Fantasy EFL Gameweek 18: Scout Picks

27 November 2025 89 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Danny G, Merlins, Louis and Jack, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 18 Scout Picks.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 18 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

All four experts agreed that Sam Tickle (G) of Wigan Athletic is the top goalkeeper this week. Wigan are the only Double Gameweek side playing both fixtures at home, against Stevenage and Burton Albion, which significantly boosts their clean sheet potential.

DEFENDERS

Our entire panel selected Leif Davis (D) for Gameweek 18. The Ipswich Town full-back produced a remarkable two goals and 18 assists the last time he featured in the Championship, so Fantasy EFL managers will be hoping he can rediscover that attacking form this week against Oxford United (A) and Blackburn Rovers (A).

Wigan’s two home fixtures strengthen their clean sheet potential, but centre-back Jason Kerr (D) offers additional routes to points. Kerr has already registered 125 clearances this season, contributing to his impressive 5.8 points-per-match average.

MIDFIELDERS

If Charlie Webster (M) is fit, he looks like the best midfield pick this week. The Burton Albion talisman has already passed 100 Fantasy EFL points. His total includes four goals, four assists, 12 interceptions, 21 key passes and 10 shots on target. Because of that consistency, Webster takes the captain’s armband.

Ipswich Town’s Azor Matusiwa (M) completes the midfield. Rotation in attack makes some Ipswich players harder to trust, but Matusiwa keeps his place every week. He hasn’t returned in attack yet, but he made nine interceptions across his last two matches. That alone earned him 20 points.

FORWARDS

All four of our panel selected Jake Beesley (F) as the top forward this week. Burton Albion are in strong form ahead of their double against Leyton Orient (H) and Wigan Athletic (A). Beesley has played a big part in that, returning in each of his last three league matches.

Another popular pick was Blackburn Rovers’ penalty taker Yuki Ohashi (F). Blackburn have won four of their last five, and a double against Wrexham City (A) and Ipswich Town (H) gives them a chance to keep that run going. Ohashi has scored in three of his recent matches, so he should head into the double with confidence.

TEAM PICKS

Ipswich Town are one of the two teams our experts favour this week. The Tractor Boys are unbeaten in their last six league matches. They take that strong form into a double against two sides near the bottom of the Championship.

Home advantage is also important in Double Gameweeks, and we’ve seen that throughout the season. Because of that, Wigan Athletic should be firmly on every Fantasy EFL manager’s radar this week.

  1. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 hours, 10 mins ago

    Two red arrows on the spin! Should I give triple Liverpool one more week or bail two out? I have 2 FT's and wildcard still... Own Vvd, Szos & Salah.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      Get rid of them, quickly, all confidence gone.

      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Trouble is Arsenal have a poor fixture and Liverpool have West Ham. You can write the script of what happens if I bring in Timber, Saka etc and sell VvD, Salah...lol

        1. The Hunt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          West Ham will beat Liverpool.

    2. tactical palmer
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        bail

      • Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        One more week.

        1. shirtless
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I'm inclined to sit tight and move all three next week with 3 FT's and keep wildcard for between GW16-19...

      • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sell

    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 10 mins ago

      Any pressers today?

      1. Defcons are for Kinnear
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 58 mins ago

        Good question

      2. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 44 mins ago

        Wait

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 53 mins ago

          Hurry up and..........

    4. BR510
        6 hours, 9 mins ago

        Best mids on free hit. Hve schade, rogers, doku. could also play 343/442. Thanks!!

        1. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 53 mins ago

          MGW, Szoboslai

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 49 mins ago

            MGW looks to be injured

        2. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 43 mins ago

          Current fh team please.

          1. BR510
              5 hours, 35 mins ago

              Martinez
              Kayode Nunes Murillo
              Schade Doku Rogers
              Haaland Thiago

              Need either 2 mids or 1 mid 1 Att

              1. The Knights Template
                • 12 Years
                5 hours, 12 mins ago

                How many teams are represented here? 3-4?

              2. Cold Palms
                • 1 Year
                5 hours, 4 mins ago

                Where’s your City defender sir?

                1. Haa-lala-land
                  • 5 Years
                  4 hours, 57 mins ago

                  Nunes in the middle

        3. The Mandalorian
          • 13 Years
          5 hours, 52 mins ago

          Liverpool players look like they have given up.

          Kerkez was responsible for two goals last night and still gets picked.

          It's hard to justify any LIV players on the FH.

          LIV are producing about 2 xG a game but it's made up of low xG chances from lesser players. This is because their attack has no patterns of play built around the key forwards. Instead the ball is falling to random players who have low levels of conversion.

          If Callum Wilson played 90 mins he'd bee first pick over any LIV players.

          1. The Mandalorian
            • 13 Years
            5 hours, 5 mins ago

            *be

          2. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            3 hours, 6 mins ago

            They’ve turned overnight into what Man United have been for the last 10 years.

        4. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          5 hours, 49 mins ago

          Which of these options looks the best?

          A) Mateta > Thiago
          B) Guiu and Gabriel > Thiago and E-steve -4
          C) Roll

          Pope
          Timber Munoz Senesi
          Saka Gakpo Semenyo Sarr Ndiaye
          Haaland Mateta

          Dubravka Mukiele Gabriel Guiu

          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 57 mins ago

            C, MU defence and midfield is so bad at defending atm, Mateta will probably get 2 goals.

            I say this as a MU fan.

        5. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 43 mins ago

          Best defender up to 6.1 this week? Munoz, VVD, someone else?

          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 30 mins ago

            VVD? Hahaha... off good laugh.

            Munoz or O'Reilly

            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              5 hours, 20 mins ago

              These + Murillo

              1. Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                5 hours, 15 mins ago

                Forrest back in favour then?

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 11 Years
                  5 hours, 12 mins ago

                  Resurgent under Dyche and have a good fixture - would still prioritise Munoz or a City defender (O'Reilly / Nunes) though

                  1. Cruyff's Eleven
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    5 hours, 10 mins ago

                    Yeah, coz 1 clean sheet all season against a hopeless Pool is a little wishful thinking.

                    1. Haa-lala-land
                      • 5 Years
                      4 hours, 55 mins ago

                      Im doubling up on Forest D asap. Just look at their defcons since Dyche arrived

                      1. Cruyff's Eleven
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        4 hours, 45 mins ago

                        That's opponent related too

        6. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 41 mins ago

          Punt on Doku or Foden on FH?

          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 21 mins ago

            Both

        7. Stranger Mings
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 33 mins ago

          Is mateta a good pick in fh13? was going 3-5-2 but if mgw out tempted to get mateta?

          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 21 mins ago

            See how many minute he gets tonight, but in a vacuum - yes

            1. Stranger Mings
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 46 mins ago

              Cheers good point

        8. Haa-lala-land
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 33 mins ago

          One FT :
          A Schade
          B Rogers

          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 46 mins ago

            C They are identical

        9. ShaunGoater123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 25 mins ago

          Which do you prefer this week?
          A) Semenyo & Acheampong > Minteh & O'Reilly - 4
          B) Senesi > O'Reilly
          C) Roll

          Current team this week:
          Petrovic
          Senesi / VVD / Munoz
          Saka / Fernandes / Mbeumo / Semenyo
          Haaland / Thaigo / Mateta

          Dubravka / KDH / Gudmundsson / Achempong

          1FT, 0.5 ITB

        10. OverTinker
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 24 mins ago

          So stressful for Slot, he’s gonna lose all the hair
          Imagine Slot gets sacked before Amorim who would have thought that a few months ago.

          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 6 mins ago

            Probably Amorim, because he knows he's safe

            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              5 hours, 5 mins ago

              Can see both of them surviving the season tbh

              1. JBG
                • 7 Years
                5 hours, 2 mins ago

                Doubt Arne "please Slot 3 past my team" is surviving

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 11 Years
                  4 hours, 59 mins ago

                  Unless they're in real danger of being relegated (which they won't be) I can see him staying. The manager market is dead at the minute, unless they're waiting for Madrid to sack Alonso, and the club won't want to look like they've just given half a billion quid to some fraud.

                  1. JBG
                    • 7 Years
                    4 hours, 43 mins ago

                    Personally hope you're right haha

                    1. x.jim.x
                      • 11 Years
                      4 hours, 38 mins ago

                      Seen this? Hahaha

                      https://xcancel.com/__scottsaunders/status/1993958448019722347

                      1. JBG
                        • 7 Years
                        4 hours, 35 mins ago

                        Hahah yup, needed that after Monday night

        11. Haa-lala-land
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 20 mins ago

          Is it too outlandish to think about Bowen or Wilson on FH this week.
          WH have scored 8 goals in their last 3 games
          Liverpool have conceded 10 goals in their last 3

          Theres one spot free in the obvious (to me) looking FH team, if for example you have

          Gk
          Def def def
          Doku Schade Rogers Foden X
          Thiago Haaland

          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 46 mins ago

            If I knew Wilson would play 90 mins, he'd be first name on my teamsheet

        12. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 2 mins ago

          Arne Slot’s pre-West Ham press conference will take place at 3pm today…

          Strange considering it’s a Sunday game.

          Any chance Neale could give us an update on press conference times please?

        13. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          4 hours, 46 mins ago

          New Community Article:
          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/11/27/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-12-2

          The latest news from the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, the Live Hall of Fame and many FFS community mini-leagues.

        14. thetommy14
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 39 mins ago

          Thoughts on this free hit draft?
          0,0m ITB

          Martinez
          O’Reilly, Cash, Collins
          Saka, Bruno, Foden, Rogers, Schade
          Haaland, Isak

          Dubravka, Mukiele, Esteve, Guiu

          1. golfboy
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 42 mins ago

            Not sure I'd be taking Isak on FH!

        15. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 38 mins ago

          FH thoughts?

          Roefs
          Collins O'Reilly Digne
          Doku Shade Szoboslai Rogers
          Haaland Thiago Watkins

          Dub Anderson Morillo Mukiele

          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 21 mins ago

            Need to rethink your Villa picks imo

        16. tim
          • 16 Years
          4 hours, 31 mins ago

          FH13 has a trap written all over it!

        17. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          Which two would you pick on FH?

          1) Salah
          2) Munoz
          3) MGW
          4) Bowen/Wilson

          1. golfboy
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 24 mins ago

            I've gone with 1 and 2. Bigger upsides IMO

            1. Atimis
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 11 mins ago

              Tempted to have Munoz, but WH folks vs Salah is a very serious dilemma

              1. golfboy
                • 8 Years
                4 hours, 10 mins ago

                Wouldn't have ever said that pre 2025!

          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 58 mins ago

            MGW may not be available...

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27419273

        18. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 27 mins ago

          Also, why folks are so crazy with Foden over Doku?

          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 25 mins ago

            There's Cherki as well.

          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 7 mins ago

            - Probably more secure with mins
            - playing central
            - underperfoming xG data

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 3 mins ago

              Although Foden has been underwhelming this season and I would take a shot with Doku on FH13

          3. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            Stat-padding against poor teams is his bread and butter - pundits will be guaranteeing him a seat on the plane after this weekend, just you watch.

        19. Thursday's Press Conference Times
          avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          4 hours, 24 mins ago

          Hey all, no Neale this week so here are today’s press conference times according to Sky Sports (in GMT):

          1.30pm – Farke (LEE)
          2pm – Parker (BUR)
          3pm – Slot (LIV), Frank (TOT), Silva (FUL)

          Hurzeler did his presser this morning.

          Marc will round up all of the key quotes in a stand-alone article later on.

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            What, no Neale? Oh no 🙁 So that means the predicted line ups won't be worth reading then.

          2. avfc82
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            Le Bris too according to the BBC.

        20. golfboy
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 22 mins ago

          How's the FH looking chaps? Starting to look fairly template from what I've seen on here

          Kelleher
          O'Reilly Munoz Cash
          Salah Rogers Doku Schade
          Mateta Haaland Thiago

          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 11 mins ago

            G2G, love the Salah pick

          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 10 mins ago

            I would go against Mateta on the basis he may get his mins managed with Nketiah available and a minor knee issue

            1. Ausman
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 57 mins ago

              And Palace have a poor record after a midweek Euro match.

              1. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 31 mins ago

                Which record is worse - theirs after a midweek game or ours against them? (think we've only won 1 out of the last 10 league games or something)

                1. Ausman
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 2 mins ago

                  Well they're 2 losses and a draw, so at least you have 1 win 🙂

        21. Jack Kemp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          1 FT remaining for this week. Looking to sell Anthony (BUR) this week. 9.2m to spend.

          Midfield currently consists of Semenyo, Mintheh, Mbuemo and Ndiaye.

          Considering:

          Eze, Gakpo, Foden (Already have Haaland & O'Reilly), Schade. Any recommendations or any other players to consider?

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            Probably buy a player not going to AFCON - you'll need to sell Mbeumo and Ndiaye around 16

            Semenyo (Ghana) and Minteh (Gambia) did not qualify for AFCON

        22. Bobby Crush
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          One free transfer, thinking Rogers in for reijnders.
          Good move? Anything better? Thiago in?

          Pope, dubs
          Nunes, Munoz, timber, senesi, filler
          Saka, rice, enzo, sem, rijnders
          Wolte, Haaland, Mateta

        23. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          Best option on fh?

          A. Sarr
          B. Mateta
          C. Watkins
          D. Minteh

        24. Ronnies
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          Would you FH this team?

          I could use my free transfer on Jeijnders to Rogers or Pedro to Thiago.

          Sanchez
          VVD Timber Senesi
          Saka Semenyo Ndiaye Jeijnders*
          Haaland Mateta J. Pedro

          Andersen Gudmundsson King

          Thoughts?
          Cheers.

          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            Personally, Id FH that and chase the upside this week
            You dont really want to be stuck with Thiago away to the Arsenal, instead of Pedro v Leeds in 14

        25. Slitherene
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          BB 13 Team.

          Verbruggen | Dubravka
          VvD Matheus Senesi
          Salah Mbeumo Minteh Xhaka
          Haaland Mateta Thiago
          | Konsa Onana Pau - vs Wolves

          G2G?

        26. Stranger Mings
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          A) schade or b dango on fh13? Thanks

          1. Tinfoil Deathstar
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            Schade as minutes are more secure.

        27. Tinfoil Deathstar
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          Would you FH this team? 1FT and £3.1 ITB so could bring in likes of Foden for Ndiaye.

          Raya
          Virgil Munoz Senesi
          Semenyo Sarr Ndiaye Bruno
          Haaland Thiago Mateta

          Bench: Dubravka; KDH, Anderson, Gudmundsson

          1. Boz
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Yeah I think so. Chase the upside

        28. Boz
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Anyone know who the Villa penalty taker is likely to be?

