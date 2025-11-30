Scout Notes

FPL notes: Senesi to miss Gameweek 14 + £4.9m pen taker

30 November 2025 49 comments
Saturday’s match at the Stadium of Light was a five-goal thriller that featured a comeback win, 10 bookings and one red card.

SENESI TO MISS GAMEWEEK 14

Two of those bookings were particularly costly to Bournemouth.

Marcos Senesi (£5.0m), who is FPL’s fourth-most owned defender, and David Brooks (£5.0m) were cautioned for the fifth time this season. They’ll now miss the Gameweek 14 visit of Everton.

Given the tough matches that follow for the Cherries (except Burnley in Gameweek 17), could it be a good time to offload Senesi – particularly for those trying to exhaust their free transfer allowance ahead of the Gameweek 16 top-up?

Senesi Gameweek 14

Worse was to come for the Cherries when Lewis Cook (£4.9m) was sent off for violent conduct late on. He’ll miss the next three league games.

Senesi at least bowed out with yet more defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

SEMENYO BACK – BUT BLANKS AGAIN

Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) returned after a one-game absence and was straight back in the Cherries’ XI. He lasted 90 minutes (as he had done on all of his previous 11 starts), too, hopefully a sign that the ankle niggle from earlier this month is no longer a big hindrance.

While he’s not hit the heights of early season for a while (distracted by transfer rumours or just natural regression from the unsustainable form of Gameweeks 1-7?), he was, alongside fellow winger Amine Adli (£5.4m), Bournemouth’s brightest spark.

Three shots and four chances created were healthy-sounding. Those bare numbers sometimes don’t tell us much on their own (the three efforts were low-xG) but he most definitely should have had an assist – the below absolute sitter from Evanilson (£7.0m) was created by Semenyo.

Senesi Gameweek 14

Not only did Evanilson miss but salt was poured into the wounds by Adli following up to score the rebound. That handed the profligate Brazilian an undeserved assist!

Evanilson was to blame for another near-miss later in the game. Semenyo’s deflected cross looked like it may have been heading in of its own accord – one angle suggested so, another that it may have hit the post – but either way, Evanilson should have held his run instead of straying offside for his tap-in.

In terms of assist potential, you’re only as good as the striker finishing the opportunities. Unfortunately for Semenyo, Evanilson’s shot-to-goal ratio is a dire 3.8% in 2025/26…

MORE SET-PIECE STRUGGLES

Tyler Adams‘ (£5.0m) McLean-esque stunner from the centre circle put Bournemouth 2-0 up.

Then, the capitulation.

A soft-ish Sunderland penalty was followed up by two set-piece goals, converted by Bertrand Traore (£5.5m) and substitute Bryan Brobbey (£5.5m).

As Andoni Iraola pointed out after the game, the Cherries are haemorrhaging goals from dead-ball situations at present. Can Michael Keane (£4.6m) and co benefit in midweek?

“It’s an area that is costing us a lot.

“The other day, the two goals come from set pieces. Aston Villa, three goals from set pieces today, two goals from set pieces.

“We’re talking about seven goals in the last three games. It doesn’t matter the amount of goals you score, the amount of chances you have. If you are conceding seven goals from set pieces in three games, we got one point and normally you will get zero.” – Andoni Iraola to the Bournemouth Echo

The Cherries have now conceded two or more goals in six of their last eight league matches.

ALDERETE RETURNS AS LE FEE RETAINS PENALTIES

Omar Alderete (£4.1m) returned to the Sunderland XI after a four-match absence.

He finished one contribution away from DefCon points, with Dan Ballard (£4.6m) the only Mackem to deliver on that front.

Regis Le Bris took the opportunity to move to a back four for this contest, ditching Trai Hume (£4.5m) and Lutsharel Geertruida (£4.5m).

With successive trips to Liverpool and Manchester City to come, it may be that the back five is reinstated in the next two Gameweeks.

Enzo Le Fee (£4.9m) emerged with a 13-point haul, having scored from the spot and then assisted Brobbey’s winner from a corner. Both of Le Fee’s goals this season, and his only two ‘big chances’, have come from 12 yards.

Remember that Habib Diarra (£5.3m) was meant to take the Black Cats’ next penalty but the midfielder is currently injured. If he’s fit, he’ll be off to AFCON soon, too.

Fellow budget midfielder Granit Xhaka (£5.2m) assisted Traore’s strike for his fifth attacking return of 2025/26. As with the rest of the Sunderland squad, the DefCon points have dried up a bit: he’s delivered just once in the last five Gameweeks. That’s true of Nordi Mukiele (£4.2m), too.

Brobbey’s goal puts pressure on Wilson Isidor (£5.6m) up top. Regardless of form, the quick turnaround between the next two matches will probably bring his 10-match starting run to an end.

49 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    Is Senesi the most important transfer here?

    Pope
    Senesi VVD Timber
    Bruno Mbeumo Gakpo Semenyo Sarr
    Haaland Mateta

    Dubravka Mukiele Rodon Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Probably VVD and Pope too

      See what today brings

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Pope out first.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      The one expected to miss more than one game

      Open Controls
  2. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    MGW to play today we think?

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Does it matter what we think? Phrase the question in a way that suggests the answer you want, and I’ll give it to you.

      Open Controls
      1. Bigbars
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        I like the sound of you jib sir!

        Open Controls
  3. One for All
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    Raya
    Burn, Munoz, Ruben
    Saka, Semenyo, Kudus, Reijnders
    Haaland, Welbeck, Mateta

    Dubravka, King, Gudmundsson, Sensei

    1FT 2.8 ITB

    A) Kudus> Mbeumo
    B) Kudus> Foden

    A or B guys?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  4. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    Haaland liking a post on instagram about him joining the triple captain hall of shame is top tier sh*thousery

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Staying humble.

      Open Controls
    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      He probably played FH.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Haaland already had TC17 locked in...

      Open Controls
  5. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    Anyone else go Doku/Shade over Foden/Dango on FH? Gutting.

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      I went triple City and triple Brentford attack.

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        Yeah triple attack on city was right.

        Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      What about the Foden/Shade crowd like myself?

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        I'm sure you're delighted with yourselves

        Open Controls
    3. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      2 of my ml rivals on fh
      One had the doku one
      One had the foden one!

      Open Controls
  6. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    Best Pope replacement but not Raya?

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      Was he definitely dropped?

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        Howe said groin injury and will need a scan. Most fans were calling for him to be dropped anyway.

        Open Controls
  7. Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    When will Sarr leave for africa cup?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      No agreement yet between Palace/Sarr and Senegal.

      Open Controls
      1. Jam0sh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 36 mins ago

        Cheers. I guess he'll leave after GW16 at the latest when looking at the schedule

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 24 mins ago

          It depends on the agreement between club and country.

          "Clubs are required to release
          players by December 8 in compliance with FIFA regulations, allowing for thorough integration into national setups."

          Open Controls
          1. Jam0sh
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            4 hours, 18 mins ago

            That makes it look like he won't play GW16

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 16 mins ago

              Man United example – Mbeumo’s first game for Cameroon at AFCON is on 24 Dec.

              https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/ruben-amorim-details-when-man-utd-2025-afcon-players-expected-to-join-up-with-nations

              Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      This is exactly the type of thing we need scout to help us with.

      Less black Friday offers, more help with our FPL teams please!

      Open Controls
  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    I have 5 transfers to use in 2 gameweeks and quite like my team.

    Anyone else in a similar situation?

    Open Controls
  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    "In terms of assist potential, you’re only as good as the striker finishing the opportunities. Unfortunately for Semenyo, Evanilson’s shot-to-goal ratio is a dire 3.8% in 2025/26…"

    Lol. What about Everton's Barry?

    Open Controls
  10. Andrew Garfield
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    Please advice 2 defenders to replace Garbriel & Senesi for GW14

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Timber Thiaw

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Just look at which defender scored most this GW

      Open Controls
  11. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Yéremy Pino, Mateta

    Subs: Benítez, Clyne, Canvot, Lerma, Uche, Hughes, Esse, Devenny, Nketiah

    Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw, Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot, Mbeumo, Mount, Zirkzee

    Subs: Bayındır, Mazraoui, Martínez, Malacia, Dorgu, Heaven, Ugarte, Mainoo, Lacey

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Hopefully Palace have an off day and only score 3

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      As expected for Palace.

      Amad back to play RWB, Mount starts at 10

      Open Controls
  12. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Mateta, Pino.
    Substitutes: Benitez, Nketiah, Uche, Clyne, Lerma, Hughes, Esse, Canvot, Devenny.

    Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw, Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Dalot, Mbeumo, Mount, Zirkzee.
    Substitutes: Bayindir, Dorgu, Martinez, Mazraoui, Malacia, Ugarte, Heaven, Mainoo, Lacey.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Congrats Sarr owners

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        Sold for Doku. We know how this turns out…

        Open Controls
      2. Fat Frank
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        Hope so, kept him on FH

        Open Controls
        1. Fat Frank
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 41 mins ago

          And Munoz

          Open Controls
  13. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    Interesting day today?
    Fh teams with their Villa players
    Non fh with their palace , ars players, etc

    Open Controls
  14. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Preferred option here folks?? One free transfer…

    A- Petrovic to Sanchez
    B- Caicedo to Bruno G(2 home games in a row, check out his returns this season at home)
    C- Caicedo to Minteh
    D- Senesi to O’Reilly

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      C or D but Thiaw or Livra

      Open Controls
  15. trafalgarlaw
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    Senesi to Thiaw or Hall ?

    Pope
    Calafiori Timber Munoz Senesi
    Eze Rogers Mbeumo Semenyo
    Haaland Mateta

    Dubravka Tiago Caicedo Mukiele

    Open Controls
  16. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Why’s everyone considering Thiaw/Hall now? Am I missing something?

    Open Controls
    1. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Ah I see, they both scored/assisted yesterday 😆

      Open Controls
  17. mookie
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Folks have been chasing last week's points since the dawn of FPL. No one ever got them, yet they didn't give up to this day. Safe to say that they will probably never give up.

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Reply fail to Fat Frank...

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.