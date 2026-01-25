Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 23: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

25 January 2026 156 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

At the end of Sunday’s Gameweek 23 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up the day’s Fantasy numbers.

Here, you’ll find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Sunday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

  • READ MORE:

GAMEWEEK 23: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINT

GAMEWEEK 23: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Arsenal2 – 3Manchester United
Newcastle United0 – 2Aston Villa
Crystal Palace1 – 3Chelsea
Brentford0 – 2Nottingham Forest
156 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Toplad
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Saka for

    A) Bruno F
    B) Mbeuno

    Thanks in advance !

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's not a close decision...

      Open Controls
    3. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Still Bruno for now

      Mbeumo could be a nice double-up

      Open Controls
  2. Flynny
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    What to do here with 1ft and 0.8m? Rank 1m.....

    Raya
    Gabriel hall alderete (andersen Richards)
    Saka bruno cherki enzo andersen
    Haaland ekiteke guiu

    A....cherki to ndiaye
    B....ekiteke out...maybe evanilson or bowen
    C....cherki and ekiteke to mbeumo and evanilson or another striker - 4

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      I quite like c

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Skipping Pedro due to rotation risk? I'd still take him over the other two options though

      Open Controls
  3. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    9 mins ago

    A) Saka to Mbeumo
    B) Miley, Ekitike to Mbeumo, Mane (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Wait one more GW and decide with 2 FTs

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Yeah, probably sensible.
        Thanks

        Open Controls
  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Wouldn't actually be a surprise for Chelsea to win in the EFL cup semi at the moment
    DGW26 not nailed on!

    Open Controls
    1. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Nah

      Arsenal at home will be too much

      Open Controls
  5. Tinmen
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Folks, have reassessed, is this worth a hit?
    Have to take a hit to get mbuemo or Bruno who I want

    Dewsbury Hall and Ekitike to
    Bruno and Kroupi

    Raya
    Gabriel Chalobah Virgil
    Rice Rogers Wilson Semenyo
    Haaaland Ekitike Thiago
    Dub O’Reilly Dewsbury Rodon

    Open Controls
  6. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    11 without a win in all comps for Palace now which considering that includes Macclesfield and some pretty bad Conference League oppo is alarming stuff. Mateta looks miles off it confidence wise, he could do with a move. Wharton head elsewhere too. Very worrying times.

    Open Controls
  7. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Μy plan was to sell Bowen for Igor Jesus but Pedro is on fire.Watkins also an option.Any thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bowen now on pens, don't mind sticking unless you need to downgrade for funds

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      Could keep for next 2

      Open Controls
    3. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Forest have signed another striker who didnt feature today plus Taiwo scored so thats 3 for 1 spot.

      Open Controls
  8. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 mins ago

    A) Pickford + Pedro
    B) Sanchez + Thiago

    I can't go Sanchez + Pedro because of the 3 Chelsea player limit and I definitely want Chalobah and Enzo.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Pickford/Sanchez + Thiago

      Open Controls
  9. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    When will DGW 26 be provisionally announced?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      Later this week at the earliest

      Open Controls
  10. abaalan
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) Ekitike + Wharton -> Kroupi + Bruno -4
    B) Thaigo + Foden -> Kroupi + Bruno -4 (save 1.5m)
    c) Foden -> Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      3

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.