FPL Gameweek 23: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

At the end of Sunday’s Gameweek 23 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up the day’s Fantasy numbers.

Here, you’ll find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Sunday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

READ MORE:

GAMEWEEK 23: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINT

GAMEWEEK 23: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE