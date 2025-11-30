Scout Notes

FPL notes: Sarr injury, Amorim on Bruno’s “kick” + Villa clean sheet

30 November 2025 45 comments
With the Gameweek 14 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) just two days away, our Scout Notes are a whistle-stop affair.

This article briefly covers two of Sunday’s matches: Crystal Palace v Manchester United and Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

SARR INJURY UPDATE

Ismaila Sarr (£6.7m) was withdrawn in the 38th minute on Sunday, as he failed to shake off an early ankle injury.

Oliver Glasner has subsequently stated that Sarr may not play again before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which begins on 21st December.

“We all have to assess him further but the ankle is quite swollen, so I think he will miss a few games. Maybe we won’t see him again before the AFCON.” – Oliver Glasner on Ismaila Sarr

Sarr was spotted on crutches after the match.

We should hear from Glasner again before Tuesday’s Gameweek 14 deadline, so we’ll hopefully get an update on the winger then.

AMORIM ON FERNANDES

In addition to the injury to Sarr, Palace showed clear signs of fatigue in the second half of Sunday’s defeat.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta (£8.1m) broke the deadlock with a retaken penalty, but Joshua Zirkzee (£5.8m) equalised after the break, seizing on Bruno Fernandes’ (£8.9m) free-kick.

The Portuguese then teed up Mason Mount (£5.9m), who scored the decisive goal from another set piece.

Fernandes consequently hoovered up the maximum bonus, bringing his Gameweek total to 11 points.

It could have been more, too, having missed the defensive contribution (DefCon) threshold by just one.

Spotted feeling his hamstring late in the game, Ruben Amorim quickly downplayed any concerns.

“No, it was a kick. I was shouting at him because he needs to warn [us]. We make a substitution in the end. He needs to talk to the bench, but he said it was like just a kick, so everything is ok.” – Ruben Amorim on Bruno Fernandes

PALACE FATIGUE

As for Palace, there was more profligacy in front of goal from Mateta, as Glasner’s side fell to their first home defeat of the season.

The Frenchman pulled an early shot wide when put clean through after a defensive mix-up, and also squandered a couple of other decent opportunities.

Tiredness was undoubtedly a factor in this loss, however.

Six of Palace’s players have started every Premier League match this season, simply because their squad is not big enough.

And they’ve now lost three of the four league matches they have played directly after competing in Europe, with Sarr’s injury only adding to their concerns ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Burnley.

“The players are giving everything they can. Today, during the stoppage time, you could see the legs were a little bit fatigued, the energy levels were not the highest.” – Oliver Glasner

VILLA CLEAN SHEET

In contrast to Palace, Aston Villa have now won all five of their Premier League games played immediately after competing in Europe this season.

They’ve also lost just one of their last 25 Premier League home matches, with Arsenal the next visitors to Villa Park on Saturday.

“It’s our fortress, and we’re feeling it with our supporters here, with our structure, with our energy, with our tactical idea.” – Unai Emery

With Ollie Watkins (£8.5m) low on confidence and benched, Donyell Malen (£5.1m) was rewarded for his fine form with a start up front on Sunday.

However, he failed to capitalise on this opportunity, even though he managed to register a match-high five shots (see image below).

In fact, Villa weren’t at the races at all from an attacking perspective, with Morgan Rogers (£6.9m) subdued.

Instead, Boubacar Kamara (£4.9m) proved to be the difference maker, rifling a superb effort into the top corner.

It is also important to mention that Villa have now kept clean sheets in all of their last three home games.

WOLVES ENCOURAGEMENT

As for Wolves, they remain winless in all 13 of their Premier League matches in 2025/26, but Rob Edwards will be encouraged by what he saw at Villa Park.

Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.3m) had the ball in the net but it was disallowed, before Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) turned Yerson Mosquera’s (£4.3m) header onto the bar.

They also looked a threat when they got the ball in wide areas, with wing-backs Jackson Tchatchoua (£4.5m) and David Moller Wolfe (£4.3m) whipping several dangerous balls into the box.

Next up for Wolves: a home encounter with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Ladislav Krejci (£4.5m), meanwhile, missed out through injury.

45 Comments
  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Rice as third Arsenal spot will be in everyone's team once we get the AFCON transfers.

    Open Controls
    1. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Aye, probably.

      Open Controls
    2. MVDP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Gonna make a prediction, we’ll see.

      By Christmas Rice will be second highest pts scorer in FPL behind Haaland.

      Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      My friends ghost ship team has had him since GW1. He’s ahead of me by 30 points and I’m ranked 200k

      Picking the likes of Rice, Anderson and just leaving them seems to be the secret strategy. Is that good for FPL? I don’t think so. DEFCON shouldn’t be in the game next year

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Agreed - the whining about making “all players part of the game” has ruined it this season. Doesn’t help that there’s only one player in the league constantly scoring either

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          I don’t know what they were thinking. Some players have a floor of 4 points every week for blocking and hoofing the ball out of the box

          Something that you don’t notice in a match shouldn’t reward points

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Game’s being driven into the ground by Twitter nerds and spreadsheet sh@ggers. You know it’s bad when people would rather have CBs over fullbacks and DMs over wingers.

            Open Controls
      2. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Did you the post doing the rounds showing the person in OR12 who had a ghost team - no chip or transfer or bench change. Loved this.

        Open Controls
    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yep, and I am doing it this midweek

      Open Controls
  2. DeSelby
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Season over.

    Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Sarr on crutches in a protective boot doesn't mean a great deal. It's usually just a precautionary measure.

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Doesnt matter if out and allergic to points

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      It also doesnt mean much because Sarr owners are all ranked in the 2m+

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Omg has to be my biggest mistake and made sone whooopers

        Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Your way of looking at the game is poor

        Open Controls
  4. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Best midfielder to bring in for Stach? All chips played for the first half so looking for a medium to long term pick

    A Foden
    B Gakpo
    C Cunha

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Foden feels the most reliable for minutes, tempted to opt for him myself

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Maybe rather Cunha for minutes going forward but indeed Foden is tempting

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Very true, I’d just like to give Cunha a game or two see how he is once back and playing

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Totally true

            Open Controls
    2. HVT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      F then G

      Open Controls
  5. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    GW14 in isolation, who do you think can score the most points?

    1. Rice
    2. Barnes
    3. BrunoG
    4. Minteh
    5. Neto

    Thinking Barnes or Neto?

    Open Controls
  6. Flynny
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is foden a trap?

    Sarr to foden staring at me as obvious

    But like many I've had mixed times with foden

    He seems pretty nailed and surely confident. I can't see why not....thanks

    Open Controls
    1. HVT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      lol! See below!

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Ask Atimis...

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Positive trap, as Gakpo, at least they were last GW

        Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      All MCI assets have the potential to trap you at some extent 😛

      Open Controls
  7. HVT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    Sarr > Foden, anyone else (outside of Bruno/Mb/Saka/Rice/Sem/Palmer) worth considering?

    Open Controls
  8. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

    Keep Salah one more game or move on for Saka? Similar fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. HVT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yours aboutt to 8 GWs behind already!
      Go -> Move -> Shift!!!

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Move on in a heartbeat

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Move whether it's for Saka or any others

      Open Controls
  9. paulojdsc
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Sell Caicedo or Sarr?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Both is the right answer...

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Both!

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Caicedo definitely 3 weeks out at least, so him first if he's your week in week out starter

      Open Controls
  10. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    There’s going to be rotation this midweek and people aren’t expecting for it

    Villa away at 12:30 on Saturday. I would not be surprised if anyone in the Arsenal team (apart from Raya) gets rotated

    Maresca has always rotated in midweek games in the past too

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yeah it’s gonna throw up a few surprises

      Open Controls
  11. Gooner Kebab
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Senesi out for
    A) Oreilly
    B) Chalobah
    C) someone else?

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      I like Toon defence too

      Open Controls
  12. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    6 mins ago

    Exact funds for Gabriel/Caicedo out for De Cuyper/Foden. Yes?

    Open Controls
    1. Gooner Kebab
      • 13 Years
      just now

      City fixtures looks tempting but not sure about Brighton def

      Open Controls
  13. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    1FT 0.4m ITB

    Raya
    VVD O'Reilly Senesi*
    Saka Bruno Semenyo Sarr*
    Haaland Mateta Thiago

    Dub - Andersen King Alderete

    Lacroix and Minteh or Munoz and Anderson to replace Sarr and Senesi?

    Open Controls
  14. Malkmus
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    Evening. Mbuemo to Foden before the pice rise tonight is crazy right?

    Open Controls
  15. AzzaroMax99
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Pope+Semenyo out
    Raya (have Calafiori)+Eze in

    Y or N?

    Open Controls
  16. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Decided to FH in the last moment, got 76 and a jump to 73k OR. We move!

    Open Controls

