -4 or get the mid next GW

          Front 8 are:
          Rice, Bruno F, Rogers, Wilson, King,
          Haaland, Etikite, Raul

          Open Controls
          1. Under my Cucurella
            • 10 Years
            32 mins ago

            I'd lean towards B but wait till next week for the mid

            Open Controls
        7. Under my Cucurella
          • 10 Years
          33 mins ago

          When can we expect more news on the Dorgu injury?

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            29 mins ago

            Friday?

            Open Controls
            1. Under my Cucurella
              • 10 Years
              25 mins ago

              That's my fear. Was hoping there's a chance of a leak sooner.

              I have 0.1 spare to afford Cunha VVD > Bruno Senesi but I'm less sure of the move if Dorgu is out as Cunha could start and I'd have to start Collins or Andersen for Dorgu. Would you still do that move before being priced out and chance it?

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 8 Years
                22 mins ago

                Playing VVD this week not the end of the world as Newcastle are really struggling atm.

                Open Controls
                1. Under my Cucurella
                  • 10 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  True. I just don't want to go without Bruno for much longer and he's my best route there I think

                  Open Controls
                  1. Under my Cucurella
                    • 10 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Would still have the same dilemma as above as well if Dorgu doesn't start

                    Open Controls
        8. Rockayez
            31 mins ago

            Bit of a dilemma whether to WC or not this week, I feel my squad needs 4-5 replacements to capitalise on in-form players. Current squad is:

            Roefs
            Chalobah; Timber; Gabriel
            Enzo; Garner; Wilson; Rogers; Saka
            Ekitike; Haaland

            [Pope; VDV; Alderete; Flemming]

            I'm considering replacing Timber, VDV, Alderete with Guehi; Senesi; Tark. Switch Saka for BFernandes. Switch Pope for Pickford or Kelleher depending on budget (and appetite for tripling up on Everton!). And then Watkins and one of Mane or Evanilson for Flemming and Ekitike.

            Am I mad?! Should I just battle on with the current squad? It's not terrible per se, but it's been fairly low-scoring and I don't feel it's best placed to take advantage of teams with favourable fixtures.

            Open Controls
            1. Under my Cucurella
              • 10 Years
              22 mins ago

              I think you can hold WC with this squad. How many FT do you have? Bruno is the priority I think

              Open Controls
              1. Rockayez
                  2 mins ago

                  Thanks, sorry should have clarified: 1FT and £2.5m itb

                  Open Controls
              2. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                10 mins ago

                Just bin Saka for Bruno and your team is more than good..

                You will always be in the situation where you "need 4-5 replacement to capitalize on in-form players" which is just another way of saying that you want to pick the players who scored last week.

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.