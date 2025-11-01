Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 10: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

1 November 2025 33 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 10 action, our Scoreboard rounds up the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

The goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 10: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

bonus Gameweek 10
bonus Gameweek 10
bonus Gameweek 10
bonus Gameweek 10
bonus Gameweek 10
bonus Gameweek 10

GAMEWEEK 10: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

Liverpool2 – 0Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur0 – 1Chelsea
Nottingham Forest2 – 2Manchester United
Fulham3 – 0Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace2 – 0Brentford
Burnley0 – 2Arsenal
Brighton and Hove Albion3 – 0Leeds United

price change predictions
33 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    Which one from next week:
    A. Keep Ndiaye (FUL mun NEW)
    B. Move to Rice (sun TOT che)
    C. Move to Sarr (BHA wol MUN)

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Sarr has high goal threat, Rice and Ndiaye offer multiple routes to points. Probably the 3 best picks in that price range. I don't think any of them is conclusively better than the other two. When in doubt, I'd rather save the transfer.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Sounds sensible, ta.

        Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      56 mins ago

      Add Enzo to the pool..captaincy option next week

      Open Controls
  2. Captain Mal
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Worth noting that Calafiori was 4th in line for BPs and had 7 DCs. Early subs are good for banking the CS, but limit other avenues to points.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Triple ARS def?

      Open Controls
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I'm thinking that too, but losing out on Rice or Saka...

        Open Controls
  3. balint84
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Keep Kudus or get Minteh?

    Open Controls
  4. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    A) Rice & Reece James
    B) Calafiori & Enzo

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I’m very tempted by B

      Open Controls
  5. DeSelby
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Was torn between rolling and using 3 FT. Used 3 FT. Results not great so far this week but not the end of the world.

    If Reijnders does anything tomorrow though I'm going to freak out. Just warning you.

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Lmao you and me both.

      Open Controls
    2. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Aye I mulled over my move all week, probably still made the wrong choice tbh.

      Open Controls
  6. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Any decent forward beyond Haaland and Mateta?

    Likely doing Gyokeres + Tosin to xxx + Gabriel for a -4, but have 6.9m
    Thiago I guess?

    Open Controls
    1. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Sesko. He’s currently 1 goal every 5 games but please don’t let that fool you

      Open Controls
    2. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Think Thiago is a good pick yeah.

      Open Controls
  7. Warby84
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    Triple Arsenal defender worth it? currently have Timber/Gab would do Romero to Calfiori

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Too Late

      Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I have triple currently (including Raya) and would stay clear. Next 3 are tricky but fixtures do get better from GW13.

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        just now

        *GW14

        Open Controls
  8. Taegugk Warrior
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Initial plan is swap salah to saka/mbeumo after GW10.
    But after he deliver in the last 2 gameweeks.
    A. Stay the initial plan.
    B. Give Salah another chance.

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      B for now

      Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  9. Bleh
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Grealish to Enzo or roll FT?

    Raya
    Gabriel, Timber, Lacroix, Senesi
    Bruno, Semenyo, Grealish
    Haaland, Mateta, Woltemade

    (Dubravka, Gakpo, Mukiele, King)

    Open Controls
  10. CheesyZoot
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Best Gyokeres replacement?

    Already have Haaland and Mateta…

    Tempted by J Pedro - Chelsea’s next few look pretty good

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah maybe Pedro (fool me once...) or Thiago's fixtures look fairly solid through to 17.
      Honestly wondering if it's best just to go a Guiu though, forward's are not where the value is this year, we should really be playing 5-4-1 / 5-3-2

      Open Controls
  11. MikkeBlomkvist
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Petrovic to Raya? Or it's a waste?

    Open Controls
  12. The Night Trunker.
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    Mainstream Lies > Gut Feeling Trurh -911

    Open Controls
    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Truth..apologies.

      Open Controls
    2. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      just now

      It's OK Mods you can ban me now, I'm feeling emotional.

      Open Controls
  13. tuturututu
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Brought in Woltemade but now seriously considering getting JP over him for Wolves and Burnley

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pedro is a trap, stick with woltemade

      Open Controls
  14. I have no Wirtz
      8 mins ago

      Dear everyone, how about we digest first, before we panic. Forest got a new manager. Chelsea are world champions, let’s not forget that. Spurs are still Spurs even under Frank. Suffice to say my 352 midfield heavy selection of Mbeumo, Saka, Sarr, Kudus did not make me happy tonight, but it is only gw10!

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.