FPL notes: Foden + Cherki shine in another Haaland blank

It’s time to reflect on another top-flight match from Saturday, where Phil Foden (£8.6m) ownership determined whether it was a good or bad weekend for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Here are a few talking points from Manchester City v Sunderland.

FODEN + CHERKI DAZZLE

Proving how quickly the FPL landscape can change, Erling Haaland (£15.0m) entered Gameweek 13 as the sole Man City player with more than one league goal.

Barely a week later, Foden now has six to his name, picking up 44 points versus Leeds United, Fulham and Sunderland.

The mastermind behind Man City shortening Arsenal’s lead to two points, he has gone from differential to near-essential, receiving six price rises in just nine days.

Both he and Rayan Cherki (£6.4m) shone on Saturday, combining for an outrageous third goal. The 22-year-old summer signing from Lyon perfectly placed a rabona cross onto Foden’s head, which went in off the bar. An aesthetic delight.

It was Cherki’s second assist, having created six chances. Whereas Foden unleashed five goal attempts, including four from inside the penalty area.

Not only did the latter provide owners with another double-digit haul, but his 69th-minute removal ticks the ‘slight rest’ box that FPL managers need to consider when playing Pep Roulette.

BLANK FOR HAALAND

Foden and Cherki were two of four Man City players to deliver at least a dozen points.

The team were efficient in going 2-0 up by half-time. Ruben Dias (£5.6m) unleashed a brilliant long-range opener, quickly followed by fellow centre-back Josko Gvardiol (£5.9m) heading in Foden’s corner.

“Today, maybe, has been one of the best performances of the season for 95 minutes. We had good momentum for the second half.” – Pep Guardiola

However, Haaland had another off-day. Well done to those managers who dangerously chose Foden or Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) for captaincy.

In fact, netting once throughout four games makes him eligible for our Goals Imminent table – which feels crazy, knowing he’s scored 15 times across 15 league matches.

His one shot came in the second half, when Cherki dribbled up close and scooped a cutback towards the Norwegian. But defender Lutsharel Geertruida (£4.5m) cleared it off the line.

Above: A Members Area heatmap of Erling Haaland’s touches

Therefore, managers planning to use their Free Hit chip in Gameweek 16 have tough Man City-based decisions to make.

Due to his eye-wateringly high ownership, Haaland feels like a must-have. And, of course, it’s risky to go against Foden’s current momentum. But should this chip include two attackers making the tricky trip to Crystal Palace?

A MUCH-NEEDED CLEAN SHEET

Also of FPL interest were Jeremy Doku (£6.6m) – who hit the woodwork – and substitute Tijjani Reijnders (£5.3m), who still found time to miss a back-post effort.

Meanwhile, Man City’s successful clean sheet completion will please Pep Guardiola. There was too much defensive chaos versus Leeds and Fulham, where 2-0 and 5-1 advantages became nerve-wracking 3-2 and 5-4 victories.

Still, Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m) was needed to save a one-on-one with Wilson Isidor (£5.5m), following a Dias error. Granit Xhaka (£5.2m) clipped the frame of the goal, too.

XHAKA AVAILABLE FOR DERBY

Ultimately, this felt like one match too far for Sunderland, coming so soon after an Anfield draw and the previous Saturday’s comeback win over Bournemouth.

That was the third time they’ve come from behind to claim three points and, seeing a tally of five stoppage-time goals, it feels like their overachievement is due some regression.

After all, they began Gameweek 15 in sixth place, despite having the fourth-fewest shots on target (43) and conceding the third-most attempts (211).

So, once the hosts went 3-0 up, Regis Le Bris turned his thoughts to the upcoming Wear-Tyne derby against Newcastle United. Midfielders Xhaka and Noah Sadiki (£5.0m) were removed, as they’re one booking away from suspension. A nasty late challenge from Luke O’Nien (£4.0m) led to a red card, but he wouldn’t have started anyway.

Further boosting the Mackems’ chances, they’ll have a full week of rest, unlike their Champions League opponents.