What moves did Mark Sutherns, FPL Harry + more make in Gameweek 12?

25 November 2025 59 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
In ‘The Great and The Good’, Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Gameweek 12 transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

The Great and The Good this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, BlackBox pair Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben CrellinFabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“Things that make you go meh”

It was a week that promised drama with Gabriel Magalhaes‘ (£6.4m) groin issue and Antoine Semenyo‘s (£8.0m) engagement to an influencer causing a disturbance in the template, and with it an opportunity, especially with the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) transfer giveaway on the horizon.

There was also a genuine debate over the captaincy call with the Norwegian robot Erling Haaland (£14.9m) facing a difficult away game, just ask the cameraman that Pep Guardiola berated. The likes of Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) were subsequently in the mix.

Yet, in the end, it all fell a bit flat apart from those who owned Eberechi Eze (£7.7m), and that was only the annoying person in your work mini-league. I really do hate Colin from accounts.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Ben Crellin was the best of the bunch this week after an uncharacteristically poor start to the season. He had double-digit hauls from Yankuba Minteh (£6.1m), Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m), Maxence Lacroix (£5.0m) and Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) to give him a green arrow of over 848,000 places.

Az played his Bench Boost after taking a minus four, with the results less than optimal. The signs were there when he included Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.5m). He scored seven off the sidelines, which is below the average of 13 from the rest of The Great and The Good who have played that chip so far, with only Tom Freeman and Joe Lepper to go.

To be fair, though, it was a good week overall, with everyone getting some form of green apart from Martin Baker, who had a stinker. Congrats to Pingreen who now has 10 in a row.

TRANSFERS

Virgil Van Dijk (£6.0m) was the template transfer this week based on fixtures and xMins; however, the state of the Liverpool backline, not helped by injuries of course, was possibly not considered. Tom Freeman was the smart one as he went for Lacroix instead, who added an assist to his clean sheet points this week. He did transfer out Eze, however – ouch!

Gabriel was sold in droves, with only FPL Frasier and Fabio Borges holding him. I expect the latter did it out of exasperation, having been late to the party as he only bought him in Gameweek 11. 

Elsewhere, Manchester United seem to be picking up interest in the FPL stock market with Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) and Fernandes increasing in ownership. I suspect the display on Monday night may dissuade further investment.

TEMPLATE

With the injury to the previously 100% owned Gabriel, there was always going to be a shake-up in the template, with van Dijk coming in to replace him.

Semenyo keeps his place for now but let’s see how long the patience lasts should his recent injury cause any further absences.

Dubravka (94.4%), Pope (50.0%)
van Dijk (77.8%), Senesi (77.8%), Rodon (50.0%), Timber (44.4%), Andersen (44.4%)
Saka (77.8%), Sarr (72.2%), Semenyo (72.2%), Fernandes (66.7%), Enzo (66.7%)
Haaland (94.4%), Mateta (94.4%), Guiu (22.2%)

CHIP CHECK

A look now at who should be winning if everything in FPL fell in line with the algorithm.

Please note this is based on data up to Gameweek 11, but it shows that Huss E has outperformed the model by a healthy 58 points. FPL General probably wishes that things had been a little more predictable as he is down by 64 points.

Fabio is top in terms of projected points and also near the top of the mini league overall.

CONCLUSION

Do you hear that? That is the noise of thousands and thousands of Free Hit drafts heading our way, as this is no doubt due to be the favoured chip this week thanks to the fixtures. There may even be a few Triple Captain chips. Well, at least it can’t be any more meh than Gameweek 12.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now and remember, don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or on BlueSky.

  1. Chinese_person
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    The fact that everyone seems to be free hitting makes me not want to.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I agree.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Which isn’t being a very good contrarian!

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Huzzah!

          Open Controls
    2. mookie
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      They won't, unless some highly owned player/s become a doubt.

      Open Controls
      1. mookie
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Current defenders(elevenify numbers):
        Arsenal - 35% CS
        Senesi - 35% CS
        Virgil - 33% CS
        VdV - 29% CS
        Palace - 28% CS

        FH picks:
        City - 47%
        Brentford - 44%
        Villa - 39%

        Team projected goals(elevinify):
        City - 2,56
        Pool - 2,19
        Brentford - 2,07
        Villa - 1,75
        Palace - 1,72
        Bournemouth - 1,65
        Arsenal -1,40

        Do you think any of the shepherds will take on a high owned, pen taker Mateta for a Rogers? 1,75 pG vs 1,72 pG
        Same on Arsenal, Virgil or Senesi with a Collins or Cash? For 5-10% better CS odds?

        Slot vs Nuno - 2 games, 1 loss and 1 draw with one goal scored

        No, they will not!

        Open Controls
        1. mookie
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Goes without saying that the sheep will follow the shepherds.

          Open Controls
          1. Studs Up
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            comments like this jeez...and when everyone on here come to the same conclusion then it's ok?

            Open Controls
            1. mookie
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Don't they always come to the same conclusion? Usually after CCs post a few vids.

              Open Controls
          2. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            And the "shepherds" are sheep following their AI shepherd...

            Open Controls
            1. mookie
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              All of them own Bruno who got like 9 DEFCON in the 2nd half against 10 men. Tarkowski/Keane clearance > last United player(Bruno) recovery. #routestopoints #justsaying

              Open Controls
    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      just bcos it's a popular option this gwk doesn't make it wrong

      Open Controls
    4. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      The FH teams are similar to my team

      Open Controls
  2. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Betcha quite a few of these "experts" didn't actually fancy bringing in an expensive player from a team in total disarray but didn't have the joie de vivre to go off -piste. Non?

    Open Controls
  3. El Presidente
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Question: If I decide to FH16 my 6 FT will carry on to GW17? Y or N?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      "The maximum number of free transfers you can store in any gameweek is 5."

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        You will get topped up to 5 FTs at the start of GW16. FH16 does not impact your 5 FTs in GW17

        Open Controls
    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      No senor.

      Open Controls
  4. Tommy Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    What injuries are Liverpool suffering exactly? They have two right backs out but they were playing Szobo at RB on occasion even when they were fit earlier in the season. I might be wrong here but every time I've see them play it seems Konate and Gravenberch in particular have reverted to their former selfs before last season. Nobody thought Gravenberch was a world class 6 before last season and I think most people had doubts about how good Konate actually was. He's been terrible this season

    Open Controls
    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Liverpool still had a tankful of Klopp 4 Star in the tank at the start of last season. This lasted until Paris St Germain came to Anfield in March and pumped them out of the European Cup. Since then they've topping up with Slot SVO on an irregular basis.

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      None. Slot ruined their team by selling important workhorse players like Diaz and replacing them with trash that doesnt fit the system like Wirtz and Isak.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Liverpool slander is always appreciated but the revisionism around their transfer window is wild

        Open Controls
  5. Flynny
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Hi....What to do here with 1ft and 3m. Thanks

    A....free hit

    B.....enzo to rogers and triple captain haaland. Free hit in gw16

    Raya
    Vvd senesi Richards (rodon burn)
    Bruno semenyo enzo sarr (stach)
    Haaland mateta thiago

    Open Controls
    1. Timmyj
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      I have a similar scenario. Leaning towards Semenyo/Enzo to Rogers and TC Haaland.

      Open Controls
    2. Mumfie
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’m probably doing B, just have to decide on an Enzo replacement. Rogers seems popular on here, and I want someone for at least 3 to 4 gws.

      Open Controls
  6. trinzoo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Who passes eye test better lately?
    A) Thiago
    B) Welbeck

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Both are better than Mateta thats for sure.

      Open Controls
    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      Both are handsome chaps.

      Open Controls
  7. bigbudgie
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Pope (Dubravka)
    Timber Munoz Truffert (Van Hecke, Gabriel)
    Saka Semenyo Mbuemo Sarr Reijnders
    Haaland Mateta (Guiu)

    2FT 0 ITB

    Which two need to go

    A) Semenyo/Reijnders
    B) Saka/Reijnders
    C) Get rid of Gabriel to free up money to upgrade Reijnders

    Open Controls
    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I'll be honest...if I was wildcarding today I would only have two or three of those players in my team. Saka's a liability at 10.1m and should be the first to go. Swapping him for someone like Minteh frees off more than enough funds to upgrade Guiu to Thiago.

      Open Controls
      1. bigbudgie
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I know...its a mess
        Bad wildcard a few weeks ago which looks even worse now

        Open Controls
    2. Flying Dutchman
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Initial plan was to upgrade Guiu (3rd FWD) to Thiago at some point and have a more robust squad over the busy December period but I'm considering selling Mateta instead.

    1. With Nketiah available, I think he will regularly get subbed off early, maybe Nketiah starts over him.

    This did happen towards the end of last season

    https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/jean-philippe-mateta/leistungsdaten/spieler/420002/plus/0?saison=2024#google_vignette

    2. Contract negotiations with Mateta have reportedly stalled.

    https://x.com/BobbyManzi/status/1992907206162022660?t=cqnc7sUoKLqDgWEJrKU8YA&s=19

    3. Mateta missed his last pen, maybe reduces his pen share

    Open Controls
    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      46 mins ago

      His returns either side of that basketball game against Bournemouth have been pretty woeful (3.1ppg) but he's got Manchester United on Sunday followed by Burnley on Wednesday so perhaps he's a hold until then.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah GW15 at the earliest is when I'm considering selling him

        Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Overthinking at its finest, tony

      Open Controls
  9. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Enzo to Minteh for free? No other issues in the team

    Open Controls
    1. wiseguy
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes definitely. Sell a player underperforming his stats for a player massively overperforming his, nothing can possibly go wrong.

      Open Controls
      1. Von Lipwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Haha, so just roll then? Midfield in a 343 is Semenyo Bruno Sarr Enzo (KDH)

        Open Controls
        1. wiseguy
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I don't even know. I have the same midfield except Saka instead of Bruno and I want to get rid of all of them except Enzo but I'm probably FHing this week.

          Open Controls
  10. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Need the Afcon 5 FTs to save my season.

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Free the Afcon Five!

      Open Controls
  11. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    Which route on a GW13 FH?

    A) Martinez, Collins, Gakpo, Schade
    B) Kelleher, Munoz, Watkins, Dango

    Open Controls
  12. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Id like a section in the "great and the good" that focuses on who doesnt make their own decisions but just follows AI recommended picks.

    Open Controls
  13. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    49 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW12 (824 teams)

    Safety score = 31
    Top score = Tom Schroffenegger with 79

    69 teams to be removed, 755 teams through to GW13
    Congrats to all the survivors! 🙂

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls
  14. Casual Player
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Everyone just switching Gabriel to Virgil... not going to say it was a bad pick at the time, it might still even end up a good pick in the long run, but I just don't understand the consensus.

    Open Controls
    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      People like defcons, goal threat and decent fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        27 mins ago

        He's not the only one that meets that criteria?

        And Virgil doesn't even meet that criteria! He is equal 40th for xG amongst defenders this season. But I guess 2 out of 3 ain't bad.

        Open Controls
        1. chocolove
          • 14 Years
          18 mins ago

          add money. 3 out of 4

          Open Controls
        2. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Using xG to rank goal threat for defenders is a bit strange when most of them score from low-xG set pieces or outside the box

          Virg gets 4-8 goal involvements every season and had a legit goal wrongfully disallowed the other week - of course he has goal threat

          But go on, you tell me who I should be picking instead?

          Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      Money, fixture
      Even if it didn't work, people just can switch back Virgil to Gabriel. Low risk transfer

      Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Its because AI models use long term data and dont correct quickly when things chance. So he looks like a great pick in the models despite being crap. The content creators pick based on models and then all the sheep follow the content creators.

      Open Controls
  15. adstomko
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    I.Sarr to Thiago worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      If you can break the game by transferring a MID to a FWD, then I say go for it!

      Open Controls
  16. xelaay
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Hello, how’s my team looking guys:

    Raya
    Timber Munoz Senesi
    Neto Mbeumo Minteh Gibbs White
    Haaland Ekitike Woltemade

    Ndiaye Rodon Esteve

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Without any context of FTs, budget and chips, it's fine...

      Open Controls
    2. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I like the Neto differential

      Open Controls
  17. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Alison (dub)
    Cala oreily trufert (richards reinldo)
    Gakpo saka neto mbeumo (buendia)
    Haland thiago mateta

    Which ?

    A) g2g, foll ft, probably FH gw15
    B) neto to doku
    C) FH

    Open Controls
  18. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Would you FH this team? 1FT and £3.1m ITB so could transfer likes of Ndiaye to Foden.

    Raya
    Munoz VvD Senesi
    Semenyo Bruno Sarr Ndiaye
    Haaland (c) Thiago Mateta

    Bench: Dubravka; KDH, Andersen, Gudmundsson

    Open Controls

