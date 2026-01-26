FPL notes: Palmer + Bruno G injury latest, Enzo in the ’10’

Two more Sunday matches to recap now, as we look back on Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea and Newcastle United 0-2 Aston Villa, including injury updates on Cole Palmer (£10.4m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£7.3m).

PALMER INJURY LATEST

Palmer was a notable absentee for Chelsea on Sunday, having previously missed his team’s UEFA Champions League victory over Pafos in midweek.

Liam Rosenior told Sky Sports that Palmer had “a little niggle” in his thigh.

“Unfortunately for us, Cole is not quite right for this one. I’ve said before that we want to make sure that every player is at 100% and there is no use risking players in January for what we want to achieve. He has a little niggle in his thigh and is not quite at 100% but he’s got a chance for Wednesday. Hopefully he is back for then.” – Liam Rosenior on Cole Palmer

Chelsea have a potentially must-win Champions League encounter against Napoli on Wednesday, so we’ll hear from Rosenior again before then.

ESTEVAO SUPERB, ENZO PEN

In the absence of Palmer, Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) started in the No 10 position at Selhurst Park, with Estevao (£6.4m) and Pedro Neto (£7.1m) on the flanks.

The central midfield spot left vacant by Enzo was filled by Andrey Santos (£4.5m), who sometimes moved into the defensive line, a role he’s previously fulfilled for Rosenior at Strasbourg.

In their first Premier League away game under Rosenior, Estevao and Joao Pedro (£7.2m) put Chelsea on course for the three points, before Enzo stepped up to convert a contentious second-half penalty.

After scoring and providing an assist, Estevao was praised by his manager post-match:

“He is a player with special abilities, special talent. He’s been ill but every time he’s been on the pitch so far with me he’s been outstanding. Off the pitch, I know his family are here with him and the club have worked really hard to help him settle. I also know Andrey Santos and Joao Pedro have helped him settle into this country. On the pitch, with any 18-year-old, you have to manage his minutes, and manage the games which you think are the right moments for him to have an impact. I’ll keep doing that because I want him to have an outstanding season, and I want him to have an outstanding career as well.” – Liam Rosenior on Estevao

As for Pedro, he led the line at Selhurst Park and has now produced 20 points in his last two matches. With some excellent fixtures ahead (WHU/wol/LEE/BUR), the Brazilian is the third-most transferred-in player so far this week. However, with Liam Delap (£6.2m) lurking and a busy schedule ahead, there is a degree of week-to-week uncertainty surrounding his minutes.

MUNOZ + SARR RETURN… BUT PALACE’S MISERABLE RUN CONTINUES

Palace could once again call upon Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) and Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) on Sunday, but their poor form continued, even if the scoreline didn’t really reflect the match.

A late goal from Chris Richards (£4.4m) was nothing more than a consolation for Oliver Glasner’s side, who had previously seen wantaway forward Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) squander his 17th big chance of the season.

Sarr was wasteful too, though his case is arguably more understandable given his recent absence at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Should Palace regain some form, both Munoz and Sarr are likely to attract interest, particularly with back-to-back home matches against Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers next month.

Adam Wharton (£5.0m), meanwhile, will miss Gameweek 24 due to his dismissal for two yellow cards.

HOWE ON BRUNO G

Bruno Guimaraes missed out for Newcastle on Sunday after coming off with an ankle issue in the 3-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in midweek.

Eddie Howe is hopeful he will be fit for Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Paris.

“We don’t think it’s too bad but not good enough for today. We hope he can be fit for our next game in midweek [PSG].” – Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes

Lewis Miley (£4.5m) consequently replaced the Brazilian in central midfield, but Bruno “was a big miss”, as Newcastle’s difficulties without him continued. Indeed, the Magpies have remarkably never won a Premier League match without their captain in the starting XI since his debut in 2022.

In a further blow, Joelinton (£5.9m) limped off with a groin issue, another concern with six of Newcastle’s next seven matches in all competitions on the road.

As for the on-pitch action, Newcastle generated chances worth 2.06 expected goals (xG) but failed to find the net.

Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) and Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) had difficulty influencing the game from wide areas, while Yoane Wissa (£7.3m) was often left isolated up top, leading to the substitution of the latter two shortly after the hour mark.

Lewis Hall (£5.3m), meanwhile, looks set to lose his defensive contribution (DefCon) points later tonight:

BUENDIA + WATKINS STRIKE, TIELEMANS INJURY

Emiliano Buendia (£5.3m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) both scored for Villa on Sunday, as Unai Emery’s men ended their long wait for a win at St James’ Park.

After a lively start where both Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) and Nick Pope (£5.1m) were tested, Buendia found the net with a lovely dipping strike from outside the box, having received the ball from Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) 30 yards out.

Watkins then sealed the victory late on when he headed home substitute Lucas Digne’s (£4.5m) delivery.

The England international may soon face increased competition from Tammy Abraham; however, he racked up four shots in Gameweek 23 and found himself in countless excellent positions, with some very decent fixtures on the horizon.

As for Rogers, he produced 13 DefCons, the most he’s managed in a match all season.

Youri Tielemans (£5.9m), meanwhile, was forced off in the 75th minute due to an apparent ankle injury.

With Boubacar Kamara (£4.9m) and John McGinn (£5.4m) already sidelined, any potential absence would be keenly felt, even with Amadou Onana (£4.8m) impressing on Sunday and Ross Barkley (£4.8m) due back from injury soon.