Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 14?

1 December 2025 26 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 14.

HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN – AND WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS?

We’ve taken the above table from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Five new names joined the 23-strong list in Gameweek 13.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) were the most notable additions from an FPL perspective. Both have double-digit ownerships in FPL.

Donnarumma’s teammate Bernardo Silva (£6.3m) also joins those on the tightrope, along with DefCon magnets Mats Wieffer (£4.9m) and Andre (£5.3m).

Daniel Munoz (£6.0m), Granit Xhaka (£5.2m) and Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) remain precariously positioned on four bookings but at least avoided fate-sealing yellow cards in Gameweek 13.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 40 others who have a bit more breathing space on three yellow cards.

Micky van de Ven (£4.8m), Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) and Marc Cucurella (£6.1m) are fresh entries on the above list.

Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m), Jack Grealish (£6.6m) and Igor Thiago (£6.7m), like the above, all have double-digit ownerships and remain on three cautions.

So too does man of the moment Phil Foden (£8.1m).

SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 14

As you’ll no doubt be aware by now, Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) will sit out Bournemouth’s clash with Everton on Tuesday. Both the defender and teammate David Brooks (£5.0m) picked up their fifth bookings of the season in Gameweek 13.

The Cherries were hit with a triple suspension whammy on Saturday, in fact, with Lewis Cook (£4.9m) sent off for violent conduct. He’ll now serve a three-match ban.

That’s the same punishment that Moises Caicedo (£6.0m) faces after his own dismissal against Arsenal on Sunday.

Both Caicedo and Cook will return in Gameweek 17.

Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) was also shown the red card in the Gameweek just gone but as his sending off was for two bookable offences, he’ll only sit out one match.

In terms of ongoing punishment, Idrissa Gana Gueye (£5.4m) serves game two of a three-match ban.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) also remains provisionally suspended by the FA.

BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 14

Cristian Romero (£5.0m) is back after a one-match ban. He sat out Saturday’s defeat to Fulham after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season in Gameweek 12.

26 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Best Sarr replacement

    A Doku
    B B. Guimaraes
    C Enzo
    D Anderson

    Open Controls
    1. Mumfie
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      B & D on my shortlist. Think they’re great options at the price.

      Prefer Foden to Doku for that City spot.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Turnip 1
        2 mins ago

        Probably D, might be C

        Open Controls
    3. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      1FT 0.4m ITB

      Raya
      VVD O'Reilly Senesi*
      Saka Bruno Semenyo Sarr*
      Haaland Mateta Thiago

      Dub - Andersen King Alderete

      Senesi + Sarr to Lacroix + Minteh (-4)?

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Turnip 1
          1 min ago

          Don’t love Minteh’s fixtures tbh. Maybe go for Anderson and Timber?

          Open Controls
      2. it lies in the proles
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Bench of: Dubravka, Rodon, Esteve, Reijnders.

        Bench boost this gameweek best chances? Any price-equivalent change for any of these to maximise potential?

        Open Controls
      3. Sz21
        • 14 Years
        21 mins ago

        Choose the best options from these lists.

        1st WC on top of 5 FT's coming soon so doesn't need to be long term.
        1. A. O'Reilly. B. Thiaw.
        2. A. Minteh. B. Guimaraes. C. Gakpo. D. Rice.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr Turnip 1
            just now

            A and C

            Open Controls
        2. LS11
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          Defence needs attention, A or B with 1 FT

          VVD Sensei VDV Reinildo Gudmondson

          A: Gud to Chalobah
          B: Gud + Sensei to Chalobah + O’Reilly

          Open Controls
        3. Drafting Away
          • 16 Years
          16 mins ago

          Pick one to have for the rest of the season
          Romero
          Porro

          Open Controls
          1. Il Capitano
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            Romero

            Open Controls
            1. Drafting Away
              • 16 Years
              7 mins ago

              Thanks for responding! Any reason?

              Open Controls
              1. Il Capitano
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Prefer Romero's minutes going forward, gets the occasional defcon and has goal threat

                Open Controls
          2. TafOnTour1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Why would you want any Tottenham player, let alone a defender?! They're God-awful, and many other better options at those price points.

            Open Controls
            1. Drafting Away
              • 16 Years
              2 mins ago

              Draft rules…non draft of course I agree
              So pick your poison please

              Open Controls
              1. TafOnTour1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Ahh I see, Romero for me then!

                Open Controls
        4. Rbyrne95
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Go for Eze or Rice?…

          Rice more consistent mins and defcon but Eze for higher up

          Open Controls
          1. SpaceCadet
            • 11 Years
            8 mins ago

            Rice

            Open Controls
          2. Mr Turnip 1
              2 mins ago

              Rice for sure

              Open Controls
            • Mumfie
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I’ve gone Rice for consistency, I wouldn’t be surprised if over a season their scores average out.

              So I would save the spare cash to upgrade elsewhere.

              Open Controls
          3. Yozzer
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            Guys which is the best move for a -4. I can't play both Rodon and Anderson this week my team is decimated with injury if Saliba is out

            A - Saliba --> Califori/Virgil, ( I have Timber)
            B - Sarr --> Minteh/ Anderson

            Or both. For a -8 and sort my team out

            Much. Appreciated anyone who replies

            Open Controls
            1. Mr Turnip 1
                1 min ago

                Yikes, maybe B only and hope for the best

                Open Controls
            2. EWH2020
              • 11 Years
              7 mins ago

              a) Thiaw
              b) Chalobah

              Open Controls
              1. Mr Turnip 1
                  1 min ago

                  Probably b? Tough call

                  Open Controls
              2. Wenger_In
                  2 mins ago

                  Anyone tempted by Hincapie at 5.4...
                  Feels like he should be a bigger bargain but he could end up starting for a while here

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mr Turnip 1
                      1 min ago

                      Decent shout tbf

                      Open Controls

