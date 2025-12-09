Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 16?

You’ve probably heard about Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. You might listen to the Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is a regular feature in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 16 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we use our Members Area statistics to identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

You may have heard that Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) was benched again on Saturday and didn’t like it.

The unused substitute was one of nine names on our Goals Imminent table, with Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) one of the two names to score. He suddenly seems a nice way out of the Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.0m) problem.

Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) went better than that: he delivered his joint-second-highest FPL score ever on Monday.

At Craven Cottage, Raul Jimenez (£6.2m) set up Harry Wilson’s (£5.2m) strike, yet opponents Crystal Palace won late on from Yeremy Pino‘s (£5.8m) corner.

He was indeed due to assist, but Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) outdid the prediction by briefly putting Liverpool 3-2 up at Leeds United.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least eight shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.