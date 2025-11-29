Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 13: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

29 November 2025 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 13 action, our Scoreboard rounds up the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

The goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 13: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

FPL Gameweek 13: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points 1

GAMEWEEK 13: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

HomeScoreAway
Tottenham Hotspur1 – 2Fulham
Everton1 – 4Newcastle United
Sunderland3 – 2Bournemouth
Manchester City3 – 2Leeds United
Brentford3 – 1Burnley
UCL Fantasy Matchday 5: Best Attacking Return Player Percentages 2
0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.