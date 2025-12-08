FPL notes: Munoz injury, Mateta’s minutes + £5.2m Wilson

Continuing with the Gameweek 15 Scout Notes, it’s Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace, including an injury update on Daniel Munoz (£6.1m).

GLASNER ON MUNOZ

The unexpected absence of Daniel Munoz came as a huge surprise to Fantasy managers on Sunday.

The Colombian, who was transferred in by over 377,000 managers for Gameweek 15, missed out due to a knee issue.

Speaking to Sky Sports prior to kick-off, Oliver Glasner said:

“His knee. He said he has to rest and that’s why he misses out. We will take no risks and we are hopeful he can return against Manchester City.” – Oliver Glasner on Daniel Munoz

Following the match, Glasner added:

“We were managing his knee now for a few weeks and it was yesterday, we decided it was too risky. We never take any risks, so it made sense to give him a break. We are hopeful he will be available, maybe not for Shelbourne [Thursday], but hopefully Manchester City [Sunday]. We have to wait a few days because his knee has a bit of swelling, see how that settles down and then take a decision.” – Oliver Glasner on Daniel Munoz

We should hear from Glasner again before Thursday’s European encounter with Shelbourne, so we’ll hopefully get an update on the defender then.

MITCHELL IMPRESSES

With Munoz unavailable, Palace operated with Nathaniel Clyne (£3.8m) at right wing-back.

The 34-year-old performed well; however, it is fair to say that it did limit the Eagles’ offensive potential down that flank.

Instead, the threat shifted to the left, with Tyrick Mitchell (£5.0m) superb throughout.

“I was very impressed with T. I told him after the game that I’m pretty sure if he continues playing like this, he will be in consideration for the World Cup with England because he’s doing so well. Not just defensively. He’s such a great defender, but the balls today in behind [were great]. He makes better decisions. “When he passed into the middle and [Nathaniel] Clyne had the chance in the first half at the far post, he could see there was no space in behind and played a cutback. He had two or three great crosses in behind in the second half because the space was there. Sometimes it’s in behind and sometimes it’s in the cutback. You have to make the decision. “The job of the players inside is to be there and they were, now T’s finding them more and more. He’s really playing on a very high level right now.” – Oliver Glasner on Tyrick Mitchell

MATETA’S MINUTES

It’s now four blanks in the last five Gameweeks for Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.0m).

During the second half on Sunday, the Frenchman squandered a decent opportunity, shooting wide while under pressure in the penalty area. He was then substituted in the 65th minute, with Christantus Uche (£5.5m) taking his place.

As Palace’s small squad continues to fight on multiple fronts, Mateta has now been subbed off early in three out of the last four Gameweeks:

For his owners, the hope is that Glasner will rest him in Europe on Thursday, with players like Uche, Justin Devenny (£4.3m) and Eddie Nketiah (£5.4m) potentially having key roles to play.

ANOTHER GUEHI RETURN

After Nketiah’s opener, Mateta dragged a shot wide before Yeremy Pino (£5.8m) and Uche both came close.

But it was Marc Guehi (£5.2m) who popped up with the late winner, netting his second goal of the season, and somewhat remarkably, his sixth attacking return of 2025/26.

Guehi is now up to second in the overall points rankings:

Chris Richards (£4.6m), meanwhile, was the only Palace defender to bank defensive contribution (DefCon) points at Craven Cottage.

He’s now level with Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) in that regard, with 16 points apiece.

WILSON ON FIRE

Harry Wilson (£5.2m) has now been directly involved in four goals over his last three Premier League matches, with two goals and two assists.

The goal he scored on Sunday against Palace was yet another excellent finish. After a superb one-two with Raul Jimenez (£6.2m), the Welshman found the net with the outside of his boot.

Pushing high on the right, before moving into a central role following Kevin’s (£5.8m) introduction, the £5.2m midfielder is sure to attract interest ahead of next week’s match against Burnley.

It is important to mention, however, that there is a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Newcastle United to contest between Gameweeks 16 and 17.

In other news, Samuel Chukwueze’s (£5.3m) impressive performances from the bench, including a brace of goals in midweek, earned him a start, and he improved as the match went on.

Ryan Sessegnon (£5.4m), meanwhile, missed out “after feeling his hamstring” in training on Saturday, with Timothy Castagne (£4.3m) stepping in as his replacement at left-back.