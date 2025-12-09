FPL

6 ways to use the FPL Gameweek 16 transfer top-up

9 December 2025 13 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Gameweek 16 has seen Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers handed a transfer bonanza.

Everyone has had their free transfer allowance topped up to five, regardless of what they had going into the Gameweek.

Managers don’t have to use all of their free transfers this week – but it predictably hasn’t stopped a rush of activity.

Here are six ways you can approach the Gameweek 16 transfer top-up.

‘MINI-WILDCARD’ IN GAMEWEEK 16

First off, you could use your five free transfers in Gameweek 16 to play a mini-Wildcard, removing the deadwood and bringing in players who have favourable fixture runs.

For planning purposes, here’s the schedule sorted by difficulty in Gameweeks 16-22, which covers the entirety of AFCON.

transfer Gameweek 16

Brentford and Fulham begin favourable stretches in Gameweek 16, while Arsenal have the best fixture out there this weekend: at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Injured or out-of-favour players like Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) and Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) can be dealt with, too.

USE ONE A WEEK FOR THINKING SHORTER TERM OR ADDRESSING WEAKNESSES

FPL notes: Calafiori ban + Rice the top-scoring midfielder

You do not need to use all your free transfers in Gameweek 16, of course.

If your team is already in a good place, four transfers can be saved for future Gameweeks and used whenever needed.

They’ll surely come in use during the hectic festive period, which frequently brings fixture congestion and player rotation.

The extra transfers will provide you with greater flexibility to manage this situation, along with any injuries or suspensions that may arise.

You can still use one free transfer every week to address the weakest area in your squad, or even keep one spot open for thinking shorter term.

For instance, you could bring Declan Rice (£7.1m) in for the home match against Wolves in Gameweek 16, moving him on to Rayan Cherki (£6.4m) for Manchester City’s Gameweek 17 clash with West Ham United. Cherki could then become Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) for Liverpool’s Gameweek 18 hosting of Wolves. And so on, and so on.

This short-term, aggressive play style is not something we usually have the luxury of doing in FPL, but five free transfers may allow us this.

STOCK UP ON PLAYERS FOR A BENCH BOOST

transfer Gameweek 16

For those who haven’t played the chip already, you could use the extra transfers to help prepare for a Bench Boost.

Gameweek 18 carries appeal, as this is the only remaining round in which Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland all have decent fixtures.

Additionally, it’s a good week for budget midfielders such as Granit Xhaka (£5.2m), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m) and Josh King (£4.5m).

Gameweek 18 is, of course, a post-Christmas round, so the usual caveats apply, i.e. rotation/minute management and lack of team news.

BOOST TEAM VALUE

FPL notes: Foden in form, Gordon injury + no rest for Pedro 4

As of 9.30pm on Monday 8 December, we’ve sailed over the six million mark for transfers in. We’re barely two days past the Gameweek 15 deadline.

FPL managers haven’t been able to help themselves with all the frees available, moving swiftly.

With not far off five days to go until the 1.30pm GMT deadline on Saturday, we’re well on course to smash the total transfers made in previous weeks:

GameweekTransfers
GW1014,380,415
GW1110,882,725
GW1213,914,718
GW1316,415,537
GW149,442,288
GW1511,765,293
GW16 (so far)6,015,917

As a result, we’re seeing an inordinate number of price rises.

Look at this Gameweek compared to the first two days of previous rounds – we’re even beating Gameweek 14 so far, when there was a quick turnaround in deadlines and managers had to act fast to make their moves:

GameweekNo. of price rises in first two days
GW105
GW118
GW126
GW135
GW1411
GW156
GW16 (so far)12

So, making a transfer or three to increase team value, or stop haemorrhaging it, is one play here.

If you’re on a Gameweek 16 Wildcard, even better; trade away to your heart’s content to try and play the market. You’ll still have five free transfers to use in Gameweek 17 after doing so.

For reference, here are the players close to a price rise according to the industry-leading price predictor from LiveFPL…

Price Change Predictions

Risers
Fallers
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
RogersAVL6.9m
98.7%
 Maybe
CasemiroMUN5.5m
94.5%
 Unlikely
B.FernandesMUN9.0m
85.8%
 Unlikely
BurnNEW5.1m
91.5%
 Unlikely
RoefsSUN4.7m
88.9%
 Unlikely
SánchezCHE4.8m
83.6%
 Unlikely
ThiagoBRE6.9m
78.2%
 Unlikely
SzoboszlaiLIV6.6m
81.1%
 Unlikely
TruffertBOU4.5m
79.2%
 Unlikely
O.DangoBRE6.0m
77.8%
 Unlikely
Matheus N.MCI5.3m
77.9%
 Unlikely
MitchellCRY5.0m
77.1%
 Unlikely
CullenBUR5.0m
72.5%
 Unlikely
TavernierBOU5.5m
70.7%
 Unlikely
LacroixCRY5.1m
69.7%
 Unlikely
VerbruggenBHA4.4m
68.7%
 Unlikely
WilsonFUL5.2m
0.0%
 Unlikely
LivramentoNEW4.9m
66.7%
 Unlikely
TarkowskiEVE5.4m
64.7%
 Unlikely
PetrovićBOU4.5m
65.4%
 Unlikely
MerinoARS6.0m
62.9%
 Unlikely
AndersenFUL4.5m
62.3%
 Unlikely
DúbravkaBUR4.0m
62.0%
 Unlikely
J.PalhinhaTOT5.5m
60.1%
 Unlikely
Bruno G.NEW6.9m
57.6%
 Unlikely
GordonNEW7.2m
56.7%
 Unlikely
AmadMUN6.3m
53.4%
 Unlikely
BallardSUN4.6m
53.1%
 Unlikely
KingFUL4.5m
46.1%
 Unlikely
GustoCHE4.9m
45.3%
 Unlikely
SessegnonFUL5.4m
42.6%
 Unlikely
EkitikéLIV8.4m
39.7%
 Unlikely
WilsonWHU5.8m
40.5%
 Unlikely
AndersonNFO5.4m
40.5%
 Unlikely
Igor JesusNFO5.8m
39.5%
 Unlikely
SchadeBRE7.0m
38.0%
 Unlikely
ChukwuezeFUL5.3m
37.3%
 Unlikely
BarnesNEW6.4m
37.0%
 Unlikely
RaúlFUL6.2m
36.4%
 Unlikely
De LigtMUN5.0m
36.3%
 Unlikely
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
SarrCRY6.5m
100.0%
 Very Likely
BotmanNEW4.9m
100.0%
 Very Likely
AkinmboniBOU3.9m
100.0%
 Very Likely
SpenceTOT4.4m
100.0%
 Maybe
KnightBHA4.5m
100.0%
 Maybe
SonneBUR3.9m
98.4%
 Maybe
Gannon-DoakBOU4.9m
98.3%
 Maybe
PinnockBRE4.3m
98.1%
 Maybe
McGillBHA4.0m
97.5%
 Maybe
CoxBRE4.0m
96.8%
 Maybe
ElliottAVL5.3m
96.7%
 Maybe
GruevLEE4.8m
96.5%
 Maybe
M.BizotAVL4.3m
95.9%
 Maybe
NeaveNEW4.4m
95.1%
 Maybe
HatoCHE4.7m
95.0%
 Unlikely
AgbinoneCRY4.4m
94.8%
 Unlikely
OkaforLEE5.5m
94.4%
 Unlikely
CarvalhoBRE4.8m
92.9%
 Unlikely
AbbottNFO3.9m
92.5%
 Unlikely
JordanBUR4.0m
91.0%
 Unlikely
José SáWOL4.3m
91.0%
 Unlikely
ColwillCHE4.8m
90.3%
 Unlikely
PattersonSUN4.3m
89.1%
 Unlikely
AznouEVE4.3m
89.0%
 Unlikely
HoeverWOL3.9m
88.3%
 Unlikely
SalibaARS6.0m
88.0%
 Unlikely
JohnsonTOT6.6m
87.5%
 Unlikely
NørgaardARS5.2m
87.3%
 Unlikely
FitzgeraldMUN4.4m
87.6%
 Unlikely
MorganBRE4.4m
86.4%
 Unlikely
KelleherBRE4.5m
86.0%
 Unlikely
H.JonesSUN4.4m
85.1%
 Unlikely
TotiWOL4.3m
85.2%
 Unlikely
BergvallTOT5.4m
84.7%
 Unlikely
NalloLIV3.8m
84.0%
 Unlikely
SteeleBHA4.3m
83.9%
 Unlikely
ReijndersMCI5.3m
83.8%
 Unlikely
Jair CunhaNFO4.3m
83.5%
 Unlikely
RobinsonFUL4.9m
83.2%
 Unlikely
AdingraSUN5.0m
83.2%
 Unlikely
GET THE BENCH IN ORDER FOR CHRISTMAS

FPL notes: Esteve injury boost, Ballard latest + Guiu debut

Even if you’re not on the Bench Boost, getting the substitutes ship-shape for the upcoming fixture rush is something to consider.

Be it unexpected absences like Daniel Munoz‘s (£6.1m) on Sunday or a surprise benching like Salah’s in Gameweek 13, this is the time of the year when we typically see most disruption to the teamsheets.

Gameweeks 18-21 look particularly ripe for rotation, with teams contesting four Premier League matches in less than two weeks:

Now is a good time to ensure you have reliable bench options to call upon if they are required during the hectic winter months.

That could mean ditching an injured Sean Longstaff (£4.9m) or a seldom-used Josh Acheampong (£3.9m), for example, in favour of a Xhaka, a Dewsbury-Hall or a Maxime Esteve (£3.9m).

PLAY A CHIP IN GAMEWEEK 16

When should you use your remaining FPL chips? 3

Finally, there are a decent chunk of managers out there who still have a Free Hit or Wildcard to use.

Indeed, we’re likely to see a fair few Free Hits in Gameweek 16.

Why a Free Hit? Well, you might be well invested in Crystal Palace and Manchester City assets and, for one week only, want to reduce your representation from these clubs when they meet at Selhurst Park.

You might also want to go big on Arsenal for their home match with Wolves but perhaps not fancy a triple-up for the trickier matches to come.

The same goes for in-form Aston Villa and their trip to West Ham United, which precedes some tougher clashes.

Playing a Free Hit in Gameweek 16 (you only have until Gameweek 19 to use it) is one viable route here, then.

Like Gameweek 16 Wildcarders, you would have five free transfers back at your disposal come Gameweek 17.

Let us know how you’re playing the free transfers below!

  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Is Saka a must own for Wolves at home?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      YOU don't need him

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        You could chase the Wolves fixtures from now until GW19 and do the hokey cokey with Arsenal, Liverpool and United players. The way Wolves away fixtures have fallen it seems like an opportunity.

        Open Controls
  2. Taegugk Warrior
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    plan to BB this week.
    with Munoz current situation.
    A. Munoz to O'reilly
    B. Mbeumo to Saka

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Gakpo for? (will likely get the other next week)
    A. Bruno
    B. Saka

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
  4. Bolivian Seaman
    • 15 Years
    15 mins ago

    Does anyone know which teams are good to play against for defcons?

    Open Controls
  5. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Phew doesn’t look like many price changes tonight (which is bizarre given the GW is now over :lol:)

    Open Controls
  6. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    7 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW15 (620 teams)

    Safety score = 41
    Top score = Paul Remmer with 91

    60 teams to be removed, 560 teams through to GW16
    Congrats to all the survivors!

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls
  7. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Price changes 9th December

    Rises:
    Foden 8.6
    Wilson 5.3

    Falls:
    Ndoye 5.5
    Anthony 5.3
    Travers 4.3
    Maguire 4.3
    Arrizabalaga 4.1

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Cheers Rainy!

      Open Controls

