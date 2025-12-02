The latest FFS Cup results + draws

FFS Cup

2 December 2025
The FFS Open Cup and the FFS Members Cup will continue in Gameweek 14 – and the latest results and draws can be found here.

FFS OPEN CUP

Two former champions progressed in Gameweek 13, while two bowed out.

sandgrounder narrowly made it past jwm478 by 58-54, while TFO had a more convincing 76-48 win over Boomtizzle.

HOCHOKI and Gargamel await in round three.

2EyedTurk and TH14, however, lost to Coyiii and Hilarious Pun FC by small margins.

Our then-highest-ranked manager, FPL Amateur, was hammered 77-30 by Studs Up.

Berries, who rose to 1,314th in the world last time out, is our new high flyer. Kekn.87 awaits in Gameweek 14.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Four of our former winners – Mayanyi, Gazza2000, rrcmc and Chabs – won in round one.

Gazza2000 defeated Mukkulan Reipas 71-48, Chabs saw off Francisdanielwilson on a tiebreak after a 49-all draw, rrcmc beat GaribaldiT 50-44, and Mayanyi edged MB10 44-39.

They now face Emre Can Pie, Skonto Rigga, Struijk it lucky and Stooshermadness respectively.

Fellow ex-champs Scrumper and Rossaldinho are out, however. They suffered 15-point defeats to Zampa88 and GTL.

The lowest-ranked manager in the competition, IvanGeorgiev, made it through after a 58-33 win over IanGJones.

And, just to prove the magic of the cup, our then-highest-ranked entrant, pkilleen, lost to dA4s by 53-54.

The aforementioned Berries is now our top-ranked manager. They take on CathyM in round two.

Werkself, who squeaked through in the 256th and final qualifying spot, secured a thumping 76-47 victory over Jumpers4GoalPosts, who is inside the top 20k.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 11
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 12
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 14
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 17
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 14
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 17
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

  1. zensum
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    If you can play only one, would you rather play:
    A) Guehi
    B)Recce James
    C) Thiago

    Appreciate your help and reason.

    Thk you

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      C. He’s on fire

      Open Controls
    2. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      C for sure - probably get another penalty!

      Open Controls
  2. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    G2G and roll FT here? Only have 1 at the moment

    Sels
    Calafiori VVD Munoz
    Semenyo Enzo Saka Kudus
    Mateta Haaland Welbeck

    Dubravka Reijnders Gud Senesi

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Maybe sell Reindeer

      Open Controls
    3. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Any cash in the bank? I’d be tempted with Kudus -> Bruno/Gakpo/Minteh/Rice if you can afford. Reijnders probably also needs to go soon too.

      Open Controls
    4. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Thought Gud might have lost his starting spot? You might have only two defenders if so if the Arsenal predicted line-up is right with Cala being rested

      Open Controls
  3. Rasping Drive
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Guehi. Don’t think James starts and don’t see Brentford scoring.

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Sorry, reply meant for Zensum

      Open Controls
  4. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    G2G? Cost me a hit for this lot.

    Dubs
    Guehi Timber VvD
    Saka Bruno Anderson Enzo BrunoG
    (H)aaland Thiago

    Pope* Senesi* Andersen Kroupi

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
  5. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    What would you do here? Have 6FTs to use over the next 2 weeks. Would like Bruno but that means losing Semenyo & using a bunch of FTs…also think Gakpo is a good pick:

    A) Pope, Senesi, Sarr -> 4.9, Thiaw, Gakpo
    B) Pope, Senesi, Sarr -> Raya, O’Reilly, Minteh
    C) Pope, Senesi, Sarr, Semenyo -> 5.1, Thiaw, Bruno, Minteh
    D) Pope, Senesi, Sarr, Semenyo, Xhaka -> Verbruggen, Thiaw, Bruno, Gakpo, Miley

    Pope
    Timber, Richards, Senesi
    Saka, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Sarr
    Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade

    Dubravka, Rodon, Xhaka, Alderete
    Bank 0.8m, 5FT, no chips

    Open Controls
  6. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Gakpo or Minteh?

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      Im in the same boat
      A) Keep Graelish and save a FT (not producing much but is a differential in my league.
      B) Graelish -> Gakpo
      C) Graelish -> Minteh

      Looking at B at the moment as will be only Liverpool cover

      Open Controls
  7. Tripleh123
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Need some advice here, should I transfer out Pope and if so who to replace him with?

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Think I’m going to prioritise getting rid of Senesi this week, but I looked at Pope options enough to have decided on Verbruggen myself unless Pope’s back starting soon. Henderson and Sanchez are the others I think could be good options, but not sure they’re worth the extra cash over Verb

      Open Controls
  8. JT11fc
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Start Schade or Timber?
    Feel like Timber might get a rest to be honest

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      You might be right but I’d still start Timber

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  9. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    A) Foden
    B) Minteh
    C) Gakpo

    leaning Foden, but i hate having city players, epsecially with the upcoming fixture congestion.

    Open Controls
  10. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Sarr to;

    A) Rice
    B) Minteh

    Open Controls
    1. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      I'm also consideing Foden and Gakpo. Not sure. Same boat. Anyone have an opinion?

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        I have Gakpo. Wont go Foden because of fixture congestion and Pep.

        Open Controls
    2. PaladinVargas
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Minteh would have more secure starts. Less likely to be rotated.

      Open Controls
  11. FantasyClub
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Im not a pro analyst but anyone notice BrunoG playing really deep due to Hall and Livramento bombing up the field?
    Just trying to figure out if BrunoG is a good move...im likely to brung in Hall though.

    Anyones input with a better eye would be appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hall is a great pick. Bruno has been getting into the box more often this season, but I've gone Barnes in NEW MID.

      Open Controls
  12. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Best cap pick this gw?

    a. haaland
    b. saka
    c. semenyo
    d. gakpo
    e. mateta

    Open Controls
    1. Casual Player
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      f. Salah

      Open Controls
  13. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Senesi to thiaw or necowilliams for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Or lewis hall?

      Open Controls
  14. PaladinVargas
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Snookered this week and need to take a hit for sure.

    Raya
    Andersen VVD Richards Rodon Senesi*
    Caicedo* Sarr* Bruno F Semenyo Ndiaye
    Guiu Mateta Haaland

    Thinking the following:

    Caicedo & Sarr > Minteh & Gakpo? Or Rice and Foden?

    Defender doesn't seem worth a hit unless Senesi to Chalobah?

    Open Controls
    1. PaladinVargas
      • 8 Years
      just now

      1FT and £4.4m ITB.

      Open Controls

