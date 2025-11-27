After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Danny G, Merlins, Louis and Jack, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 18 Scout Picks.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

READ MORE: Fantasy EFL Gameweek 18 Scout Squad

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 18 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

All four experts agreed that Sam Tickle (G) of Wigan Athletic is the top goalkeeper this week. Wigan are the only Double Gameweek side playing both fixtures at home, against Stevenage and Burton Albion, which significantly boosts their clean sheet potential.

DEFENDERS

Our entire panel selected Leif Davis (D) for Gameweek 18. The Ipswich Town full-back produced a remarkable two goals and 18 assists the last time he featured in the Championship, so Fantasy EFL managers will be hoping he can rediscover that attacking form this week against Oxford United (A) and Blackburn Rovers (A).

Wigan’s two home fixtures strengthen their clean sheet potential, but centre-back Jason Kerr (D) offers additional routes to points. Kerr has already registered 125 clearances this season, contributing to his impressive 5.8 points-per-match average.

MIDFIELDERS

If Charlie Webster (M) is fit, he looks like the best midfield pick this week. The Burton Albion talisman has already passed 100 Fantasy EFL points. His total includes four goals, four assists, 12 interceptions, 21 key passes and 10 shots on target. Because of that consistency, Webster takes the captain’s armband.

Ipswich Town’s Azor Matusiwa (M) completes the midfield. Rotation in attack makes some Ipswich players harder to trust, but Matusiwa keeps his place every week. He hasn’t returned in attack yet, but he made nine interceptions across his last two matches. That alone earned him 20 points.

FORWARDS

All four of our panel selected Jake Beesley (F) as the top forward this week. Burton Albion are in strong form ahead of their double against Leyton Orient (H) and Wigan Athletic (A). Beesley has played a big part in that, returning in each of his last three league matches.

Another popular pick was Blackburn Rovers’ penalty taker Yuki Ohashi (F). Blackburn have won four of their last five, and a double against Wrexham City (A) and Ipswich Town (H) gives them a chance to keep that run going. Ohashi has scored in three of his recent matches, so he should head into the double with confidence.

TEAM PICKS

Ipswich Town are one of the two teams our experts favour this week. The Tractor Boys are unbeaten in their last six league matches. They take that strong form into a double against two sides near the bottom of the Championship.

Home advantage is also important in Double Gameweeks, and we’ve seen that throughout the season. Because of that, Wigan Athletic should be firmly on every Fantasy EFL manager’s radar this week.