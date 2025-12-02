The latest FFS Cup results + draws

The FFS Open Cup and the FFS Members Cup will continue in Gameweek 14 – and the latest results and draws can be found here.

FFS OPEN CUP

Two former champions progressed in Gameweek 13, while two bowed out.

sandgrounder narrowly made it past jwm478 by 58-54, while TFO had a more convincing 76-48 win over Boomtizzle.

HOCHOKI and Gargamel await in round three.

2EyedTurk and TH14, however, lost to Coyiii and Hilarious Pun FC by small margins.

Our then-highest-ranked manager, FPL Amateur, was hammered 77-30 by Studs Up.

Berries, who rose to 1,314th in the world last time out, is our new high flyer. Kekn.87 awaits in Gameweek 14.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Four of our former winners – Mayanyi, Gazza2000, rrcmc and Chabs – won in round one.

Gazza2000 defeated Mukkulan Reipas 71-48, Chabs saw off Francisdanielwilson on a tiebreak after a 49-all draw, rrcmc beat GaribaldiT 50-44, and Mayanyi edged MB10 44-39.

They now face Emre Can Pie, Skonto Rigga, Struijk it lucky and Stooshermadness respectively.

Fellow ex-champs Scrumper and Rossaldinho are out, however. They suffered 15-point defeats to Zampa88 and GTL.

The lowest-ranked manager in the competition, IvanGeorgiev, made it through after a 58-33 win over IanGJones.

And, just to prove the magic of the cup, our then-highest-ranked entrant, pkilleen, lost to dA4s by 53-54.

The aforementioned Berries is now our top-ranked manager. They take on CathyM in round two.

Werkself, who squeaked through in the 256th and final qualifying spot, secured a thumping 76-47 victory over Jumpers4GoalPosts, who is inside the top 20k.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 11

Round 1 – Gameweek 12

Round 2 – Gameweek 13

Round 3 – Gameweek 14

Round 4 – Gameweek 15

Round 5 – Gameweek 16

Round 6 – Gameweek 17

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 15

Round 4 – Gameweek 16

Round 5 – Gameweek 17

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher