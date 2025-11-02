Scout Notes

FPL notes: Sarr close + DefCon magnets deliver in ‘El Chuckico’

2 November 2025 56 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Two keen exponents of long throws and set plays met at Selhurst Park on Saturday, with Crystal Palace deservedly coming out on top.

True to form, both the Eagles’ goals came from dead-ball situations.

Here are our Scout Notes from ‘El Chuckico’.

SARR SHOULD SCORE AS PALACE BOSS THE BEES

Opta had the xG at a fairly close 0.70-0.54 on Saturday but that was pretty misleading as a gauge of how (im)balanced the match was, with the Eagles better in every department – not just set plays!

What the expected goals won’t show, for example, is the passage of play in which Ismaila Sarr (£6.6m) raced clear of the Bees’ defence and played a poor square pass. A shot from himself, or a tap-in for a teammate, would have taken the Eagles clear in the xG stakes.

Sarr owners should have had at least one attacking return in the bag, even aside from that incident.

The Senegalese winger broke the Brentford backline again in the second half but hit the post with his gilt-edged opportunity.

Sarr had earlier chested and volleyed narrowly wide from, you guessed it, another set piece.

El Chuckico

Above: Ismaila Sarr leads all other FPL midfielders for non-penalty xG this season

Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m), bought by over one million FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 10, rewarded his new owners with a goal.

The unlikely figure of Jefferson Lerma (£4.9m), who will probably bow out of the starting XI next weekend, was at the heart of both Palace strikes. His flick-on was nodded in by Mateta for the Eagles’ opener, while Lerma’s long throw was turned into his own net by Nathan Collins (£4.9m) to seal the win.

Half of the game’s 16 shots came from set-piece situations!

DEFCON MAGNETS DELIVER AGAIN

Of the dozen defenders to bank 10 or more defensive contribution (DefCon) points this season, five of them were on show at Selhurst Park.

Maxence Lacroix (£5.0m), Marc Guehi (£5.0m), Sepp van den Berg (£4.5m) and Collins all delivered again, with Chris Richards (£4.5m) – fit enough to start after a midweek injury scare – the odd man out. Even the American defender was only two contributions away.

Lacroix really should be joint-top with Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) and James Tarkowski (£5.5m) in the table below, as his DefCon total in Gameweek 3 was rounded up to 10 after the FPL scores had been finalised for the week.

Above: The leading defenders for DefCon (DC) points in 2025/26

BRENTFORD’S AWAY-DAY BLUES

Keith Andrews’ side have been a match for most on their own soil but they’ve toiled away from home, with their only success being a 2-0 win over a shoddy West Ham United.

They barely lay a glove on Palace on Saturday, with a tame Kristoffer Ajer (£4.4m) header their first shot on target after 57 minutes.

The visitors only had one more effort in the box in the entire game.

With three of their next five league matches on the road, and one of their home fixtures against a solid Newcastle United side, they’re not exactly high on the FPL radar at present.

56 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. paulojdsc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Best midfielders to have for the next weeks?

    The really essential ones.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Aren't any.. mids very inconsistent. But the popular ones are; Mbuemo, Bruno, Saka, Rice, Caicedo, Enzo and Semenyo.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      Kudus
      Reijnders

      Open Controls
  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Deciding not to pick Rice last minute still hurts. Went Gakpo instead. Hope it works out over the next 6 or 7 gameweeks.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      Gakpo will probably be a good pick from GW12

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        41 mins ago

        Yes. Decided to move Kudus out for him in order to save a future FT. Lets see how it goes.

        Open Controls
      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        39 mins ago

        Liverpool fixtures look good. I'm thinking of going for Szob. Looks to be getting plenty of shots away, some set pieces, defcons... What has the game become...

        Open Controls
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          35 mins ago

          Miss the Charlie Austin days.

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            33 mins ago

            Haha same

            Open Controls
          2. Mr. O'Connell
            • 13 Years
            30 mins ago

            Fellaini was about as boring as a pick got back then.

            Open Controls
            1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Jonjo. With his Hollywood passes.

              Open Controls
        2. JBG
          • 7 Years
          34 mins ago

          Yeah same, him or Gakpo

          Open Controls
  3. Mother Farke
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Play Raya, Gabriel and Timber v sun or spread the risk and put in Dubravka v whu? I know Arsenal look unbreakable, but I sense a Sunderland goal.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      Triple up. Sunderland 3 wins vs Arsenal in 42 years.

      Open Controls
      1. Mother Farke
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        OK. Cheers, fella.

        Open Controls
  4. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Gabriel is killing my rank. Need to turn Gyokeres into Gabriel and it'll take me two GWs.

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      The way Gabriel is going, he will pay off the hit in one gameweek itself

      Open Controls
    2. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      Gabtiel's hauls remind me of peak Ivanovic atm.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        42 mins ago

        Sir Baines

        Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      45 mins ago

      Back in the day the likes of Terry and Vidic cost 8m. With these new rule changes, Gabriel will be that next season. Can't wait to get him myself... Just 1 more week of pain.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Guess that'll be the GW he finally slows down.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          Even if he does, best pick in the game. Primary target of a team that is almost exclusively playing for set pieces. Then sit back and watch the defcons roll in.

          Open Controls
    4. People in Preston
      • 15 Years
      17 mins ago

      I actually captained him this GW.

      24pts is not to be sniffed at, so I'm not gonna begrudge the YC and the loss of 1BP.

      Though 28pts would have had a nicer ring to it.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Well done!

        Open Controls
        1. People in Preston
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Danke.

          Open Controls
  5. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Who to go first?

    A eze
    B Gordon
    C gyrokores

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers, hold for Sunderland ?

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Gyok eating budget too much

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        just now

        True
        Got his first return since I got him gw6, then early sub, would of only got one more week, any injury makes it easier
        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. People in Preston
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      A) Eze - ARS have UCL on Tuesday. See how he does in that.
      B) Gordon - Playing in 25min. See how he does in that.
      C) Gyokeres - Subbed at HT yesterday with with a 'niggle'. UCL on Tuesday.

      I think it's a wait and see.

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Will do
        Eze Gordon

        Had 1 return from Eze, managed minutes, for Gordon & eze

        Gyrokes getting minutes no returns until yesterday,
        Early sub! Cheers

        Open Controls
  6. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Joao Pedro or Mateta??

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      JP

      Open Controls
  7. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    Wolt points today?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Missed 0 off 10 😉

        Open Controls
        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          01

          Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Highly owned players that I don't own have mostly been hitting double digit scores last couple of weeks. Brace minimum.

      Open Controls
  8. People in Preston
    • 15 Years
    31 mins ago

    Does anyone know if the FFS H2H Leagues are up and running yet?

    Can't see anything on the H2H Leagues page that is relevant other than a trip down memory lane.

    Open Controls
    1. Sarkha Sam
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      Not yet. maybe they want to make it exciting...where you play blindly not knowing who your opponents are and we find out the results when they update after GW 38

      Open Controls
      1. People in Preston
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        I laughed!

        Open Controls
  9. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    30 mins ago

    Best move here?

    A) Timber -> Gabriel
    B) Dubravka -> Sanchez
    C) Alderete -> VDV
    D) Save FT

    Pope
    Timber, Senesi, Richards
    Saka, Semenyo, Sarr, Mbeumo
    Haaland, Mateta, Woldemate

    Dubravka, Xhaka, Rodon, Senesi
    Bank 0.8m, 3FTs, FH left

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Out of those; A or D

      You already have Pope and don't need two expensive keepers. Spurs look pretty bad defensively atm., so wouldn't be getting VDV and they have tough fixtures coming up.

      Open Controls
    2. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      just now

      D. 100%.

      Open Controls
  10. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Need Gordon and Wolt to both haul to save my GW

    Open Controls
    1. Kaneyonero
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Wolt hattrick and Gordon RC in the 90 minute for kicking a pitch invader

      Open Controls
  11. tbos83
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Not asking much today, just a simple hattie for big Nick

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      *wee Jarrod

      Open Controls
  12. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Wilson will score

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      He’ll pull a hammy before end of 1st half.

      Open Controls
  13. WVA
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    This will end 1-0 to West Ham with a Paqueta penalty

    Open Controls
  14. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Kudus to I.Sarr?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Out of the frying pan....

      Streaky players are not the one. Defcon & set piece monsters only.

      Open Controls
  15. el polako
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Every time I see Bournemouth manager I think of South Park.

    Open Controls

