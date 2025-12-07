Scout Notes

FPL notes: Minteh early sub, Rutter “boost” + Bowen’s shots

7 December 2025 138 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Georginio Rutter (£5.6m) rescued a point for Brighton and Hove Albion with a late strike against West Ham United.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Amex Stadium.

RUTTER FINALLY SCORES

This was not Brighton’s finest match.

For large periods, they looked low on confidence and failed to register a shot on target until the 70th minute. They did, however, pull themselves back into the game, with Rutter finding the net late on.

Back in the first XI after a head injury, it was Rutter’s first goal of the season.

In a match where he took six shots, the Frenchman was consistently involved and took up some very decent positions, with everything flowing through him.

“He played a good game with lots of action. He scored the goal so hopefully it gives him a boost.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Georginio Rutter

Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) claimed the assist for Rutter’s equaliser.

The Dutchman has now blanked in just two of his last 10 matches, with 57 points from Gameweek 6 onwards, the second-most of any defender.

MINTEH EARLY SUB

It wasn’t such an enjoyable afternoon for owners of Yankuba Minteh (£6.3m), however.

Transferred in by over 240,000 managers for Gameweek 15, he blanked for the third straight match.

With just one shot and zero chances created, an unforgettable afternoon became even more regrettable by a substitution in the 71st minute.

We’ve not heard any quotes from Fabian Hurzeler on why the winger was taken off, but it’s the earliest he’s been subbed since Gameweek 1.

Maxim De Cuyper (£4.3m) was withdrawn at the same time, but he fared much better, earning four clean sheet points (the match was goalless at the time of their exits) as well as a share of the bonus.

De Cuyper, who started at left-back in this encounter, almost claimed an assist, too, when Mats Wieffer (£4.9m) missed a sitter from his teasing delivery. The expected goals (xG) on that chance was 0.47.

His replacement, Charalampos Kostoulas (£4.8m) was also bright, racking up four shots in just 18 minutes of football.

“He showed things that he is showing more in training in terms of finding good solutions in narrow spaces, having creativity and making things happen for us. Overall, he is pushing and could play even more minutes for us.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Charalampos Kostoulas

Meanwhile, Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) and Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m) both picked up their fourth bookings of the campaign.

BOWEN TOP OF THE SHOTS

West Ham are definitely moving in the right direction under Nuno Espirito Santo, and their draw at the Amex Stadium on Sunday means they have lost just one of their last six matches.

Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) was once again heavily involved, racking up five goal attempts on the south coast.

Over the last six Gameweeks, he is top of the pile among every FPL asset for shots:

At Brighton, the attacking trio of Bowen, Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) and Crysencio Summerville (£5.5m) looked dangerous throughout, with the Brazilian’s ability to play through balls to his pacey teammates a constant threat.

After being previously denied one of the solo goals of the season to date, Bowen finally netted his first strike since September, having been assisted by Callum Wilson (£5.8m), who looked sharp upon his second-half introduction.

“Jarrod Bowen is a fantastic player. I am really happy he had a goal to boost his confidence.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Jarrod Bowen

Despite conceding a very late goal, West Ham were well organised for the most part, with Mateus Fernandes (£5.5m) excellent in Nuno’s 3-4-1-2 formation.

West Ham’s next two fixtures remain tricky (AVL/mci), but the outlook looks much better in Gameweek 18, when they encounter the following ticker-topping run:

  1. Boberella
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Fun week.
    Benched Ekitike after taking 4x 1 pointers in a row but got the very jammy Diouf 6 points for Munoz.

    Open Controls
  2. Jstap94
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Thoughts on this FH team?

    Leno
    MLS (Califiori suspended), Burn, Cucurella
    Semenyo, Bruno F, Dango, Saka
    Haaland, Thiago, Gyokeres

    Dubs, Collins, King, 4.0

    Depending on how i'm feeling with the Gyok pick i can trade King for Rice/Eze

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      ive got Burn on my bench Sunderland are strong at home

      Open Controls
    2. Count Olaf
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Not sure about Cucurella/Burn, the rest looks really good.

      Here's mine

      Martinez
      Timber Collins Andersen
      Saka Bruno Rice Dango Wilson
      Haaland Thiago

      Other players I'm considering are Raul, Rogers, Mbeumo or a different Arsenal pick depending on Champions League lineup.

      Open Controls
  3. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Just been tinkering with transfers. Ive got the exact funds for Ndiaye, Gakpo, Alderete to Rice, Rogers, Cash. Do it? (Have to do it tonight before price changes)

    Open Controls
  4. BlzE_94
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any transfer recommendations?

    Raya
    Chalobah Guehi Cash
    Saka Fernandes Foden Bruno.G
    Haaland Mateta Thiago

    Dubravka KDH De Cuyper Alderete

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      How many Transfers u already used ?

      Open Controls
    2. Khalico
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Mateta in your case

      Open Controls
  5. Khalico
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mateta to Bowen or Raul/Welbeck?

    Already own Thiago and Haaland so will be rotating 3rd striker

    Open Controls
  6. Cheeky Reijnders
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    You have to target ARS, AVL, BRE, CHE, FUL, NEW. Semenyo, Bruno F, Haaland and your subs should not be in your squad, imo.

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Sorry, this is for @jstap94

      Open Controls
  7. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Still have WC and FH, which one would you play in gw16 and which one in gw19?

    Current team:

    Sanchez Dubravka
    Timber Munoz VVD Oriely Rodon
    Bruno Semenyo Ndiaye Gordon Reijnders
    Haaland Mateta Welbeck

    Open Controls

