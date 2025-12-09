FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 16?

9 December 2025 42 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
You’ve probably heard about Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. You might listen to the Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is a regular feature in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 16 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we use our Members Area statistics to identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

FPL notes: Minteh early sub, Rutter “boost” + Bowen’s shots 3

You may have heard that Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) was benched again on Saturday and didn’t like it.

The unused substitute was one of nine names on our Goals Imminent table, with Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) one of the two names to score. He suddenly seems a nice way out of the Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.0m) problem.

Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) went better than that: he delivered his joint-second-highest FPL score ever on Monday.

At Craven Cottage, Raul Jimenez (£6.2m) set up Harry Wilson’s (£5.2m) strike, yet opponents Crystal Palace won late on from Yeremy Pino‘s (£5.8m) corner.

He was indeed due to assist, but Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) outdid the prediction by briefly putting Liverpool 3-2 up at Leeds United.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least eight shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

 

1



1

defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

  1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      richards senesi mbuemo semenyo and elliot anderson to
      foden bruno G kdh munoz and van hecke???

      
      1. EDEN THE MAN
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        No

        
    • Pariße
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      If I play free hit this gameweek, do extra (Afcon) transfers get carried over to week 17?

      
      1. EDEN THE MAN
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Yep

        
      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        yes https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/12/08/fpl-gameweek-16-free-transfer-top-up-all-you-need-to-know

        
    • EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Have Saka and Raya, who should take third Arsenal spot. Rice or Timber?

      
      1. Pariße
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        The squad against Club Brugge will give us a better clue but we can expect a lot of rotation now. I haven't had their defenders since Gabriel got injured, and I guess it was a good call. But my triple up of Merino, Saka and Eze finally stopped returning when the likes of Odegaard, Madueke, Martinelli and Gyokeres came back.

        At the moment my shortlist includes Trossard, Gyokeres, Eze.

        
        1. EDEN THE MAN
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Fair, I just shifted Eze myself.

          I think Saka will get a lot of minutes in the league, given title rice. Gaffer will surely want to play his best team.

          If not Arsenal Def, who would you shift VVD + Senesi to, was thinking Timber + Chalobah but the Timber pick may be short sighted.

          Have O-Reilly - Munoz - Alderete for context.

          
      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        51 mins ago

        Long term Rice. The Wolves game can make it feel tempting to go Eze, Trossard etc but long term Rice is simply better.

        
        1. EDEN THE MAN
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Over Timber you reckon?

          Currently my midfield is as follows: Mbuemo - Saka - Semenyo - Foden - Stach

          2.5ITB, not sure who I’d ditch.

          
    • Pariße
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Bruno really screwed me over.

      Had him for weeks, tolearting his 3s and 4s, now he's had two hauls right when I sold him. I knew Semenyo was the one I had to sel smh.

      
      1. EDEN THE MAN
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Semenyo was giving us a lot of grief. Wouldn’t be surprised if he bags vs Utd, then has Burnley at home.

        
    • el polako
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I think I may use one of my free transfers as a „target Wolves” play.
      Get Arsenal mid this week -> Schade\Django -> Szobo\Wirtz\Gakpo(if fit by then).

      
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Dango won't be available in GW17...

        
        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Thanks.
          Schade or Damsgaard then.

          
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I think the idea of booking in transfers each GW to target wolves is fine as long as you don't have any other issues in your team

            
    • Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      Anyone else FHing GW16 and going triple Arsenal attack? Saka + Rice + whoever gets rested against Brugge.

      
      1. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I think double Arsenal defence might be better, hard to guess who's going to get enough minutes. Gyok looks tempting but who knows if he starts.

        
    • WVA
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      Who to bring in to complete my 5FT?

      A. O’Reilly - Cry Whu Nfo Sun
      B. Anderson - Bur Nfo Whu Cry

      Verbruggen
      Timber VVD Chalobah
      Saka BrunoF Foden BrunoG
      Haaland Thiago
      Dub Minteh Munoz Senesi*

      
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        I prefer defenders with more goal threat than Anderson, even though the fixtures are good. O'Reilly for me.

        Andersen has the better fixture this particular GW but after that I think hes likely to concede every game, and O'Reilly goal threat outweighs Andersen DC potential.

        
        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          I tend to agree, City are just a much better team too.

          Other option is Minteh to H.Wilson?

          
        2. WVA
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Anderson does normally score a goal or 2 each season and get a couple of assists but nothing so far this season.

          
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        What happened to Dias...

        
        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Can’t afford now I’ve had to do Mbeumo to Bruno, couldn’t take it any longer

          
    • La vida FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      I still have a bench boost - does that rule out bringing in Guiu for the forseeable?

      
      1. Mighty Wings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        43 mins ago

        Yes

        
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        Not really. He could potentially get a start with Delap injured and Pedro struggling with form.

        
      3. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Probably, Maresca had opportunities to give Guiu more minutes in the past, but kinda ignored him.

        
    • _Gunner
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Morning All,

      Can just afford the below:

      Mateta + Semenyo + Gakpo + Pope > Thiago + Bruno + Rice + Sanchez

      Yes or No?

      
      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Yes

        
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Semenyo transfer out may not pay off over the next 2 GWs

        
        1. EDEN THE MAN
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Agreed

          
    • FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      65 points without Bruno or Foden. Lucky escape

      
    • shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      Stella GW, 83 points / 137k GW rank! Brought in Bruno & Foden for Salah and Reijnders, also had Gvardiol who came in for Gabriel and now has scored twice plus first draft pick KDH.

      Gone from 600k to 1.7m with three bad weeks, now bounced back to 800k!

      
    • vova
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      If I'm going to downgrade Raya to sub 5.0 GK to free up cash and an Arsenal spot... who would you go for? (Have Dubravka as the second GK)

      
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Pickford is the best alternative but hes 5.5

        
        1. vova
          • 15 Years
          just now

          I have just enough money to do

          Raya/VVD/Minteh >>> Sanchez/Hincapie/Foden

          
    • Essem
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’m might pull the trigger on the transfers below fellas. Thoughts? Still no Foden or Bruno. Foden can wait another week and Bruno’s fixtures are no bueno.

      OUT
      Calafiori Gakpo Mbeumo Enzo Mateta
      IN
      Andersen Saka Rice H.Wilson Thiago

      
      1. Essem
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I*

        QQ

        
    • garcinha
        1 min ago

        Sell Mateta to buy Raul Jimenez??

        
        1. vova
          • 15 Years
          just now

          you already have Thiago?

          
        2. Essem
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yes. Or Thiago if u don’t have him.

          

